Big Acai Bowls Okoboji Food Truck
BOWLS
Classic (small)
- Acai CLASSIC (small)$7.50
Acai Berry Flavor The Acai berry is in the same family as the blueberry. The acai taste is mild, and is enhanced by topping flavors.
- Blue Majik CLASSIC (small)$7.50Out of stock
Blue Majik is our tropical coconut flavor with hints of pineapple and mango.
- Cacao CLASSIC (small)$7.50
Chocolate Flavor If you didn't know any better you would think you were eating chocolate ice cream!
- Coconut CLASSIC (small)$7.50
Coconut flavor
- MANGO CLASSIC (small)$7.50
Mango Flavor
- Passion Fruit CLASSIC (small)$7.50
Passion Fruit A unique blend of sweet and tart. Mixes well with acai (choose Sorbet Mix if you want to mix)
- Pitaya CLASSIC (small)$7.50
Dragon fruit flavor is mild with a hint of earthy tones. Often compared to a mixture of pear and kiwi
- Sorbet Mix CLASSIC (small)$7.50
Mix two of your favorite sorbet flavors
Power (medium)
- Acai POWER (medium)$9.50
- Blue Majik POWER (medium)$9.50Out of stock
- Cacao POWER (medium)$9.50
- Coconut POWER (medium)$9.50
- Mango Power (medium)$9.50
- Passion Fruit POWER (medium)$9.50
- Pitaya POWER (medium)$9.50
- Sorbet Mix POWER (medium)$9.50
Big (large)
- Acai BIG (large)$13.50
- Cacao BIG (large)$13.50
- Coconut BIG (large)$13.50
- Mango Big (large)$13.50
- Passion Fruit BIG (large)$13.50
- Pitaya BIG (large)$13.50
- Sorbet Mix BIG (large)$13.50
Six Toppings Six Pack
- Six Pack Acai Classic$42.00
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
- Six Pack Acai Power$54.00
- Six Pack Acai Big$78.00Out of stock
