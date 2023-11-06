Big Island Tokyo Table 67 - 1185 Mamalahoa Hwy
Ramen
Rice Bowl
Panko Chicken cooked with eggs & some white onions over Japanese premium white rice. There's a lot of repeaters for this menu! Comes with 16oz iced Matcha grean tea ( Non dairy , no - Sugar added )
- Tempura Bowl (5pc Shrimp)$24.00
- Eel Bowl$22.00Out of stock
- Ajitama egg & karaage Chicken Curry Rice with drink$22.00
- Oyakodon +1pc Karaage + Iced Japanese Black Tea $25$26.00
- Mentai Karaage Rice Bowl $20$20.00
- Chicken Katsu Curry Rice $26 + 16oz Tea$26.00
Comes with a drink
- Sukiyaki Beef Bowl Regular Size$22.00
- Curry Rice ( Regular size 20 oz )$16.50
- Beef Bowl Large , more beef + poached egg + iced Hoji Cha$25.00
Japanese beef sukiyaki rice bowl, a large size with poached egg and green onion , red ginger on top * Comes with 16oz iced Japanese black tea
- Miso Butterfish Chunk Rice Bowl$22.00
Wait time can be 10-12min
- Chicken Katsu Donburi Rice + 16 oz Iced Matcha tea$25.00
- White Rice$4.50
- Miso Butterfish Rice Bowl + 16oz Iced Matcha Green Tea$25.00
Chicken Katsu Burger Set
Chicken Katsu & Rice * Simple small Bento
Appetizer
- Miso Soup$5.50
- Shrimp Tempura+sauce 2pc$7.50
- Chicken Katsu A La Carte ( Panko Chicken )$10.00
- Japanese cucumber pickles$7.00
- Shrimp tempura 5pc$16.00
- Karaage Family Size * Order Fresh & crunchy!$20.00
Wait time 5-10min A very popular Japanese menu, ginger garlic soy sauce marinated fried chicken.
- Onigiri Order , Salmon$7.00
- Shio Onigiri 1 pc$7.00
- Miso Soup Rice 16oz* No Seperate Option$8.50
- Raw Garlic$1.00
- Pork Gyoza "fresh"12pc$15.00
- Sea Salt Onigiri 2pc$9.00
- Miso Butterfish And Veggie Tempura A La Carte Order$20.00
- Brown Rice $5.50$5.50
- Mayo$1.20
- Onion Ring Tempura , Half$18.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Onigiri rice ball , Ume$7.00
- Tako 6pc$9.00
- Tako 8pc$14.00
Dessert
Sushi
- Yuzu Citrus Salmon Roll (5pc, thick)$18.50Out of stock
Currently unavailable
- Dragon Roll ( 5pc , thick )$16.00
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll ( 8pc)$15.00
- Tamago Nigiri ( 3pc )$8.00Out of stock
- Spicy Tuna Roll ( 8Pc )$14.00
- Ume Cucumber ( 12pc )$13.50
- Philly Roll ( 8pc )$15.50
- Tiger Roll ( 8pc )$18.50
- Cucumber Roll ( 12pc )$13.50Out of stock
- Inari ( 4pc )$12.00Out of stock
- Hamachi Nigiri ( 5pc )$20.00
- Avocado & Cucumber Mix sushi Rolls ( 12pc )$14.00
- Ume Shiso roll ( 12pc )$13.50
- Salmon Tekka roll ( 6pc )$10.00Out of stock
- Seared Salmon Ponzu sauce & sliced onion + lemon ( 5pc )$18.50
- Avocado ( 8 pc ) Uramaki$13.50Out of stock
- Cream Cheese Cucumber rolls ( 12pc )$15.00
- Uramaki Cucumber ( 8pc )$11.00
Cucumber roll with sasame ( * Rice outside roll = Uramaki )
- Volcano Roll ( 8pc )$22.00
- Ahi Tekka sushi Roll ( 6pc )$10.00
- Negihama roll (12pc )$16.50
- Avocado Salmon Roll ( 8pc )$15.50
- Rainbow Roll ( 8pc )$22.00
- Salmon Skin Roll ( 5pc , thick , spicy )$14.50
- Philly roll ( 8pc )$15.50
- Wagyu Beef Nigiri ( 5pc )$25.50
- Salmon Nigiri Sushi ( 5pc )$15.00
- Ahi Nigiri ( 5pc )$20.00
- Ahi Soy sauce marinated Nigiri Roll with green onion on top ( 5pc )$20.00
- Eel Nigiri ( 5pc )$18.00
- Salmon Skin Roll ( 5pc, thick , non -spicy )$14.50
- Seared Salmon Basile$16.00
- Chicken Karaage philly sushi roll$14.50
- California Roll 8pc$13.50
- Inari 4pc$12.50
Sauce
- Spicy Mayo Sauce in 2oz cup$1.50
- Order Unagi Sauce$1.25
- Spicy Sauce As a Topping$0.85
- Extra Tempura Sauce$1.25
- Spicy Shiracha Sauce$0.85
- Tamari Shoyu , Organic 50;cent$0.50
- Katsu Sauce $1.00$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce $1.25$1.25
- Mentai Sauce in 2oz cup$3.00
- Spicy Sauce Or Unagi sauce in a Cup : Add On $1$1.00
- Eel Sauce in 2oz cup$1.25
- Mentai Mayo Sauce 2oz$3.25
- YUZU sauce 2oz cup$2.00
Utensil
( Only )Chicken Katsu Burger
Chirshi small
