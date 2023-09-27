Big Kat Burgers
Burgers
-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion
-Grilled Brioche Bun -Grilled Large Portobello Cap -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion
-Grilled Brioche Bun -(2) 3oz House Ground, All-Beef Smash Patties -Jalapeno-Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Bacon Jam infused Cream Cheese -3 slices of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -Fresh Sliced Jalapenos
(2022 8'er in Decatur "Sassy Savory" Winner) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -PepperJack Cheese -3 slices of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -House Made Candied Jalapenos
(Made for Tiki Tarantula Lounge) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Cheddar Cheese -Grilled Fresh Jalapenos -Grilled Balsamic Glazed Pineapple -Fresh Pepperoni
-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Green Chili Nacho Cheese -Provolone Cheese -American Cheese -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -House Made Candied Jalapenos -Sautéed Mushrooms -Caramelized Onions
-Grilled Brioche Bun -DOUBLE 6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -American Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Caramelized Onions
(FW Weekly "Best Non-Traditional Burger" 2020 & FW Magazine "Best Burger" - People's Choice 2023) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Alcohol Infused Jam (Seasonal Variations) -Provolone Cheese -Bacon -House Made Candied Jalapenos
(2021 8'er in Decatur "Best Bites" Winner) -Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -Swiss Cheese -Jalapeno Bacon Jam -Sautéed Mushrooms -Caramelized Onions
-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion
-Grilled Brioche Bun -6oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Choice of Condiment -American Cheese -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion -Pickles
Sides
Kids
Lil' Smashies
-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Choice of Condiment -American Cheese -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion -Pickles
-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion
(2021 8'er in Decatur "Best Bites" Winner) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -Swiss Cheese -Jalapeno Bacon Jam -Sautéed Mushrooms -Caramelized Onions
(FW Weekly "Best Non-Traditional Burger" 2020 & FW Magazine "Best Burger" - People's Choice 2023) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Alcohol Infused Jam (Seasonal Variations) -Provolone Cheese -Bacon -House Made Candied Jalapenos
-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -DOUBLE 3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patties -BBQ Ranch Sauce -PepperJack Cheese -American Cheese -Bacon -Beer Battered, Deep-fried Jalapeno Spears -Lettuce -Tomato -Caramelized Onions
(Made for Tiki Tarantula Lounge) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Cheddar Cheese -Grilled Fresh Jalapenos -Grilled Balsamic Glazed Pineapple -Fresh Pepperoni
(2022 8'er in Decatur "Sassy Savory" Winner) -Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Herbed Aioli -PepperJack Cheese -2 slices of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -House Made Candied Jalapenos
-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Smash Patty -Jalapeno-Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Bacon Jam infused Cream Cheese -1 slice of bacon -Fresh Diced White Onion -Fresh Sliced Jalapenos
-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -Sautéed Mushrooms -Jalapeno-Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh Sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion
-Grilled Mrs. Baird's Hamburger Bun -3oz House Ground, All-Beef Patty -Jalapeno Cilantro Buttermilk Ranch -Provolone Cheese -Feta Cheese -Fresh sprouts -Grilled Red Bell Pepper -Mixed Greens -Tomato -Fresh Diced White Onion