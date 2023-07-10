Big Red Neighborhood Grill & Sports Bar Bennington BEN


Snacks & Shareables

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Crispy tortilla chips served with salsa. Add nacho cheese 2

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Cheese sticks battered and fried.

Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$10.00

Served with a blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale.

Big Red's Famous Wings (12)

$18.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.

Big Red's Famous Wings (18)

$24.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.

Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings (6)

$10.00

Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings (12)

$16.00

Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00
Macho Nacho

$18.00

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeños.

Totchos

$11.00

Tater tot nachos with nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, onions, and shredded cheese.

Salads & Soup

All salads are prepared with iceberg, romaine, & garden green blend.
Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, sliced egg, and grilled chicken.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, sliced egg, and crispy chicken.

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Southwest Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar Jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips. Served with jalapeño ranch.

Chef

$11.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.

Taco Salad

$13.00

Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Burgers

Spicy Jalapeño Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapeños, bacon, and jalapeño ranch.

Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Fresh sautéed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.

Western

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.

Bacon Double

$17.00

Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$12.00

Choice of cheese.

Sandwiches

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. Add cheese. +1 Add bacon +2

Club

$13.00

A triple-decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

French Dip

$18.00

Slowly cooked, thinly shaved, prime grade beef. Served on a grilled hoagie. Add cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. +1

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun.

Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tender and juicy chicken, hand-breaded in Big Red's uniquely robust seasoning blend. Served on your choice of a ciabatta or brioche bun.

Steak Philly

$12.00

Steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie. Double Meat +5

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Chicken topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie. Double Meat +5

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Big Red Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.

BLT

$11.00

Eight slices of hickory-smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Add extra bacon +2

Entrees

Hot Beef

$16.00

Slow-roasted Certified Angus Beef® served on top of two slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all-white chicken. Served with your choice of one side. Try them with our homemade ranch for dipping sauce.

Chicken-Fried Steak

$16.00

8 oz beef, breaded, fried, and smothered with your choice of beef or country-style gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.

Chicken-Fried Chicken

$16.00

Boneless chicken breast, hand-breaded, fried, and smothered with choice of beef or country-style gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.

Dessert

Brûlée Cheesecake

$8.00

Slice of NY style cheesecake rolled in caramelized sugar

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Fudge brownie topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel, and whipped topping.

Ice Cream

$4.00

Two scoops of French vanilla ice cream

Kid's Meal

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00
Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00
Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kid's Slider w/ Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Sides

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Kid's Treat

$0.75

Crispy Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Boiled Egg

$2.00

2 Slices Bacon

$2.00

Slice of Cheese

$1.00

Green Peppers

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

3 Celery

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Vegetable Medley

$5.00
Corn

$5.00