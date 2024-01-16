Bikanervala Iselin
FOOD
QUICK BITE
- Aloo Sabzi - Puri$9.99
Deep Fried whole wheat bread (puri) served with potato gravy
- Chhole Bhature$12.99
Deep fried bread served with cheak peas masala portion
- French Fries$4.99
Thin strips deep fried potatoes seasoned with salt and pepper
- Kathi Roll - Aloo$7.99
- Kathi Roll - Paneer$8.99
- Kulcha$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
- Luchi$6.99
- Paratha$5.99
Shallow fry whole wheat bread stuffed with mixture of Paneer (Cottage Cheese)/ Aloo (Potato)/ Gobhi (Cauliflower)/ Plain
- Rice Bowl$7.99
Flavour rice served with cheak peas masala
THALI & PLATTER
- Deluxe Thali$15.99
Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet
- Makki Ki Roti 'n' Serso sag$11.99
- Holiday Special Thali$12.99
- Tandoori Platter$15.99
Served with dices Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Aloo , Veg Seekh Kabab with Butter Nan and Dal Makhni
- Navratri Thali$16.99
NORTH INDIAN
- Boondi Raita$3.99
Whipped yogurt and fried gram flour droplets
- Chana Masala$12.99
A traditional Indian spiced chickpeas curry flavored with a blend of onions, tomatoes, ginger and spices. Come with Rice
- Dal Makhani$12.99
The harmonious blend of black lentil (urad), red kidney beans (rajma), tomatoes, ginger garnished with cream and served with a dollop of unsalted butter. Come with Rice
- Dal Tadka$12.99
Boiled yellow lentil spiced up with Indian herbs. Come with Rice
- Dum Aloo$12.99
- Hyderabadi Chaap Gravy$12.99
Smoked soybean armed with spices and dipped in thick gravy of tomato ginger chilly paste. Come with Rice
- Jeera Rice$5.99
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
Flavour of India spices mixed with cottage cheese, onions, capsicums and tomatoes. Come with Rice
- Malai Mathi Mater$12.99
- Matar Paneer$12.99
Tomatoes puree simmered in onion ginger paste mixed with spices and cubes of Indian cottage cheese. Come with Rice
- Matar Pulao$5.99
basmati rice, peas, carrot, spices, cooked in ghee.
- Mix Veg$12.99
Assorted vegetables prepared in Indian gravy. Come with Rice
- Palak Kofta$12.99
- Palak Paneer$12.99
Come with Rice
- Paneer Butter Masala$12.99
Irresistible taste of butter gravy cooked with Indian spices and cottage cheese. Come with Rice
- Paneer Makhani$12.99
- Rajma Masala$12.99
Come with Rice
- Sarso ka Saag (Seasonal)$12.99
Come with Rice
- Shahi Paneer$12.99
Amalgamation of onion, almond, cashew nut, resulting into a creamy aromatic and sweet gravy with soft cottage cheese cube. Come with Rice
- Catering Tray (Raita/ Salad)
TANDOOR SE
- Butter Naan$4.99
Traditional Indian refined Floor butter bread cooked in oven (Tandoor)
- Garlic Naan$5.99
- Lachha Parantha$4.99
Multi layered flatbread made of whole wheat flour
- Makki ki Roti$3.99
- Paneer Tikka$11.99
Dices of fresh cottage cheese, marinated in fresh cream, spices and grilled in oven (Tandoor)
- Plain Naan$3.99
Traditional Indian refined Floor bread cooked in oven (Tandoor)
- Tandoori Butter Roti$3.99
A light, Flat, unleavened crispy bread baked in oven (Tandoor)
ADD-ONS
DESSERTS
- Gur Rasmalai (1PC)$5.99
- Kulfi Falooda$6.99
It is made from mixing rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds and pieces of jelly with milk, topped off with a scoop of ice cream served with the shape ice cream of a cone
- Rabri Falooda$6.99
It is made from mixing rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds and pieces of jelly with milk topped off with a Rabri is an indigenous sweetened desiccated milk product containing distinctive hard layers of malai
- Gajar Halwa 3.5 Oz$5.99
Mouth watering Indian dessert of grated carrots cooked gently in milk and sprinkled generously with nuts
CHINESE & CONTINENTAL
- Veg Noodles$9.99
Stir fried noodles with lots of veggies
- Chili Garlic Noodles$10.99
- Veg Fried Rice$10.99
A dish of cooked rice mixed stir-fried vegetables
- Veg Manchurian$10.99
Deep fried vegetable dumpling in spicy Chinese gravy (Rice with Gravy)
- Chili Paneer$11.99
A dish made of cottage cheese chunks stir fried with capsicum, onion and tantalizing Chinese sauces (Rice with Gravy)
- Chili Potato$7.99
Deep fried potato fingers cooked with a onion-ginger-garlic-green chilli sauce.
