Billy Jack's Shack Lauderdale by the Sea
Popular Items
TAKE OUT MENU
SHACK PACKS
Signature Burger Pack
Choice of up to 4 Signature Burgers and 2 extra large sides
Fish Fry Shack Pack
4 pieces of Beer Battered Cod, 6 pieces of Jumbo Fried Shrimp, 1/2lb of Fried Calamari. Includes Cole Slaw, Corn on the Cob and Old Bay Seasoned Fries
Slider Shack Pack
Includes 8 sliders with a CHOICE of 4 styles and 2 extra large sides
BJ's Wing Pack
20 piece Wings with your choice of sauce and 2 extra large sides
Street Taco Pack
Includes 8 tacos with a choice of 4 styles and 2 extra large sides
Chicken & Biscuits Pack
4 pieces of Southern Fried Chicken with Buttermilk/Cheddar Biscuits, choice of gravy and 2 extra large sides
BBQ Pulled Pork Pack
Slow Roasted BBQ Pork with 6 soft rolls and choice of 2 extra large sides
BOXES & BUCKETS
Sticky Nuggs
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
Fried Mac Nuggs
house made mac n cheese, fried and topped w/ parmesan and a side of sriracha mayo
Beer Battered O-Rings
served with BJ's Sauce
Crispy B&B Pickle Chips
served with Blackened Ranch
Tater Tots
served with BJ's Sauce
Crispy Crinkle Fries
served wtih BJ's Sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
served wtih BJ's Sauce
House Made Mac
crock o' mac n' cheese
Box of Applewood Smoked Bacon
slabs of love
Mexican Street Corn
grilled corn, crema, parmesan, tajin, lime
Crispy Rock Shrimp
flash fried & tossed in your choice of house made sauce
BBQ Chips
BBQ dusted kettle cooked potato chips
Side of Guacamole
house made guacamole
Side of Slaw
house made cole slaw
SALADS
Southwest Chopped Cobb
chopped romaine w/ jack cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled corn, kidney beans, guacamole, tomatoes, pico de gallo, cilantro & sweet chili vinaigrette
The Big Greek Chopper
chopped romaine, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, fresh feta, peperoncini & red wine vinaigrette
The Wedgie
iceberg wedge w/ bacon chunks, chopped tomatoes, crispy onions & choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Classic Caesar
romaine lettuce, garlic bread croutons & parmesan
Fresh Fish on Salad
catch of the day on your choice of salad
SEAFOOD/RAW BAR
Grilled Oysters
new orleans style topped with parmesan served w/baguette
Shrimp Cocktail
cold shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce: price per piece.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
citrus and old bay seasoned, served w/ cocktail sauce; choice of 1/4, 1/2, full pound.
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod w/ crinkle fries, cole slaw & house made tartar sauce
Fresh Catch
choice of grilled, blackened, fried fish served on baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, pico de gallo, mexican street corn
Fish"wich"
fresh catch grilled, blackened, or fried Key West syle w/ choice of side
Baja Style Fish Tacos
choice of grilled, blackened or fried fresh catch served on three warm corn tortillas w/ shredded cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro, Mexican crema, lime
Baja Style Shrimp Tacos
crispy rock shrimp served on three warm corn tortillas w/ shredded cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro, Mexican crema, lime
Crispy Calamari
crispy fried calamar w/ house made cocktail & tartar sauce
Tuna Katsu Sandwich
SLIDERS
Sliders
mix & match any two; served with choice of side 50/50: house wagyu beef blend w/ smoked bacon, topped w/ melted cheddar, caramelized onions & BJ's sauce Porky Piggin: slow roasted BBQ pulled pork w/ cheddar & roundhouse slaw Mike Teevee: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce The Leghorn: fried, grilled, or Nashville hot chicken w/ cheddar, B/B pickles & roundhouse slaw Chuck Norris: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ BBQ pork, cheddar, roundhouse slaw & O-ring Greg Brady: house wagyu beef blend topped w/ house made mac 'n' cheese & BBQ chips
