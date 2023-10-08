Full Menu

Rice Platters

Chicken Over Rice

$14.99

Our signature marinated chicken topped over basmati rice with your choice of side

Gyro Over Rice

$15.99

Gyro cooked to perfection, topped over basmati rice with your choice of side. (Gyro contains beef & lamb)

Combo Over Rice

$15.99

Choose two proteins - chicken, gyro, or falafel. Topped over basmati rice with your choice of side

Falafel Over Rice

$13.99

House made chickpea falafel fried to perfection, topped over basmati rice with your choice of side and a scoop of hummus

Chapli Kabob Over Rice

$15.99

Afghan-spiced ground beef patties fried and topped over basmati rice with your choice of side

Kofta Over Rice *meatball*

$15.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Signature chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, and our signature white sauce wrapped in toasted pita bread

Gyro Wrap

$10.92

Gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, and our signature white sauce wrapped in toasted pita bread

Falafel Wrap

$9.49

House-made chickpea falafel fried to perfection with lettuce, hummus, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, and our signature white sauce wrapped in toasted pita bread

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Four cheese blends with onions, green peppers, and a mixture of our sauces

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Our signature chicken is minced with a four-cheese blend, onion, green peppers, and a mixture of our sauces

Gyro Quesadilla

$12.49

Gyro minced and cooked to perfection with a four-cheese blend, onions, green peppers, and a mixture of our sauces

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$10.75Out of stock

4 pieces. House-battered fresh tenders in a famous Texas breading

Chicken Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

Juicy, tender, house-battered chicken cooked fresh in a famous Texas breading. Served on a warm brioche bun with coleslaw, spicy mayo, and pickles

Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$11.95

Your choice of regular fries or masala fries. Topped with jalapenos, onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro sauce, and our signature white sauce

Gyro Loaded Fries

$12.89

Your choice of regular fries or masala fries. Topped with jalapenos, onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro sauce, and our signature white sauce

Salads

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Gyro Salad

$14.49

Combo Salad

$14.99

Falafel Salad

$12.99

Veggie Salad

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$5.70Out of stock
Masala Fries

$6.49Out of stock

Cheesy Fries

$10.49Out of stock

16 oz Sauce

$8.00

8 oz Sauce

$5.00

Chickpeas

$4.10

Hummus

$5.00

Kidney Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spinach

$4.50

Large Mashawa Soup

$7.49

Afghan lentil soup - contains wheat

Pita

$1.50

Rice

$3.75

Small Mashawa Soup

$5.99

Afghan lentil soup - contains wheat

portion cup sauce

$0.50

Chapli Kabob Patty

$3.50Out of stock

Sweets

Classic Rice Pudding

$3.99

Baklava

$3.75

Pistachio Rice Pudding

$4.25

Cinnamon Rice Pudding

$4.15

Kids Menu

Kids Rice Platter

$9.99

Chicken, gyro, or combo. Served with rice, 3 toppings, and any sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.99

2 chicken tenders and fries. Comes with apple juice, orange juice, a soda can, or a water bottle

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

Aha Blueberry Pomegranate CAN

$2.85Out of stock

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Cherry Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha Bottle

$3.30

Dunkin Iced Coffee Vanilla Bottle

$3.30

Fanta Bottle

$2.99

Full Throttle Energy Drink Bottle

$3.75

Gold Peak Green Tea Bottle

$3.30

Gold Peak Sweet Tea Bottle

$3.30

Minute Maid Apple Juice Bottle

$2.85

Minute Maid Fruit Punch -Bottle

$2.85

Minute Maid Lemonade Bottle

$2.85

Minute Maid Mango Can

$2.85

Minute Maid Orange Juice Bottle

$2.85

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade Bottle

$2.85

Monster Energy Drink Can

$3.75

Powerade Blue Bottle

$2.85

Red Bull Can

$3.75

Seagrams Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.99

Smart Water Bottle

$3.30

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Vitamin Water DragonFruit Bottle

$2.90

Vitamin Water Energy Bottle

$2.90

Vitamin Water Essential Bottle

$2.90

Vitamin Water Focus Bottle

$2.90

Vitamin Water Rise Bottle

$2.90

Vitamin Water Squeeze Bottle

$2.90

Vitamin Water Tropical Mango Bottle

$2.90

Vitamin Water XXX Bottle

$2.90

Can Drinks

Brisk Iced Tea Can

$1.60

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Can

$1.60

Coke Can

$1.60

Coke Zero Can

$1.60

Diet Coke Can

$1.60

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.60

Sprite Can

$1.60

Sunkist Can

$1.60

Water Bottle Deer Park

$1.80