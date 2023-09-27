Main Menu

Burgers

Veggie Kat (Beef Set-up)
Veggie Kat (Beef Set-up)
$16.50

-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion

Veggie Kat
Veggie Kat
$16.50

-Grilled Brioche Bun -Grilled Large Portobello Cap -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion

The Brute
The Brute
$16.50

-Grilled Brioche Bun -(2) 3oz House Ground, All-Beef Smash Patties -Jalapeno-Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Bacon Jam infused Cream Cheese -3 slices of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -Fresh Sliced Jalapenos

Last Chance
Last Chance
$16.50

(2022 8'er in Decatur "Sassy Savory" Winner) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -PepperJack Cheese -3 slices of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -House Made Candied Jalapenos

Tiki
Tiki
$16.50

(Made for Tiki Tarantula Lounge) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Cheddar Cheese -Grilled Fresh Jalapenos -Grilled Balsamic Glazed Pineapple -Fresh Pepperoni

Philly Kat
Philly Kat
$16.50

-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Green Chili Nacho Cheese -Provolone Cheese -American Cheese -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -House Made Candied Jalapenos -Sautéed Mushrooms -Caramelized Onions

Big Kat
Big Kat
$23.00

-Grilled Brioche Bun -DOUBLE 6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -American Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Caramelized Onions

Peanut Butter Boi
Peanut Butter Boi
$16.50

(FW Weekly "Best Non-Traditional Burger" 2020 & FW Magazine "Best Burger" - People's Choice 2023) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Alcohol Infused Jam (Seasonal Variations) -Provolone Cheese -Bacon -House Made Candied Jalapenos

Mushroom Bacon Swiss
Mushroom Bacon Swiss
$16.50

(2021 8'er in Decatur "Best Bites" Winner) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -Swiss Cheese -Jalapeno Bacon Jam -Sautéed Mushrooms -Caramelized Onions

Bottle Kat
Bottle Kat
$16.50

-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion

Classic Kat
Classic Kat
$12.75

-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Choice of Condiment -American Cheese -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion -Pickles

The Zaddy
$16.50

Sides

Big Kat Fries
Big Kat Fries
$13.00

Regular Order of Fries with a Diced 6oz All-Beef Patty served over the top. Garnished with: -Diced White Onion -Diced Pickles -Diced Bacon -Ketchup -Mustard

Fries - Large
Fries - Large
$7.00

Hand-Cut Fries

Fries - Regular
Fries - Regular
$4.00

Hand-Cut Fries

Drinks

Water
Water
$1.50
Diet Coke
Diet Coke
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Sprite
Sprite
$2.50
Coke
Coke
$2.50

Kids

Grill't Cheese
Grill't Cheese
$5.50

Grilled Texas Toast and Classic American Cheese

Lil' Tigah
Lil' Tigah
$6.50

A lil' 3oz version of our adult sized, hand-made burger patties. Comes plain and dry w/cheese. Small Fries Included

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies (1/2 Lb)
Chocolate Chip Cookies (1/2 Lb)
$6.00

3 delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies

Lil' Smashies

Classic Kat Lil' Smashy
$7.00

-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Choice of Condiment -American Cheese -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion -Pickles

Bottle Kat Lil' Smashy
$9.50

-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Lil' Smashy
$9.50

(2021 8'er in Decatur "Best Bites" Winner) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -Swiss Cheese -Jalapeno Bacon Jam -Sautéed Mushrooms -Caramelized Onions

Peanut Butter Boi Lil' Smashy
$9.50

(FW Weekly "Best Non-Traditional Burger" 2020 & FW Magazine "Best Burger" - People's Choice 2023) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Alcohol Infused Jam (Seasonal Variations) -Provolone Cheese -Bacon -House Made Candied Jalapenos

Big Kat Lil' Smashy
$13.25

-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -DOUBLE 3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patties -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -American Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Caramelized Onions

Tiki Lil Smashy
$9.50Out of stock

(Made for Tiki Tarantula Lounge) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Cheddar Cheese -Grilled Fresh Jalapenos -Grilled Balsamic Glazed Pineapple -Fresh Pepperoni

Last Chance Lil' Smashy
$9.50

(2022 8'er in Decatur "Sassy Savory" Winner) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -PepperJack Cheese -2 slices of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -House Made Candied Jalapenos

The Brute Lil' Smashy
$9.50Out of stock

-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Smash Patty -Jalapeno-Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Bacon Jam infused Cream Cheese -1 slice of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -Fresh Sliced Jalapenos

Veggie Kat Lil' Smashy
$9.50

-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -Sautéed Mushrooms -Jalapeno-Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh Sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion

Veggie Kat Lil' Smashy (Beef Set-up)
$9.50

-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion