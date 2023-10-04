APPETIZERS

CHEESY GARLIC KNOTS

$7.00

Served with a sriracha ranch dipping sauce

STEAK N' CHEESY BALLS

$10.00

Arancini balls filled with cheesesteak & mac N’ cheese. Served with boom-boom sauce and ranch dressing

BT'S FRIED WINGS

$12.00

Served with celery, carrots and ranch dressing

LOADED CHICKEN NACHOS FRIES

$12.00

Topped with chicken, melted nacho cheese, chopped onion, jalapenos, bacon and sour cream

LOADED BEEF NACHOS FRIES

$12.00

Topped with beef, melted nacho cheese, chopped onion, jalapenos, bacon and sour cream

OSCAR THE GROUCH TRASH FRIES

$10.00

Crispy fries topped with buffalo chicken, applewood bacon, melted mozzarella, scallions and cool ranch drizzle

HOLY CHEEEZUS

$10.00

Homemade mozzarella sticks served with sherry cream sauce

DISCO FRIES

$8.00

Crispy fries drenched with homemade beef gravy and melted mozzarella cheese

FRIES

$4.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, green olives, cucumber, and roasted peppers, topped with salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese

CALZONES & STROMBOLIS

VEGGIE CALZONE

$10.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, italian cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce

MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$10.00

Pepperoni, meatballs, italian sausage, italian cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce

HAM & CHEESE CALZONE

$10.00

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce

SAUSAGE STROMBOLI

$10.00

Italian sausage, peppers, onions, Italian cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce

CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$10.00

Apple-wood bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce

HOAGIES

THA BIG TONE HOAG

$16.00

Stacked with Yo Mama's chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, prosciutto, mortadella, roasted red pepper, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sliced burrata, topped with house marinara sauce

THE SNOOKI

$13.00

Homemade beef & pork meatballs, tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese

YO MAMA'S CUTLET

$13.00

Breaded chicken with vodka cream sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a homemade garlic knot roll

JERSEY CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

Sautéed onion and pepper, mushroom, and provolone cheese

JERSEY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

Sautéed onion and pepper, mushroom, and provolone cheese

THE STALLONE

$16.00

Sliced roast beef smothered in disco fry beef gravy topped with creamy horseradish sauce, melted provolone cheese, pickled red onion, and hot cherry peppers

CHOP IT LIKE IT'S HAWT

$14.00

Mortadella, salami, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot cherry peppers, mayo, oil & vinegar all chopped up together gangsta style and served on a big A$$ hoagi

PIZZA SLICE

CLASSIC CHEESE

$3.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

PEPPERONI

$4.00

PANIC AT THE DISCO

$4.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, disco fries with beef gravy, mozzarella cheddar jack melted cheeses

CHICKEN CARBONARA

$4.00

Chicken, bacon, red onion, melted mozzarella, and alfredo sauce

MEAT LOVERS

$4.00

BIG TONY'S SUPREME

$4.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

HAWAIIAN

$4.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple, onion, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$4.00

Roasted chicken with buffalo sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese

IT'S A "SITUATION"

$4.00

Yo mama's chicken cutlet, penne pasta, vodka a la cream sauce with mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

THE OG VEGGIE

$4.00

Broccoli, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

THE "BIGGIE" MAC ATTACK

$4.00

Mac N' Cheese, bacon, and mozzarella cheese with white and yellow cheesy sauce

CHEESE SICILIAN

$4.00

ITALIAN SICILIAN

$4.00

Italian flag cheese with pesto and traditional pizza sauce

PEPPERONI SICILIAN

$4.00

PIZZA PIE

CLASSIC CHEESE

$21.00

Classic NY style pizza pie, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

CLASSIC PEPPERONI

$22.00

Classic NY style pie, mozarella cheese, pepperoni, tomato sauce

PANIC AT THE DISCO

$23.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, disco fries with beef gravy, mozzarella cheddar jack melted cheeses

CHICKEN CARBONARA

$23.00

Chicken, bacon, red onion, melted mozzarella, and alfredo sauce

MEAT LOVERS

$23.00

BIG TONY'S SUPREME

$23.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

HAWAIIAN

$23.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple, onion, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.00

Roasted chicken with buffalo sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese

IT'S A "SITUATION"

$23.00

Yo mama's chicken cutlet, penne pasta, vodka a la cream sauce with mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

THE OG VEGGIE

$23.00

Broccoli, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce

THE "BIGGIE" MAC ATTACK

$23.00

Mac N' Cheese, bacon, and mozzarella cheese with white and yellow cheesy sauce

CHEESE SICILIAN

$22.00

ITALIAN SICILIAN

$23.00

Italian flag cheese with pesto and traditional pizza sauce

PEPPERONI SICILIAN

$23.00

CRAFT YOUR OWN

$21.00