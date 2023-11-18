Billy's Bakery Tribeca
Popular Items
- 8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC$80.00
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
Cupcakes, Bars & Cookies
Cupcakes
- Mini Billy's Best Cupcakes, Dz$25.00
Billy's Best - 4 Banana mini cupcakes + 4 Carrot mini cupcakes + 4 Red Velvet mini cupcakes, ALL frosted with cream cheese
- Mini Confetti Cupcakes, Dz$25.00Out of stock
Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes with confetti baked in. Frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercream, and rolled in crunchy confetti. Tree nut-free.
- Mini Traditional Cupcakes, Dz$25.00Out of stock
6 Yellow Daisy mini cupcakes + 6 Chocolate mini cupcakes frosted with Vanilla & Chocolate buttercream. Tree nut-free.
- Banana Cupcake$4.25
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.
- Banana w/Nutella Cupcake$4.25
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with Nutella cream cheese frosting. Contains NUTS.
- Carrot Cupcake$4.25
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains NUTS.
- Choc w/Choc Cupcake$4.25
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
- Choco w/PB Cupcake$4.25
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter buttercream and garnished with crumbled peanuts. Contains NUTS.
- Choc w/Van Cupcake$4.25
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
- Confetti w/Van Cupcake$4.25
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.
- Cookies & Buttercream Cupcake$4.25Out of stock
Our version of a cookies & cream cupcake: chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream. Garnished with cookie crumbles.
- Crowd Pleaser Cupcake$4.25
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
- Cupcake of the Month$4.75
Cupcake varies by month; call for specifics!
- German Chocolate Cupcake$4.25
A rich classic chocolate cupcake topped with coconut pecan topping. Contains NUTS.
- Gluten-Free VEGAN Choco Chip Cupcake$5.25
Our popular Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip cupcake is made with NO eggs, NO milk, and NO butter. To top that, we use gluten-free flour, so it's Vegan & Gluten-free! Contains refined sugar. ALLERGENS: almond milk, and soy lecithin. Frosted with choice of Vanilla or Chocolate (Vegan) Buttercream.
- Holiday Cupcake$4.75
Traditional Vanilla or Chocolate cupcake/frosting, garnished with sprinkles and themed sugar decoration. Garnish style and colors vary by holiday.
- Lemon Cupcake$4.25
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
- Pumpkin Cupcake$4.75Out of stock
Fall Seasonal Cupcake PUMPKIN Cinnamon spiced cake filled with chopped pecans and topped with cream cheese icing.
- Red Velvet Cupcake$4.25
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted in Cream Cheese frosting.
- Van w/Choc Cupcake$4.25
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Chocolate Buttercream.
- Van w/Van Cupcake$4.25
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Cupcake Cups
- Cupcake Cup, NO Nuts$4.75
Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Selected from assortment of daily flavors which do NOT contain nuts. Varieties include Banana, Chocolate, Confetti, Cookies & Buttercream, Crowd Pleaser, Lemon, Red Velvet & Vanilla.
- Cupcake Cup, Nuts OK$4.75
Our famous cupcake flavors put into a convenient cup. Selected from assortment of daily flavors which may include Banana Nutella, Carrot, Chocolate Peanut Butter & German Chocolate.
Bars
- Fudge Brownie$4.25Out of stock
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies
- Hello Dolly Bar$4.25Out of stock
Made with graham crackers, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, and chopped pecans. Contains NUTS.
- Peanut Butter Choco Bar$4.95Out of stock
Chocolate cookie crust with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with rich chocolate ganache. Contains NUTS.
- Seasonal Bar$4.95
Fall Seasonal Bar: PUMPKIN Cinnamon spiced cake filled with chopped pecans and topped with cream cheese icing.
Cookies
- B&W Cookie Sandwich$4.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)
- Butterscotch Sandwich$4.25Out of stock
Butterscotch Gingerbread Cookie w/Semi-Sweet Chocolate Buttercream
- Chocolate Cookie Sandwich$4.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Chocolate Buttercream
- Confetti Cookie Sandwich$4.25Out of stock
Our classic icing sandwiched between homestyle drop confetti cookies, then rolled in confetti quins.
