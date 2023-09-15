Popular Items

Big Dipper Sandwiches

1. When I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

$15.00

beef, house made whiz, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, horseradish cream, rosemary au jus

2. Saigon in Sixty Seconds

$16.00

beef, pork liver pate, jalapeno, fragrant herbs, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, sriracha mayo, pho dipping broth

3. Seoul-ed Out

$16.00

beef, kimchi, fried egg, "kalbi" ketchup, scallions, yakisoba noodles, bean sprouts, sesame-ginger mayo, ramen broth dip

4. Hot Tejana

$14.00

chicken breast, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, sriracha mayo, cucumber, lime juice, hot cheetos, chile broth

5. A Hunk-a, Hunk-a Bernese Love

$16.00

pork, bacon, raclette, honey-dijon, caramelized onions, caraway-sauerkraut, dill pickle, stoneground mustard-lager jus

6. Find Me Dippin' In Da Club

$15.00

chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce, tomato, creamy chicken soup

7. Karleen's Uptown Turkey Grilled Cheese

$16.00

roasted turkey breast, cheddar, gruyere, garlic-herb goat cheese, bacon, arugula, and tomato on fresh sourdough, tomato soup

8. Forecast: Sunny and Shwarm

$14.00

provolone cheese, vegan chik'n, hot pickled peppers, fresh tomato, cucumber, kalamato olives, shaved red onion, spicy vegan mayo, flour wrap, mint, cilantro, vegan black bean soup

9. She's Shrimply Irresistible

$17.00

crispy rock shrimp po'boy, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, remoulade, clam chowder

10. Eight oh Eight

$17.00

LA MORTADELLA!, capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, fresh mozz, hot cherry peppers, arugula, fresh tomato, olives, pickles, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, red onion, tomato soup

Tornado Magnet(secret online only hot dog)

$17.00

two 12 inch hot dogs, caramelized onion, bacon, and dill pickle, wrapped in a cheese skirt, topped with red onion, pickle relish, fresh tomato, celery salt, and yellow mustard. served with black bean soup dip

Salads

Diss Track

$17.00

beef, baby greens, blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, avocado, shaved red onion, gluten-free croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

La Frontera

$15.00

chicken breast, romaine, hot cheetos, shaved red onion, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro, tomato-jalapeno vinaigrette

Gluten Free and Bun-less

$15.00

pork, vietnamese rice noodles, baby greens, fragrant herbs, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, bean sprouts, scallion, nuoc cham vinaigrette

Dazed and Confused

$16.00

arugula, avocado, asian pear, dried cherries, lentils, pepitas, pecans, broccoli, butternut squash, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, miso vinaigrette

Cadillac Caesar Salad

$16.00

chicken, romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado, cucumber, parmesan, bacon, gluten-free croutons, caesar dressing

Two Heads are Feta Than One

$16.00

chicken breast, feta, kalamata olives, hot cherry peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, oregano, mint-sesame dressing

Soups

16oz Vegan Black Bean

$9.00

veggies, cilantro, scallions

16oz Creamy Chicken

$9.00

grilled chicken

16oz Chile Broth

$9.00

veggies, cilantro, scallions

16oz Vegan Tomato

$9.00

fresh basil

16oz Pho with Rice Noodles

$9.00

fragrant herbs, bean sprouts, pickled veggies

16oz Clam Chowder

$9.00

fresh parsely

16oz Ramen with Yakisoba

$9.00

bean sprouts, garlic, scallions, sesame seeds

Sides

Mi Goreng

$19.00

yakisoba, rock shrimp, eggs, jalapeno, sweet soy sauce, garlic, onion, bean sprouts, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, kimchi

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.50

IT'S A PICKLE

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

big dipper fry sauce

Plain Tots

$4.00

big dipper fry sauce

Bosozoku Tots

$9.00

tater tots, sriracha aioli, scallions, sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, wasabi & chili tobiko

Utahts

$9.00

tater tots, cheddar cheese, creamy chicken soup, bacon, scallions, nacho doritos

Blue-tahts

$14.00

tater tots, blue cheese, beef, caramelized onions, scallions, mushrooms, fresh parsley, rosemary au jus

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs(6)

$9.00

all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$9.00

all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple

Kid's Dino Nuggets

$9.00

all kid's food served with small fountain drink and choice of tater tots, tomato soup, or sliced apple

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Good 2 Grow Kid's Juice

$5.00

Perrier

$5.00

Jones Root Beer

$5.00

Jones Strawberry-Lime Soda

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00