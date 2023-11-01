Skip to Main content
Bigfoot Betty's 419 Main St.
Pickup
ASAP
from
419 Main Sr.
0
Your order
Bigfoot Betty's 419 Main St.
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
419 Main Sr.
Food
Drinks
Starters
Sandwiches
Salads
Burgers
Entree
Sides
Dessert
Kids
Food
Starters
Onion Rings
$7.99
Cheese Logs
$7.99
Jack Bites
$6.99
Boneless Bites
$8.99
Loaded Fries
$7.99
Sandwiches
Bigfoot Tenderloin
$17.99
Littlefoot Tenderloin
$9.99
Monte Cristo
$12.99
Cheese Frenchy
$9.99
Reuben
$11.99
Porkey Pig
$18.99
The Betty White
$12.99
Salads
House Salad
$8.99
Chelsi's Steak
$15.99
Cobb
$14.99
Berry Chicken
$14.99
MexiJack
$13.99
Burgers
Betty
$10.99
Big Betty
$12.99
Popper
$13.99
Voodoo
$12.99
Shroom
$12.99
Patty Melt
$12.99
Bacon Mac n' Cheese
$13.99
Entree
Shells & Cheese Adult Entree
$14.99
Fish & Chips
$14.99
Sides
Gail's Famous Potato Salad
$2.99
Coleslaw
$2.99
Cottage Cheese
$2.99
Shells & Cheese
$4.99
Fries
$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Cup of Soup
$2.99
Side Salad
$5.99
Bowl of Soup
$5.99
Side Sauce
$0.79
Dessert
Bigfoot Brownies
$7.99
Funnel Cake
$6.99
Kids
Little Burger
$6.99
Grilled Cheese
$6.99
Chicken Bites
$6.99
Shells n' Cheese
$6.99
Drinks
Fountain
16oz Soda
$2.49
24oz Soda
$3.49
Bottle Soda
$2.99
Bigfoot Betty's 419 Main St. Location and Ordering Hours
(319) 504-0198
419 Main Sr., Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement