Bigg Time Arcade
Pizzas
Pizza
- Classic Cheese$11.00+
Classic Cheese Pizza. There is a reason its a classic. So good, or add toppings if you like to build your own Masterpiece.
- The Sicilian (16" Only)$25.00
This 16 inch square is over twice as thick and some say twice as good. It is also twice baked so please allow an extra 30 minutes to prepare. Worth the wait? Most say, Yes.
- 4 Topping Pizza$17.00+
- Creamy Spinach$17.00+
This Creamy gem has a Spinach and Ricotta blended base sauce with Mozzarella cheese and an option for free diced tomatoes to top it off. Adding chicken takes it to another level, but feel free to experiment with other options. Hard to mess up a good thing.
- The Supreme Ruler$17.00+
Rightfully named, the Supreme Ruler is always a hit. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms melted into our top notch Mozzarella Cheese. Everything you need.
- The Mongo$17.00+
The Mongo is exactly that. Big pizza with big meat flavor. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, and Ham melted into mozzarella cheese.
- Jamaican Me Spicy$17.00+
- BEAST MODE$25.00+
- CBR$17.00+
One of our top sellers. Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzarella melted over our home made Sriracha Ranch blended base sauce. Not too spicy and not too creamy, but all the flavors. Add banana peppers if you want to take it to another level.
- The Burt Reynolds$17.00+
- The White Pie$17.00+
- Garden of Eaten$17.00+
- CHIP$17.00+
Bacon Cheddar Burger Pizza. Delicious ketchup and mustard base sauce with Hamburger, bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese. With your choice of Pickles, Onions, Both, or Neither.
- Boss Hog$17.00+
Fresh smoked pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella on a BBQ base sauce. Add onions and pickles at no extra charge.
Slices
- Classic Cheese Slice$3.25
Classic Cheese Pizza. There is a reason its a classic. So good, or add toppings if you like to build your own Masterpiece.
- The Sicilian Slice$4.25
This square cut pizza is over twice as thick and some say twice as good. It is also twice baked so please allow 30 minutes or more to prepare. Worth the wait? Most say, Yes.
- Creamy Spinach Slice$4.25
This Creamy gem has a Spinach and Ricotta blended base sauce with Mozzarella cheese and an option for free diced tomatoes to top it off. Adding chicken takes it to another level, but feel free to experiment with other options. Hard to mess up a good thing.
- The Supreme Ruler Slice$4.25
Rightfully named, the Supreme Ruler is always a hit. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms melted into our top notch Mozzarella Cheese. Everything you need.
- The Mongo Slice$4.50
The Mongo is exactly that. Big pizza with big meat flavor. Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon, and Ham melted into mozzarella cheese.
- Jamaican Me Spicy Slice$4.25
- BEAST MODE Slice$7.50
What else would you call a pizza with almost every topping?
- CBR Slice$4.25
One of our top sellers. Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzarella melted over our home made Sriracha Ranch blended base sauce. Not too spicy and not too creamy, but all the flavors. Add banana peppers if you want to take it to another level.
- The Burt Reynolds Slice$4.25
- The White Pie Slice$4.25
- Garden of Eaten Slice$4.25
- Chip Cheeseburger Slice$4.25
- Boss Hog Slice$4.25
- 4 Top Slice$4.25
Half/Half
10" Gluten Free
Sides
- Single Knot$0.85
- Garlic Knots 6 Piece$5.00
- side sauces$1.00
you can pick and 1 sauce or dressing for $.75
- side sauces 2 for $1.75$1.75
you choose any two for $1.00
- Single Pinwheel$1.10
- Pinwheels 4 Piece$4.00
- 12 Oz Ranch$4.00
- 24 Oz Ranch$6.00
- 12 Oz Red Sauce$3.00
- 24 Oz Red Sauce$6.00
- Full Tray Garlic Knots$50.00
- Gluten Free Crust$7.00
- Cauliflower Crust$7.00
- Honey$15.00
Alcohol
Beer
- Corona$4.50
- Bud Light$3.50
- Bud$4.00
- McUltra$3.50
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Select$3.50
- Modelo$3.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Coors Light$3.00
- Busch Light$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Busch$4.00
- Guinness
- Modelo
- Busch Light
- Coors Light
- McUltra
- Blue Moon
- Quirk
- Coors Light Btl
- Busch Light Btl
- Miller Lite Btl
- McUltra Btl
- Twisted Tea Btl
- Doe Equis Btl
- Budweiser Btl
- Corona Btl
- White Claw
- High Noon
Shots
Liquor
Cocktails
- Sex on the Beach$5.50
- Liquid Marijuana$6.00
- Sex on the sofa$5.50
- House Margarita$6.50
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- ManHattan$8.00
- Gimlet$6.00
- Mai Tai$5.50
1 cup ice cubes 3 fluid ounces pineapple juice 2 fluid ounces orange juice 1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger spiced rum ½ (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger coconut-flavored rum 1 teaspoon grenadine syrup