10 NAPKIN BURGER
Hunter S. Thompson
house blend wagyu double patty, shrooms, smoked bacon, whiskey onions & melted swiss w/ choice of side
The B-Real
house blend wagyu double patty, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, shredded romaine, tomato, smoked bacon, sriracha mayo w/ choice of side
El Chupacabra
house blend wagyu double patty, creamy goat cheese, sweet chili bacon jam & arugula w/ choice of side
Cousin Oliver
house blend wagyu double patty, house made mac, smoked bacon & BBQ chips w/ choice of side
Book 'em Dano
house blend wagyu double patty, blue cheese, smoked bacon & caramelized onions w/ choice of side
The Elvis
house blend wagyu double patty, peanut butter, smoked bacon, cheddar & mayo w/ choice of side
The Foghorn
choice of grilled, fried, or Nashville hot chicken w/ cheddar, B/B pickles, roundhouse slaw & choice of side
Hamburger
house blend wagyu patty w/ choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
Double Hamburger
house blend wagyu double patty w/ choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
Cheeseburger
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
Double Cheeseburger
house blend wagyu double patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
Veggie Burger
spicy black beans, onions, rice, egg, corn, tomato veggie patty w/ choice of side
Porky BIGGIN Sandwich
slow roasted bbq pulled pork w/ cheddar & roundhouse slaw; choice of side
Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese sandwich w/ choice of side
B.L.T
bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich w/ choice of side
Green Goblin
Carolina Tar Heel
SHACK DOGS
The Joint
wagyu beef hot dog, oven top chili, roundhouse slaw, cheddar, jalapenos & frito shrapnel w/ choice of side
The Ripper
bacon wrapped wagyu beef hot dog fried til it rips, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sriracha mayo w/ choice of side
Mario Combover
wagyu beef hot dog, fire cracker sauerkraut & honey balsamic mustard w/ choice of side
Plain Hot Dog
wagyu beef hot dog w/ choice of side
BJ'S SIGNATURES
Chicken Wings
mixed basket of wings tossed in choice of house made sauce served w/ ranch or blue cheese
Rock Shrimp Po' Boy
crispy rock shrimp, shredded lettuce tomato slaw, creole remoulade on toasted hoagie w/ choice of side
Mac 'n Cheese Steak
shaved ribeye steak, caramelized onions, cheddar, house made mac on a toasted hoagie w/ choice of side
Chicken & Waffle
country fried chicken & malted waffle with syrup & buffalo sauce
Red Neck Nachos
kettle cooked potato chips topped w/ BBQ pork, smoked bacon, house mac, sauteed onions, pickled jalapenos, green onion & blackened ranch
Tot-Chos
crispy tots w/ oven top chili, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos
Oven Top Chili
signature house made chili all crocked up with cheddar & jack cheese, sour cream, bacon shrapnel, green onion w/ choice of fritos or saltine crackers
Chicken Tacos
grilled Chicken served on three warm corn tortillas w/ shredded cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro, mexican crema, lime
Billy's Breakfast
choice of bacon, sausage, wagyu beef patty and side of farm egg
Malted Waffle
malted waffle with syrup
Albino Bigfoot
Philly Special Roast Pork Sandwich
Semolina bread, roast pork loin, garlicky spinach, pepperoncini, and sharp provolone cheese w/ choice of side
BBQ Half Chicken
BBQ half chicken with coleslaw and choice of side
DONUTS
Cornholio
Dirty Duo
donut w/ chocolate frosting & crushed oreos
Muddy Pig
donut w/ nutella frosting & crushed bacon
Barb's Desk Drawer
donut w/ vanilla frosting & M&M's
Psycho Girl Scout
donut w/ peanut butter, chocolate chips & toasted marshmallow
Fried Oreo
fried oreo w/ vanilla ice cream
Plain Donut
donut w/ sugar glaze
Scoop of Vanilla
single serve vanilla ice cream