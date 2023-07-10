Big Red Neighborhood Grill & Sports Bar Bennington BEN
Snacks & Shareables
Chips & Salsa
Crispy tortilla chips served with salsa. Add nacho cheese 2
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Onion Rings
Sweet colossal onion rings battered, breaded and fried.
Pickle Fries
Sliced pickle spears battered and fried.
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese sticks battered and fried.
Bavarian Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese
Served with a blend of creamy cheddar cheese with American Ale.
Big Red's Famous Wings (12)
Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.
Big Red's Famous Wings (18)
Tossed in your choice of sauce or our signature spicy dry rub.
Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings (6)
Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.
Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings (12)
Juicy all white meat, tossed in your choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Macho Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef or chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapeños.
Totchos
Tater tot nachos with nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, onions, and shredded cheese.
Salads & Soup
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, sliced egg, and grilled chicken.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, sliced egg, and crispy chicken.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sliced red onions, and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar Jack cheese, roasted black bean and corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips. Served with jalapeño ranch.
Chef
Ham, turkey, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, and sliced egg.
Taco Salad
Seasoned beef or chicken, cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, and black olives in a fried tortilla bowl. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Burgers
Spicy Jalapeño Burger
Cheddar cheese, battered fried jalapeños, bacon, and jalapeño ranch.
Mushroom Burger
Fresh sautéed mushrooms covered in Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Melted Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread.
Western
Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and crispy onion strings.
Bacon Double
Two 1/2 lb burgers with bacon, American, and Swiss cheese.
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese.
Sandwiches
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Legendary breaded pork tenderloin. Served on your choice of grilled hoagie or brioche bun with a side of mayo. Add cheese. +1 Add bacon +2
Club
A triple-decker with layers of turkey, ham, lettuce, mayo, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
French Dip
Slowly cooked, thinly shaved, prime grade beef. Served on a grilled hoagie. Add cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. +1
Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on your choice of ciabatta or brioche bun.
Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Tender and juicy chicken, hand-breaded in Big Red's uniquely robust seasoning blend. Served on your choice of a ciabatta or brioche bun.
Steak Philly
Steak topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie. Double Meat +5
Chicken Philly
Chicken topped with green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie. Double Meat +5
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.
Big Red Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Try it buffalo style.
BLT
Eight slices of hickory-smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Add extra bacon +2
Entrees
Hot Beef
Slow-roasted Certified Angus Beef® served on top of two slices of sourdough bread and smothered with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
Jumbo strips of tender, juicy all-white chicken. Served with your choice of one side. Try them with our homemade ranch for dipping sauce.
Chicken-Fried Steak
8 oz beef, breaded, fried, and smothered with your choice of beef or country-style gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.
Chicken-Fried Chicken
Boneless chicken breast, hand-breaded, fried, and smothered with choice of beef or country-style gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.