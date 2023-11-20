Bill's Cafe - Fremont
*Breakfast Classics
- Two Eggs any style$10.00
Two Eggs with Choice of House Made Hash Browns or Seasoned Country Potatoes & Toast
- Bill's Steak and Eggs$23.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip Steak & three Eggs any style
- Country Fried Steak and Eggs$20.00
Three Eggs - any style, Country Gravy & baked biscuit.
- Fresh Lox and Eggs$23.00Out of stock
Fresh Norweigan smoked Salmon, sliced Red Onions, Caprers, sliced Tomatoes, Bagel and Cream Cheese, served with two eggs any style
- Corn Beef Hash & Eggs$17.50
*South of the Border
- Morning Quesadilla$16.00
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese & Jack Cheese, Served with Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream
- Chilaquiles$15.00
Eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, Chorizo, Onions, Jalapenos and Jack Cheese. Topped with Freshly Made Salsa
- Jalisco Scramble$15.00
Eggs scrambled with Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Black Beans and Pork Carnitas, topped with freshly made Salsa
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Four Eggs stuffed with Linguica, Ortega Green Chilies, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, rolled in a large Flour Tortilla, served with Sour Cream & freshly made Salsa
*Omelettes
- Meat Lovers$17.00
Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American and Cheddar Cheese
- SBC$16.50
Filled with fresh Spinach, Bacon, American Cheese, topped with Sour Cream and Chives
- California Omelette$16.50
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
- Denver Omelette$16.50
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
- French Garden Omelette$17.00
Goat Cheese, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms and Basil.
- Mexicano Omelette$16.50
Filled with jalapenos, Avocado, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, topped with fresh Salsa WIth Choice of two corn tortillas or toast
- Chorizo Omelette$16.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$16.00
Filled with diced Ham and American Cheese.
- ABC Omelette$17.50
Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
- Bacado Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and jack cheese. Topped with Avocado and Sour Cream.
- Say Cheese$16.00
Four Egg Omelette filled with American, Jack, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese.
- BYO Omelette$18.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
*Mini Omelettes
- Mini French Garden Omelette$12.50
Two Eggs filled with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Mushrooms, Basil and Goat Cheese
- Mini Chorizo Omelette$12.50
Filled with crumbled Mexican Chroizo, Avocado, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, with Fresh Salsa
- Mini Meat Lovers$12.50
Filled with Ham, Bacon and Sausage, Jack, American & Cheddar Cheese.
- Mini Say Cheese$12.50
Filled with Cheddar, Amercan, Swiss and Jack Cheese
- Mini SBC$12.50
Filled with fresh Spinach, Bacon, American Cheese, topped with Sour Cream and Chives
- Mini California$12.50
Avocado, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic, Jack & Cheddar Cheese topped with Sour Cream
- Mini Denver$12.50
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
- Mini Bacado$12.50
Filled with Bacon and jack cheese. Topped with Avocado and Sour Cream.
- Mini ABC$12.50
Filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
- Mini Mexicano Omelette$12.50
*Scrambles
- Southern Scramble$17.00
Country sausage, scramble eggs, gravy on a baked biscuit
- Chorizo Scramble$16.50
4 scramble eggs with tomatoes, chorizo, onions, cheddar cheese topped with fresh salsa and avocado
- Santa Ana Scramble$16.50
Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Jack Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream
- Petaluma Scramble$16.50
Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms and spinach topped with swiss cheese and fresh salsa.
- Greek Scramble$16.00
Avocado, Tomatoes, Green onions and Feta Cheese.
- Bill's Special$17.00
Ground beef, spinach and mushrooms Angus ground beef, spinach, onions, mushrooms
*Skillet Creations
- Bill's Original Skillet$16.50
Country Potatoes, Onions, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Green Peppers Topped with Two Eggs- any Style
- French Skillet$16.50
Country fried potatoes, ham, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, asparagus. Topped with 2 eggs and hollaindaise sauce.
