Big Tony's
APPETIZERS
CHEESY GARLIC KNOTS
Served with a sriracha ranch dipping sauce
STEAK N' CHEESY BALLS
Arancini balls filled with cheesesteak & mac N’ cheese. Served with boom-boom sauce and ranch dressing
BT'S FRIED WINGS
Served with celery, carrots and ranch dressing
LOADED CHICKEN NACHOS FRIES
Topped with chicken, melted nacho cheese, chopped onion, jalapenos, bacon and sour cream
LOADED BEEF NACHOS FRIES
Topped with beef, melted nacho cheese, chopped onion, jalapenos, bacon and sour cream
OSCAR THE GROUCH TRASH FRIES
Crispy fries topped with buffalo chicken, applewood bacon, melted mozzarella, scallions and cool ranch drizzle
HOLY CHEEEZUS
Homemade mozzarella sticks served with sherry cream sauce
DISCO FRIES
Crispy fries drenched with homemade beef gravy and melted mozzarella cheese
FRIES
CALZONES & STROMBOLIS
VEGGIE CALZONE
Broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, italian cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce
MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Pepperoni, meatballs, italian sausage, italian cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce
HAM & CHEESE CALZONE
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
SAUSAGE STROMBOLI
Italian sausage, peppers, onions, Italian cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce
CHICKEN STROMBOLI
Apple-wood bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce. Served with marinara sauce
HOAGIES
THA BIG TONE HOAG
Stacked with Yo Mama's chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, prosciutto, mortadella, roasted red pepper, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sliced burrata, topped with house marinara sauce
THE SNOOKI
Homemade beef & pork meatballs, tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
YO MAMA'S CUTLET
Breaded chicken with vodka cream sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a homemade garlic knot roll
JERSEY CHEESESTEAK
Sautéed onion and pepper, mushroom, and provolone cheese
JERSEY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Sautéed onion and pepper, mushroom, and provolone cheese
THE STALLONE
Sliced roast beef smothered in disco fry beef gravy topped with creamy horseradish sauce, melted provolone cheese, pickled red onion, and hot cherry peppers
CHOP IT LIKE IT'S HAWT
Mortadella, salami, prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot cherry peppers, mayo, oil & vinegar all chopped up together gangsta style and served on a big A$$ hoagi
PIZZA SLICE
CLASSIC CHEESE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
PEPPERONI
PANIC AT THE DISCO
Thinly sliced roast beef, disco fries with beef gravy, mozzarella cheddar jack melted cheeses
CHICKEN CARBONARA
Chicken, bacon, red onion, melted mozzarella, and alfredo sauce
MEAT LOVERS
BIG TONY'S SUPREME
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onion, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce
HAWAIIAN
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onion, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Roasted chicken with buffalo sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese
IT'S A "SITUATION"
Yo mama's chicken cutlet, penne pasta, vodka a la cream sauce with mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce
THE OG VEGGIE
Broccoli, mushroom, pepper, onion, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and traditional pizza sauce
THE "BIGGIE" MAC ATTACK
Mac N' Cheese, bacon, and mozzarella cheese with white and yellow cheesy sauce
CHEESE SICILIAN
ITALIAN SICILIAN
Italian flag cheese with pesto and traditional pizza sauce
PEPPERONI SICILIAN