- Espresso Cookie Sandwich$4.25Out of stock
Our espresso buttercream sandwiched between homestyle white chocolate chip drop cookies.
- Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich$4.25Out of stock
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie w//Cream Cheese Frosting
- Peanut Butter Sandwich$4.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cookie w/Chocolate Buttercream. Contains NUTS.
- Snickerdoodle Sandwich$4.25Out of stock
Snickerdoodle Cookie w/Cream Cheese Frosting
- Sprinkle Cookie Sandwich$4.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Vanilla Buttercream rolled in Rainbow Sprinkles
- Vanilla Cookie Sandwich$4.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Vanilla Buttercream
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
- Deco Sugar Cookie, Wrapped$5.95
Our scrumptious sugar cookies are the perfect treat for any special occasion. Shapes vary by season / holiday. Colors and garnish may vary from photo. Individually wrapped in a cello bag, sealed with a Billy's Bakery logo sticker.
Extras!
- Birthday Candle, Pack Of 24$3.75
Add a box of (24) candles to your order. Colors and designs may vary. Cupcakes not included.
- Number Candle$3.75
Individual number candles 0-9. Colors and styles vary. Please specify number below.
- Birthday Pick$0.50
Plastic "Happy Birthday" cupcake pick. Colors vary. Non-edible.
- Birthday Card$6.00
For longer notes and deeper thoughts, add a full-size greeting card to your order. Colors and designs vary. Handmade by our very own baker, Alvaro Melo.
- Cello Bag + Billy's Bakery Sticker (DIY)$0.50
Individual DIY packaging option. Product NOT included in pricing.
- Mini Gift Card$1.00
Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.
- Individual Cupcake Box$1.50
Individual cupcake boxes are perfectly-sized to fit our full-size cupcakes (all flavors fit just fine). Please note if you would like your cupcakes pre-packaged in boxes or shipped flat.
- Wares : 12 utensils OR plates$3.00
12 enviro-friendly disposable plates OR utensils. Perfect for eating on go! Please note which item you are looking for!
Cakes & Slices
8" Cake (serves 8-12)
- 8" Banana Cake$80.00
Classic Delicious! Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Bourbon Salted Caramel Cake$80.00Out of stock
Chocolate cake layered between bourbon salted caramel and semi-sweet chocolate frosting; drizzled with bourbon caramel and sprinkled with sea salt. Don't worry, you won't get tipsy. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Carrot Cake$80.00
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. CONTAINS NUTS Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC$80.00
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC$80.00
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Chocolate Cake w/PB BC$80.00Out of stock
Chocolate cake, frosted and filled with peanut butter buttercream; garnished with peanut crumbles. Contains PEANUTS.
- 8" Cookies & Buttercream Cake$80.00Out of stock
Our version of a cookies & cream cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Confetti Cake w/Van BC$80.00Out of stock
Classic yellow butter cake with confetti sprinkles baked-in. Frosted in vanilla buttercream icing. Garnished with multi-colored, sugar confetti. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Choco BC$80.00Out of stock
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted in chocolate buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Crowd Pleaser Cake w/Van BC$80.00Out of stock
Alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla cake filled with alternating layers of chocolate and vanilla frosting. Frosted in vanilla buttercream frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Espresso Cake$80.00Out of stock
Chocolate cake sealed with Kahlua simple syrup and espresso chocolate frosting, garnished with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" German Chocolate Cake$80.00
Classic chocolate cake with coconut-pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk. Contains NUTS. ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
- 8" Red Velvet Cake$80.00Out of stock
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color, finished with cream cheese frosting. Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below! ** Last-minute cakes are sold FROZEN and require 2-4 hours at room-temperature to thaw **
Cake Slice
- Banana Cake Slice$7.45Out of stock
Individual slice of our Banana Cake.