- Veggie Skillet$17.00
Mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, tomato, avocado, onions and cheddar cheese. Topped with scrambled egg whites, sour cream and chives. Served over fresh hashbrowns.
- Hash Brown Skillet$17.00
Our fresh Hasbrowns topped with Jack cheese, fresh Tomatoes, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions and two Eggs, any style.
*Benedictions
- Eggs Benedict$16.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
- California Benedict$17.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
- El Paso Benedict$18.00
Toasted English Muffin with 8oz Corn Beef Hash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce
- Crab Cakes Benedict$17.50
Two Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
- Mexicali Benedict$18.00
Toasted English Muffin, pulled Pork Carnitas, Tomatoes, Avocados, Poached Eggs, topped with Freshly made Salsa
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$23.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
- Tri-Tip Benedict$19.00
Angus Sirloin cooked to perfection, Bell peppers, Poached Eggs, Fresh Jalapeños & Avocado, on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
- BlackStone Benedict$16.00
Two Eggs poached on an Toasted English Muffin, grilled red onions, tomatoes, avocado topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Egg Cordon Blue (Online)$16.50
*Mini Benedict
- Mini Eggs Benedict$12.50
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
- Mini California Benedict$12.50
Toasted English Muffin, sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 1 poached egg topped with hollandaise.
- Mini El Paso Benedict$12.50
Toasted English Muffin with 4oz Corn Beef Hash, Onions, Bell Peppers, Poached Egg and Hollandaise Sauce
- Mini Crab Cakes Benedict$12.50
One Crab Cake, Poached Egg, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin.
- Mini Mexicali Benedict$12.50
Toasted English Muffin, Tomatoes, Avocado, Pulled Pork Carnitas, Poached Egg topped with Freshly Made Salsa.
- Mini Smoked Salmon Benedict$12.50
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers Poached Egg topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
- Mini Trip Tip Benedict$12.50
Angus Sirloin cooked to Perfection Poached Egg, Onions, Bell Peppers, fresh Jalapeños and Avocado on a English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Hashbrowns or Country Potatoes.
*Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancake (2)$9.50
Two large House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
- Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
- Cookie & Cream (2)$12.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with Oreo cookies. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
- Chocolate Chip (2)$11.50
Two large house made pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
- Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$13.50
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
- Pancake Combo$16.75
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
*French Toast / Waffles
- Thick French Toast$11.00
Our special "Texas Style" Bread, dipped in a rich Batter, grilled to golden brown. Dusted with Powder Sugar and Cinammon
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$16.75
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh daily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style and Bacon or Sausage.
- Bread Pudding French Toast Combo$16.75
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
- French Toast Combo$16.75
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
- Classic Belgian Waffle$10.50
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
- Belgian Traditional$16.25
Crisp Belgian Waffle with two Eggs any style and choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
- Fried Chicken & Waffle$17.00Out of stock
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
- Side Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.50
Our Giant Cinnamon Roll baked fresh doily dipped in Egg Batter and grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Cinnamon.
- S/ Bread Pudding French Toast$10.50
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
- Parisienne French Toast Combo$16.75
Giant Croissant house baked daily, dipped in Egg Batter & grilled, sprinkled with Powder Sugar & Cinnamon. Served with two Eggs any style & Bacon or Sausage
- S/ Parisienne French Toast$10.50
*Healthy Choices
- Fitness Group Omelette$17.50
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
- Mini Fitness Group Omelette$12.50
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
- Yogurt 'N Honey$12.00
Imported tart Greek Yogurt topped with Strawberries, Walnuts and Honey
- Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal$8.00
Served with Bananas, Brown Sugar and Raisins
- Protein Scramble$17.50
Egg Whites scrambled with Chicken Apple Sausage, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions and Garlic. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
- California Fresh Fruit Cup$9.00
The best Fruit grows right here! Assorted Fresh fruit: Pineapples, cantaloupe, honeydew, bananas, strawberries and blueberries
- Fresh Strawberry Cup$9.00
Cup full of Fresh Strawberries.