SOUTH INDIAN
- Plain Dosa$8.99
Thin pancake from a fermented batter, it is similar to a crepe made of rice and black gram lentils
- Masala Dosa$9.99
Thin pancake from a fermented batter, it is similar to a crepe made of rice and black gram lentils and potato mixture with condiments
- Mysore Masala Dosa$10.99
Thin pancake of rice flour with potato mixture with mysore chutney
- Onion Rava - Masala Dosa$10.99
Thin semolina flour pancakes with potato and onion mixture, served with south Indian condiments
- Plain Rava Dosa$9.99
Thin semolina flour pancake served with south Indian condiments
- Tamato Onion Uttapam$9.99
Thick pancake of rice batter stuffed with tomato and onion
- Plain Uttapam$8.99
Thick pancake of rice batter
- Idli Sambhar$7.99
The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice
- Vada Sambhar$7.99
Vada Sambar is a fried, doughnut shaped south Indian delicacy made from urad dal
CHATPATI CHAAT
- Aloo Tikki$6.99
Crisp & browned spiced potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys, chopped onions, and tomato.
- Aloo Tikki Chole Chaat$9.99
Crisp & browned spiced potato patties topped with chickpea, chutneys, chopped onions, and tomato.
- Bhalla Papri$8.99
Deep fried lentil fluffy balls, garnished with dahi (Curd), papdi, honey chilly paste (chutney) and spices.
- Bhel Puri$8.99
The spicy dish of puffed rice, onions, spices, and hot chutney.
- Bread Pakora 1pc$4.99
- Dahi Bhalla$8.99
Lentil dumplings (bhallas) are doused in yogurt (dahi) and topped with sweet and spicy chutneys.
- Dahi Puri$8.99
- Dal Kachori (2 pcs)$4.99
Small, crispy deep fried whole wheat bread (puri) filled with spiced moong lentils and stuffing
- Dhokla/khandvi (1 lb)$12.99
- Golgappa / Pani Puri$7.99
A crispy fried sphere shape ball filled with flavored water containing tamarind, sugar, spices, mint and chickpeas. comes with 8 pcs of Golgappa
- Kachori with Aloo Subji Chatt$6.99
A big fried crispy stick semi sphere shaped, served with potato and sprout, honey chilly paste.
- Khandvi Plate$4.99
- Matar Kulcha$9.99
It is the combination of flat refined flour bun served with boiled dry peas masala mixed with onion, tomatoes, ginger, corriander with lemon drops.
- Paneer Momos (6 PCs)$7.99
- Paneer Pakoda (2 Pcs)$4.99
- Papri Chat$8.99
Crisp fried dough wafers served with boiled chickpeas, boiled potatoes, yogurt and honey chilly paste (chutney) topped with chaat masala
- Pav Bhaji$9.99
A combination of soft bread roll (pav) served with thick vegetable curry.
- Pyaz Kachori (2 pcs)$4.99
Small, crispy,deep fried whole wheat bread (puri)filled with spiced onion and stuffing
- Railway Station Chana Dal Chaat$7.99
Fried Chana Dal and chopped Onion, Tomato with Lemon Juice and Indian Spices.
- Raj kachori$9.99Out of stock
A big fried crispy sphere shape ball, stuffed with potato and sprout, served with curd, honey chili paste.
- Samosa Chat$8.99
The tangy starter made from a vegetable samosa cut into pieces & mixed with chopped onion,tomato, sauces.
