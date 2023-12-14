Big Trouble 2313 Hardy St.
FULL MENU
Small plates
- Chili Crisp Queso Dip$8.00Out of stock
Crispy wonton chips
- Egg Roll$8.00
2 pieces. Pork and cabbage; miso honey mustard and kimchi vin
- Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings$10.00
- Pork and Shrimp Dumplings$10.00
Hot and sour sauce; steamed or pan-fried
- Spicy Long Beans$6.00Out of stock
garlic, Pixian broad bean sauce
- Blistered Snap Peas$7.00
chili crisp, lime, crema
- Hot & Sour Soup$6.00
Slowpoke farms oyster mushrooms
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Crispy shallot, fish sauce vin, candied pine nut
- Smashed Cucumbers$6.00
sesame, soy, chili, cashews
- Roasted Bok Choy$8.00
umami sauce, black garlic
- Salad$9.00
Lettuce, creamy umami dressing, toasted panko, flash fried anchovies, Italian MSG
- Pickled & Fermented Vegetables$6.00
- Miso Roasted Eggplant$7.00Out of stock
sesame seeds, herbs
- Crab Rangoon Dip$10.00Out of stock
crab, herbs & spices, Rangoon cheese, pineapple chili sauce, wonton chips.
Sandwiches
- Karaage Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Egg salad, koji hot sauce, and white bread
- Cumin Lamburger$14.00
Yogurt, herbs, red onion, cucumber, and potato roll. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Shrimp Poboy$14.00+
good bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle; with fried potatoes
- Steamed Buns$10.00
Fried oyster mushrooms, kimchi vin, and herbs
- Char Siu Tacos$14.00
3 corn tortillas with roasted pork, sprouts, red onion pickles, cucumber, herbs, kewpie mayo
Noodles & Rice
- Dan Dan Noodles$14.00
Pickled mustard greens, ground pork, peanuts, wheat noodles, and spicy sauce
- Vegetable Lo Mein$14.00Out of stock
Oyster mushroom, charred Napa cabbage, eggplant, scallion; add shrimp; add tofu
- Beef Chow Fun$14.00
Wide rice noodle, sirloin, bean sprouts, onion, and umami. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tonkotsu Ramen$15.00
pork and chicken broth, Sun Noodles, Home Place Patures egg, nori, scallion, pork belly, radish, sprouts
- Ginger Scallion Garlic Noodles$12.00
Just like it says, served cold with a side of chili crisp
- Food Court Chicken$14.00
Remember malls? Served with steamed rice
- Dirty Fried Rice$16.00
Gulf shrimp, Chinese sausage, pate, serrano, trinity, pork rinds, chili oil.
- BCB Fried Rice$14.00
an homage to Red's Chinese; ground beef, Benton's bacon, lettuce, tomato, chili crisp queso, burger sauce, and pickles
- Char Siu Fried Rice$14.00
Red roast pork, corn, shishito peppers, scallion, and herbs
Entrees
- Alaskan Halibut$34.00Out of stock
Coconut curry broth, jasmine, macadamia nut, herbs*
- Australian Lamb Rack$48.00Out of stock
Fried potatoes, yogurt sauce
- Sea Scallops$36.00Out of stock
XO sauce, sweet potatoes
- Painted Hills$36.00Out of stock
Fried potatoes, roasted squash
- Salmon$28.00Out of stock
barely smoked, mushroom-chili broth, pea green
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
House Cocktails
- Stella Was a Diver$13.00
Rhum Agricole, Shochu, Yuzu Curaçao, Yuzu, Lime, Orgeat
- Hello Walls$12.00
Scotch, Passionfruit, Orgeat, Lemon
- Shadow's Nightcap$10.00
Rum Blend, Dry Curaçao, Fernet, Lime
- Squarepant's Swizzle$12.00
Pineapple Rum blend, Pineapple, Lime, Mint
- Sunset in Lafayette$12.00
Japanese Gin, Floral Tea, Pamplemousse, Rinomato Americano, Lemon, Basil
- Little China$14.00
Rye Whiskey, Cynar 70, Chinese 5 Spice, Peychaud's Bitters
- Tropical Negroni$13.00
Rum Blend, Cocchi di Torino, Pineapple Campari, Coconut Ice
- Goodnight Feleena$12.00
Mezcal, Yuzu Curaçao, Lime, Pineapple
- House Martini - Gin$10.00
Gin, Blanc and Dry Vermouth, Orange Bitters.
- House Martini- Vodka$10.00
Vodka, Blanc Vermouth, Sake, Bitters
- Dear Darla$9.00
Sesame washed Bourbon, Ginger, Lemon, Soda
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Real McCoy 3 yr$5.00
- Plantation Dark$7.00
- Plantation Pineapple$8.00
- Plantation OFTD$8.00
- J.M. Rhum$11.00
- Four Square Detente$18.00
- DBL Real McCoy 3 yr$10.00
- DBL Plantation Dark$14.00
- DBL Plantation Pineapple$16.00
- DBL J.M. Rhum$22.00
- DBL Four Square Detente$36.00
- Don Q Cristal$3.00
- DBL Don Q Cristal$6.00
- Ron Abuelo 12 yr$12.00
- DBL Ron Abuelo 12 yr$24.00
Whiskey
- Four Roses Yellow Label$5.00
- DBL Four Roses Yellow Label$10.00
- DBL Fuyu Japanese$24.00
- Toki Suntory Japanese$12.00
- DBL Toki Suntory Japanese$24.00
- Tenjoku Japanese$10.00
- DBL Tenjoku Japanese$20.00
- Yokka Koji$12.00
- DBL Yokka Koji$24.00
- Old Grandad$6.00
- DBl Old Grandad$12.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$7.00
- DBL Rittenhouse Rye$14.00
- Rowan's Creek$14.00
- DBL Rowan's Creek$28.00
- Elijah Craig$9.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$18.00
- Jameson$7.00
- DBL Jameson$14.00
- Fuyu Japanese$12.00