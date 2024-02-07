Bill and Ruths Pryor 310 South Mill Street
Food
Cold Subs
- Turkey and Cheese$8.99+
- Ham And Cheese$8.99+
- Turkey, Ham, and Cheese$8.99+
- Roast Beef and Cheese$8.99+
- Cold Cut$8.99+
Ham and Salami
- Belly Buster$8.99+
Ham, salami, and Bologna
- Supper Sub$8.99+
Ham, Salami, Bologna, and Roast Beef
- Three Cheese and Avocados ocados$8.99+
- Tuna sandwich$8.99+
- Eastern Style hoogie$8.99+
ham, Salami, italian seasoning, oil and vinegar,
- Chicken salad Sandwich$8.99+
- Corned Beef$8.99+
- Veggie sandwich$8.99+
- Daily Special$12.99
*Daily special c changes every day * All daily specials come with 8 inch sandwich, chips and medium drink please specify your drink and chips Monday Cold Cut Tuesday chicken and cheese Wednesday Cheese burger fries and drink Thursday Turkey and Cheese Friday Philly cheese steak Sunday Turkey Ham and cheese
Hot Subs
- Philly Cheese steak$8.99+
Grilled onion, bell peppers
- Chicken and cheese$8.99+
- Hot Italian roast beef$8.99+
Roast Beef Slices, Provolone Cheese and Giardiniera sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$8.99+
- Meatballs and cheese$8.99+
- French dip$8.99+
- Chicken Pepperoni Melt$8.99+
comes with grilles chicken, pepperoni slices and Marinara sauce
- Hot Pastrami and Swiss$8.99+
Pastrami slices with mustard, lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese Blend
Off the Grill
- BBQ
Comes with BBQ Brisket, Cheese on Brioche Bunn
- Hamburger$5.99
1/3 LB burger pattie, Romain lettuce, purpule onion slices, tomatoes, pickles.
- Cheese Burger$6.99
1/3 LB Burger pattie, American Yellow cheese, Romain lettuce, purpule onion slices, tomatoes, pickles.
- Pastrami Burger$10.99
1/3 LB Burger pattie, American White cheese, Romain lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, grilled mushroom, and slices of grilled beef pastrami
- Beef Gyro$7.99
Beef and Lam grilled slices, Onion, Tomatoes, lettuce and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken gyro$7.99
grilled chicken slices, Onion, Tomatoes, lettuce and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Basket and fries$8.99
- Patty Melt$7.99
Grilled onion and Grilled mushroom, 1000 island dressing, 1/3 lb burger pattie on Rye Bread
- Ruben Sandwich$9.69
Corned Beef slices, Suaerkruat 1000 island dressing, or mustard on Rye Bread
- BLT$6.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Salads
- Chicken ceasar salad$10.99
- Grilled chicken salad$10.99
- Chef Salad$10.99
- Avocado salad$10.99
- Tuna Salad$10.99
- Greek salad$10.99
comes with Kalamata olives, feta chese, carrots, tomatoes, romain lettuce and red cabbage, blen of oil&vingar and italian seasoing
- Taco Salad$10.99
Tostito Chips, Lettce, Tomatoes, Black olives, Sour Cream, and Pecante sauce
- Garden salad$10.99
Comes with mixed of iceberg lettuce, spinach, Romain lettuce cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, banana peppers, boiled egg, and crotons. Dressing on the side
- Spinach Salad$10.99
Healthy Wraps
- Turkey club$8.99
comes with turkey slices, turkey bacon, cheese, and ranch dressing
- tuna$8.99
comes with tuna salad mix, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and house dressing creamy italian
- Buffalo chicken$8.99
comes with grilles chicken, cheddar cheese, buffalo suace and ranch dresing
- chicken ceasar$8.99
comes with grilles chicken, provolone and permesan cheese, ceasar dressing, and romain lettuce
- Turkey and cheese$8.99
comes with turkey slices, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayo, and house dressing creamy italian
- Grilled Chicken and Cheese$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese , mayo, Creamy Italian, Lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Roast Beef and Cheese$8.99
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese , mayo, Creamy Italian, Lettuce and tomatoes.
- Ham and Cheese$8.99
Smoked Ham Slices, Provolone Cheese , mayo, Creamy Italian, Lettuce and tomatoes.
- Veggie Wrap$8.99
Mayo, provolone and cheddar Chesse, lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, creamy Italian, spinach, cucumbers, carrots, and red cabbage