*Mini Breakfast
- Little Country$10.50
One scrambled Egg, Hashbrowns, Served with Biscuit and Country Gravy.
- Mini French Toast$10.50
Texas Style bread dipped in a Rich Batter grilled to Golden Brown dusted with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon.
- The One Egg$10.50
Served with two slices of Bacon or Sausage, Fresh Hashbrowns and Toast
- Mini Pancakes$10.50
Four Mini House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
*Kids Menu
- One Egg any Style$9.50
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage, fresh hashbrowns and toast.
- Kid's French Toast$9.50
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage
- Grilled Cheese with Fries$9.50
Choice of bread, American cheese.
- Cheese Burger with Fries$9.50
Angus beef Cheese burger with fresh cut Fries
- Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.50
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
- Kid's Pancakes$9.50
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage..
*Side Orders
- S/Bacon$7.00
- S/ Country Sausage*$7.00
- S/Link Sausage**$7.00
- S/ Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- S/ Linguica$7.00
- S/ Ham Steak$6.00
- Two Egg$4.00
- Country potatoes$5.00
- S/Hashbrowns$5.00
- House Cut Fries$5.00
- Biscuits and Gravy$6.50
- Bowl of Soup$5.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- S/ Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Side Chicken Apple Sausage$6.00
- Side Fresh Salsa$1.50
- Side Of Hollandaise$1.50
- Real maple syrup$2.25
- Side Toast online$2.50
*Burgers
- All American$15.50
1/2 lb. Angus Beef, American cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes on a Soft Bun.
- Patty Melt$15.50
Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese & Grilled Onions
- Frisco Burger$15.50
Grilled Sourdough, Jack Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing
- Join The Club$16.50
1/2 lb. Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and Swiss cheese on soft bun.
- Wild Wild West$16.50
1/2 lbs Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese on soft bun.
*Salads
- Greek Salad$15.00
Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Romaine tossed with House Vinaigrette
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.50
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
- Cobb Salad$16.50
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, chopped Lettuce tossed with your choice of Dressing
- Chopped Salad$16.50
A delicious blend of chopped Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$16.50
Chopped lettuce, black beans, sweet corn, Cilantro, basil, tortilla chips and Monterey jack cheese shredded. Tossed with ranch, topped with bbq chicken breast and cherry tomatoes.
*Sandwiches
- B.L.T$14.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted Bread
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
Choice of Bread, American Cheese
- Bill's Steak Sandwich$22.00
12 oz Tri-Tip steak, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickle on toasted French Roll
- California Club$17.00
Triple Decker with Ham and Turkey, Tomatoes, Avocado and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
- French Dip$18.50
Thinly Sliced Sirloin, topped with melted Jack Cheese on grilled French Roll. Served with Au Jus
- The Club$17.00
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
- Billy's Bistro Club$17.50
grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and applewood bacon on grilled sourdough
- *Tuna Melt$16.00
Our Homemade Tuna Salad with melted Cheddar Cheese on grilled Rye Bread
- *Tuna Sandwich$15.50
Lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of bread.
- Bloody Maria OL$10.50
House Mix, Tequila, Lime Juice, Olive and Fried Jalapeno.
- Bacon Bloody Mary OL$12.50
House mix, Vodka, Lime Juice, Celery Stick, Olive and Bacon.
- Virgin Bloody Mary OL$8.50
House Mix, Lime Juice, Celery Stick, and Olive.
- Bill's Original Mary OL$10.50
House Mix, Vodka, Lime Juice, with Celery Stick And Olive.
- Bill's Original Mimosa OL$11.00
Fresh squeezed OJ with Floating Strawberries and Orange Slice.
- Cranberry Mimosa OL$11.00
Cranberry Juice with floating strawberries and Orange Slice.
- Pineapple Peach Mimosa OL$11.00
House Pineapple Peach Mix, Garnished with Strawberries, Pineapple and Orange Slice.
- Champagne OL$9.00
- Blushing Mimosa OL$11.00
Freshly Squeezed OJ and Pineapple Peach Mix, Grenadine and Pineapple and Orange slice.