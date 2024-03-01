Bike Shed Moto Co. Los Angeles 1580 Industrial Street
Breakfast (Weekday)
Breakfast
Sides
- Egg (1)$2.00
- Egg (2)$4.00
- Side Bacon$2.00
- Side Sausage$2.00
- Side Vegan Sausage$2.00
- Side Pork Belly$5.00
- Side Hash Browns (1)$3.00
- Hashbrowns (2)$4.00
- Side Toast$1.00
- Side Jam
- Side Avo$3.00
- Sauteed Spinach$8.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$2.00
- Side Toast$1.00
- Bowl Of Berries$8.00
- 6 oz Flank Steak$10.00
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Vegan Chicken$10.00
Vegan Menu
Vegan Starters
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Chili Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Almonds
- Green Pea & Mint Hummus$12.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread
- Vegan Margarita Flatbread$12.00
Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, Vegan Mozzarella
- Vegan Zucchini Fries$12.00
Panko Breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, Vegan Mayo
Vegan Salads
- Vegan Beet Salad$15.00
Red & Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing
- Vegan Greek Salad$13.00
Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing
- Vegan Kale Salad$15.00
Quinoa, Shaved Apple, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella
- Vegan Mixed Wild Mushroom Salad$16.00
Arugula, Endive, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Balsamic Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella
Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches
Vegan Mains
Vegan Sides
Vegan Dessert
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burgers
- Bike Shed Burger$17.00
8oz. Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Garlic Aioli
- Black and Blue$20.00
8oz. Angus Beef, Arugula, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Garlic Aioli
- Bone Marrow Burger$30.00
8oz. Angus Beef, Bone Marrow, Fresh Black Truffle, Bacon, Guinness Ketchup, Smoked Cheddar, and Arugula
- Southwest$20.00
8oz. Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack, Crispy Onion, Bacon, Jalapeño, and BBQ Sauce
- Turkey Burger$18.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Wrap$17.00Out of stock
Grilled or Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Buffalo Sauce
- Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Herb Marinated Chicken, House-made Coleslaw, Spicy Oil, on a Brioche Bun
- Pulled Pork$19.00
Jackfruit in BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Potato Bun with Vegan Apple Coleslaw, Crispy Fried Onions, and a Fried Pickle Spear
- Steak Sandwich$19.00
Flank Steak, Arugula, Ciabatta, Onion Jam, and Horseradish Mayo
- Veggie Sandwich$17.00
Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, and Arugula
Sides
- French Fries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Truffle Fries$8.00
- Roasted Potatoes$9.00
- Garlic Mashed$9.00
- Sauteed Spinach$9.00
- Mac & Cheese$11.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
- Shishito Peppers$8.00
- Broccolini$8.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Cole Slaw$3.00
- Side Pickle$1.50
- Seasonal Veggies$8.00
- 6 oz Flank Steak$10.00
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Vegan Chicken$10.00
- Extra Pita$2.00
- Side Avo$3.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Bone Marrow$15.00
- Puppy Patty$6.00
Salads
Salads
- Beet Salad$15.00
Red and Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing.
- Cobb$18.00
Baby Greens, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Chopped Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing
- Greek Salad$15.00
Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)
- Kale Salad$15.00
Quinoa, Shaved Apples, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Pecorino Cheese (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)
- Mushroom Salad$17.00
Arugula, Endive, Oyster, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dressing (Vegan Feta or Mozzarella available)
Entrees
Entrees
- Gnocchi$24.00
Angus Grass-Fed Beef Bolognese Sauce, Shaved Parmesan
- Rigatoni$24.00
- Pappardelle Pasta$24.00
Short-Rib Ragout, Shaved Dry Ricotta
- Half Roast Chicken$28.00
Served with braised escarole and gigante beans, with chimichurri
- Short Rib$36.00
Red Wine Braised Boneless Short-Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Onions
- New York Steak 12oz$36.00
12 oz Angus Grass Fed Beef from Creekstone Farm
- Porterhouse 32oz$110.00
32oz Angus Grass Fed Beef Sliced with Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Creamed Spinach, Creamy Shallot Sauce & Red Wine Sauce
- Vegan Linguini$24.00
- Vegan Rigatoni$24.00
- Hangar Steak 8oz$27.00
- Rib Eye 24oz$69.00
Appetizers
Appetizers
- Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Sticky Honey Soy Glaze, Sesame Seeds, and Green Onions
- Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Chili Balsamic Glaze and Toasted Almonds
- Cauliflower$14.00
Buttermilk Marinated Florets with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Dressing
- Cheese Curds$11.00
Breaded, Lightly Fried, and Served with Shed-made Spicy Marinara Sauce
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
5 Halves topped with Maple Pork Belly, Micro Greens, and Balsamic Glaze
- Fried Pickles$9.00
- Green Pea & Mint Hummus$12.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread
- Mac & Cheese$11.00
- Margarita Flatbread$13.00
Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella
- Nacho (Sharer)$18.00
- Nacho (Small)$12.00
- Poutine$14.00
French Fries, Braised Short Rib, Mozzarella Cheese, and Beef Gravy
- Prosciutto Flatbread$15.00
Fig Jam, Sliced Parma Prosciutto, Blue Cheese Crumble, and Baby Arugula
- Wings$14.00
Served with Blue Cheese Ranch Dip and Celery Batons
- Zucchini Fries$12.00
Panko breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, with Parmesan and Chipotle Mayo
- Tomato Soup$10.00
Drinks
Beer
Soft Drinks
Red By the Bottle
- Alexander Valley zin Btl$40.00
- Alexander Valley Pinot Btl$40.00
- Maddalena Merlot Btl$48.00
- DAOU Cab Sav Btl$48.00
- DAOU The Pessimist$60.00
- San Simeon Petit Sirah$72.00
- The Boxer Shiraz (vegan) Btl$91.00
- Copain P2 Pinot Noir Btl$76.00
- Orin Swift Abstract Red Btl$84.00
- Orin Swift Palermo Btl$150.00
- Hartford Court Pinot Noir Btl$84.00
- Caymus Cabernet$215.00
White By The Bottle
- Hyland 41 Chard Btl$40.00
- Matua Sauv Blanc Btl$40.00
- Pine Ridge Chenin Btl$48.00
- Perscription Chard Btl$54.00
- Tyrells Semillion (vegan) Btl$56.00
- Bollini Pinot Grigio Btl$56.00
- Jermann Pinot Grigio Btl$72.00
- Trefethen Chard Btl$56.00
- Jolivet Attitude Sauv Blanc Btl$56.00
- Jermann Pinot Grigio Btl$63.00
- Heitz Cellar$165.00