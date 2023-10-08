Big Red Halal
Full Menu
Rice Platters
Chicken Over Rice
Our signature marinated chicken topped over basmati rice with your choice of side
Gyro Over Rice
Gyro cooked to perfection, topped over basmati rice with your choice of side. (Gyro contains beef & lamb)
Combo Over Rice
Choose two proteins - chicken, gyro, or falafel. Topped over basmati rice with your choice of side
Falafel Over Rice
House made chickpea falafel fried to perfection, topped over basmati rice with your choice of side and a scoop of hummus
Chapli Kabob Over Rice
Afghan-spiced ground beef patties fried and topped over basmati rice with your choice of side
Kofta Over Rice *meatball*
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Signature chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, and our signature white sauce wrapped in toasted pita bread
Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, and our signature white sauce wrapped in toasted pita bread
Falafel Wrap
House-made chickpea falafel fried to perfection with lettuce, hummus, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, and our signature white sauce wrapped in toasted pita bread
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Four cheese blends with onions, green peppers, and a mixture of our sauces
Chicken Quesadilla
Our signature chicken is minced with a four-cheese blend, onion, green peppers, and a mixture of our sauces
Gyro Quesadilla
Gyro minced and cooked to perfection with a four-cheese blend, onions, green peppers, and a mixture of our sauces
Chicken
Loaded Fries
Chicken Loaded Fries
Your choice of regular fries or masala fries. Topped with jalapenos, onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro sauce, and our signature white sauce
Gyro Loaded Fries
Your choice of regular fries or masala fries. Topped with jalapenos, onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro sauce, and our signature white sauce
Sides
Fries
Masala Fries
Cheesy Fries
16 oz Sauce
8 oz Sauce
Chickpeas
Hummus
Kidney Beans
Side Salad
Spinach
Large Mashawa Soup
Afghan lentil soup - contains wheat
Pita
Rice
Small Mashawa Soup
Afghan lentil soup - contains wheat