- Samosa Plate (2pcs)$4.99
A famous Indian snacks, fried or baked with savoury filling such as spiced potatoes, onions peas, and lentils
- Sev puri$8.99
- Vada Pav$8.99
Deep fried potato patty with spices, served in a bread bun (pao) with condiments
- Burger Meal$8.99
- Veg. Grilled Sandwich$9.99
- Veg. Momos (6 PCs)$7.99
- Snacks (1 Pc)$2.99
SWEETS
Bengali
- Anarbhog (1Lb)$15.99
- Anarkali (1Lb)$15.99
- Butterscotch Roll (1Lb)$15.99
- Chamcham (1Lb)$15.99
- Chandni (1Lb)$15.99
- Chena Toast (1Lb)$15.99
- Coconut Burfi (1Lb)$14.99
- Gur Malai Roll (1Lb)$15.99
- Gur Peda Sandesh (1Lb)$15.99
- Gur Sandesh Kacha Gola (1Lb)$15.99
- Malai Chap (1Lb)$15.99
- Malai Roll (1Lb)$15.99
- Milk Rabri (1Lb)$15.99
- Raskadam (1Lb)$15.99
- Sandesh Chena (1Lb)$15.99
Ghee
- Angoori Petha Box$5.99
- Balushahi Sweets (1Lb)$14.99
- Boondi Sweet Prasad 1/2Lb$6.99
- Dhoda Burfi (1Lb)$14.99
- Gujia Desi Ghee (1Lb)$14.99
- Imarti 2Pc Box$3.99
- Jalebi Box$6.99
- Kala Jamun (1Lb)$14.99
- Kalakand (1Lb)$14.99
- Laddu Gound (1Lb)$14.99
- Laddu Special (1Lb)$14.99
- Malai Ghewar 500g$14.99
- Malai Gulab Jamun (1 Lb)$14.99
- Milk Cake (1Lb)$14.99
- Mysore Pak (1Lb)$14.99
- Shahi Besan Laddu (1Lb)$14.99
Kaju
Khoya
MIX Sweets
Pre-Packed
Sweets Bikanervala
- Diwali Super Mix 800g$32.99
- Dry Fruit Mix 600g$23.99
- Dry Fruit Mix Sweet 250g$9.99
- Dry Fruit Mix Sweet 500g$24.99
- Dry Fruit Sweet Mix 600g$24.99
- Gulab Jamun (6 Pcs)$7.99
- Kaju Burfi 250g$7.99
- Kaju Burfi 500g$15.99
- Kaju Ghee Mix Sweet 500g$17.99
- Kaju Khoya Mix Sweet 500g$19.99
- Kaju Mix Sweet 250g$8.99
- Kaju Mix Sweet 500g$17.99
- Khoya Ghee Mix Sweet 250g$8.99
- Kohya Mix Sweet 250g$8.99
- Laddu Mix 500g$17.99
- Laddu Special 250g$7.99
- Laddu Special 500g$13.99
- Lal Rasbhari (24 Pcs)$13.99
- Lamba Jamun (4 Pcs)$7.99
- Malai Rasgulla 6 Pc$15.99
- Mangal Mithas 700g$34.99
- Milk Cake 250g$7.99
- Milk Cake 500g$13.99
- Mix Sweet 250g$8.99
- Peda Mix 250g$8.99
- Peda Mix 500g$14.99
- Premium Dryfruit Mix 650g$29.99
- Rasgulla 10 Pc$17.99
- Rasmalai 6 pc$18.99
- Shahi Rainbow Mix 900g$34.99
- White Rasbhari (12 Pcs)$7.99
Sweets Bikano
- Besan Laddu Flax Seed Spl 400g$5.99
- Besan Laddu Till Spl 400g$5.99
- Channa Almond Bite 200g$6.99
- Dry Kesar Petha 400 g (e)$4.99
- Dry Petha 400g$3.99Out of stock
- Gajjak Agra Gur 400g$5.99Out of stock
- Gajjak Khast Gur 400g$5.99Out of stock
- Gajjak Peanut Round Small 400g$3.99Out of stock
- Gajjak Rewari Gur 400g$5.99Out of stock
- Gajjak Rewari Sugar 400g$5.99Out of stock
- Mewa Bite$19.99
- Peanut Chikki 400g$5.99Out of stock
- Soan Papdi 500g$6.99Out of stock
- Soan Papdi Chocolate - 250 gm$2.99
- Soan Papdi Orange - 250 gm$2.99
- Soan Papdi Plain Suger Free - 250 gm$5.99
- Special Patisa 500g$5.99
- White Rasbhari Tin 1 Kg$5.99Out of stock