- Carrot Cake Slice$7.45Out of stock
Individual slice of our Carrot Cake. Contains NUTS.
- Chocolate Cake Slice$7.45Out of stock
Individual slice of our Chocolate Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
- Cookies & Buttercream Slice$7.45Out of stock
Individual slice of our version of a cookies & cream cake, Made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with chocolate cookie vanilla buttercream and garnished with cookie crumbles.
- Crowd Pleaser Cake Slice$7.45Out of stock
Individual slice of our Crowd Pleaser Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
Icebox Cake
Puddings & Pies
9" Pies
- Apple Crumb Pie$41.00Out of stock
Fresh apples flavored with cinnamon and sugar, baked in a flaky crust with an oatmeal crumb topping. 9" / Approx 6 servings ..... Our Apple Crumb Pie has a shelf-life of 7 days refrigerated.
- Banana Cream Pie$39.00Out of stock
Fresh banana slices layered with vanilla pudding and topped with whipped cream.
- Bourbon Pecan Pie$41.00Out of stock
A southern classic—a rich, sugary blend full of fresh pecans...with a kick of bourbon! Don't worry, the bourbon is baked-in, so you won't get drunk. 9" / Approx 6 servings ..... Our Bourbon Pecan Pie has a shelf-life of 7 days refrigerated.
- PB Chocolate Pie$39.00Out of stock
Fluffy peanut butter filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate syrup and peanut butter cups. Contains NUTS.
- Pumpkin Pie$41.00Out of stock
Classically American; flavored with sugar and spice and baked in a buttery crust. 9" / Approx 6 servings ..... Our Pumpkin Pie has a shelf-life of 7 days refrigerated.
- Turtle Cheesecake Pie$41.00Out of stock
Fluffy no-bake cheesecake poured over a thick layer of caramel on crust of crushed chocolate wafers. Garnished with pecans, caramel and hot fudge sauce. 9" / Approx 6 servings ..... Our Turtle Cheesecake Pie has a shelf-life of 7 days refrigerated.
3" Cheesecake
- 3" Blueberry$7.95
Our classic cheesecake topped with plump, juicy blueberries.
- 3" Caramel Pecan$7.95Out of stock
- 3" Cherry$7.95
Our classic cheesecake topped with sweet, juicy cherries.
- 3" Plain$7.95
Smooth and creamy, flavored with pure vanilla extract and baked with a graham cracker crust. Sorry, we cannot inscribe on this item; consider a Happy Birthday pick.
Puddings
Delivery
Delivery (8A-5P)
- Downtown Delivery (South of 91st)$20.00
Manhattan delivery, south of 91st Street by a trusted courier service (especially important for transportation of cakes and/or multiple items). Please make your 'Order for Pickup' and enter the below details; we'll arrange a courier service for you! Delivery Address: Recipient: Recipient Phone Number:
Merchandise
Retail
- FreshCut Paper®$12.00
FreshCut Paper's Forever Flowers - always in bloom. Send some colorful and whimsical pop up flower bouquet greeting cards that bring joy to everyone! Selection varies by season.
- Logo Enamel Pin$10.00Out of stock
Billy's Bakery 1.25" Logo pin in hard enamel (jadeite green enamel with gold metal). Great for gifting and/or swapping. Ask about shipping!
- Logo Mug$12.00
Ceramic diner-style mug complete with the Billy’s logo. Great for coffee, hot chocolate and more, our mugs are perfect for Billy’s fans of all ages!
- Logo T-Shirt$25.00Out of stock
100% combed and ring-spun cotton tee, made in the USA by Bella + Canvas. Printed locally by Works in Progress. Design and colors may vary. Call for available options: 212.647.9958 2020 Design: black tee w/green logo imprint
- Retro Tote Bag$25.00
Celebrate Homemade with our newly launched, retro-inspired tote!
- Vintage Notecard$1.00
Add a mini vintage note card to your order. Colors and designs vary.
- Logo Gift Tin$10.00
Send a sweet surprise inside our Billy’s Bakery gift tin.