Big Dipper 227 Main St
Big Dipper Sandwiches
1. When I Dip, You Dip, We Dip
beef, house made whiz, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, horseradish cream, rosemary au jus
2. Saigon in Sixty Seconds
beef, pork liver pate, jalapeno, fragrant herbs, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, sriracha mayo, pho dipping broth
3. Seoul-ed Out
beef, kimchi, fried egg, "kalbi" ketchup, scallions, yakisoba noodles, bean sprouts, sesame-ginger mayo, ramen broth dip
4. Hot Tejana
chicken breast, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, sriracha mayo, cucumber, lime juice, hot cheetos, chile broth
5. A Hunk-a, Hunk-a Bernese Love
pork, bacon, raclette, honey-dijon, caramelized onions, caraway-sauerkraut, dill pickle, stoneground mustard-lager jus
6. Find Me Dippin' In Da Club
chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce, tomato, creamy chicken soup
7. Karleen's Uptown Turkey Grilled Cheese
roasted turkey breast, cheddar, gruyere, garlic-herb goat cheese, bacon, arugula, and tomato on fresh sourdough, tomato soup
8. Forecast: Sunny and Shwarm
provolone cheese, vegan chik'n, hot pickled peppers, fresh tomato, cucumber, kalamato olives, shaved red onion, spicy vegan mayo, flour wrap, mint, cilantro, vegan black bean soup
9. She's Shrimply Irresistible
crispy rock shrimp po'boy, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, remoulade, clam chowder
10. Eight oh Eight
LA MORTADELLA!, capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, fresh mozz, hot cherry peppers, arugula, fresh tomato, olives, pickles, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, red onion, tomato soup
Tornado Magnet(secret online only hot dog)
two 12 inch hot dogs, caramelized onion, bacon, and dill pickle, wrapped in a cheese skirt, topped with red onion, pickle relish, fresh tomato, celery salt, and yellow mustard. served with black bean soup dip
Salads
Diss Track
beef, baby greens, blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, avocado, shaved red onion, gluten-free croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
La Frontera
chicken breast, romaine, hot cheetos, shaved red onion, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro, tomato-jalapeno vinaigrette
Gluten Free and Bun-less
pork, vietnamese rice noodles, baby greens, fragrant herbs, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, bean sprouts, scallion, nuoc cham vinaigrette
Dazed and Confused
arugula, avocado, asian pear, dried cherries, lentils, pepitas, pecans, broccoli, butternut squash, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, miso vinaigrette
Cadillac Caesar Salad
chicken, romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado, cucumber, parmesan, bacon, gluten-free croutons, caesar dressing
Two Heads are Feta Than One
chicken breast, feta, kalamata olives, hot cherry peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, oregano, mint-sesame dressing
Soups
16oz Vegan Black Bean
veggies, cilantro, scallions
16oz Creamy Chicken
grilled chicken
16oz Chile Broth
veggies, cilantro, scallions
16oz Vegan Tomato
fresh basil
16oz Pho with Rice Noodles
fragrant herbs, bean sprouts, pickled veggies
16oz Clam Chowder
fresh parsely
16oz Ramen with Yakisoba
bean sprouts, garlic, scallions, sesame seeds
Sides
Mi Goreng
yakisoba, rock shrimp, eggs, jalapeno, sweet soy sauce, garlic, onion, bean sprouts, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, kimchi
Whole Dill Pickle
IT'S A PICKLE
Seasoned Fries
big dipper fry sauce
Plain Tots
big dipper fry sauce
Bosozoku Tots
tater tots, sriracha aioli, scallions, sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, wasabi & chili tobiko
Utahts
tater tots, cheddar cheese, creamy chicken soup, bacon, scallions, nacho doritos
Blue-tahts
tater tots, blue cheese, beef, caramelized onions, scallions, mushrooms, fresh parsley, rosemary au jus
Kids
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs(6)
all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple
Kid's Mac and Cheese
all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple
Kid's Dino Nuggets
all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple