Billy's on Broadway 701 S. Broadway
Appetizers
Billy's T Ravs
Custom blend crafted by Midwest Pasta Company with Italian sausage, provel, parmesan, served with a side of sausage marinara.
Chicken Wings
Sous vide, fried crispy, served naked or in house sauce.
Grilled Skewers
Garlic herb marinated.
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips
Saltine cracker crust.
Chili Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut fries, chili, shredded cheese, onions, green onion sour cream.
Gus' Salsiccia Stuffed Pretzel
Pretzel sandwich stuffed with salsiccia. Garlic butter, pretzel salt, and parmesan parsley topping. Served with house mustard sauce and beer cheese.
Salads and Soup
Billy's Special House Salad
Iceberg, house dressing, summer sausage, artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, provel.
Mayfair Hotel Caesar
Romaine, anchovy dressing, grilled lemon, parmesan crisps, grated parmesan, Vitale's croutons.
The Turkey & The Wolf Wedge
Iceberg, house bleu cheese dressing, pork belly, cherry tomatoes, dill, everything seasoning
Billy's 2 Alarm Chili
Not too spicy, shredded cheese, onions, green onion sour cream, oyster fire crackers.
Soup of the Day
Chef's choice. Call store for more details!
Flatbreads
Deluxe Flatbread
Marinara, mozzarella and provel blend, pork belly, italian sausage, olives, peppers, mushrooms, garlic parmesan crust.
Black & Bleu Flatbread
Marinara, mozzarella and provel blend, steak, Zwickel onions, mushrooms, bleu cheese, arugula.
Grilled Salmon Flatbread
Alfredo, mozzarella and provel blend, salmon, fried capers, artichokes, arugula, green onion sour cream.
Veggie Flatbread
Marinara, mozzarella and provel blend, artichokes, olives, mushrooms, zucchini, goat cheese.
Sandwiches
Hand-Breaded Deep-Fried Pork Tenderloin
Saltine cracker crust, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house mustard sauce
PBLT
Maple glazed pork belly, lettuce, tomato, spinach aioli.
Springfield, IL Original Horseshoe
Open faced sandwich. Slice of sandwich bread, protein of choice, topped with crinkle cut fries and smothered in house beer cheese.
The Pope's Fried Bologna
Piekutowski's old world bologna, lettuce, pickle, provel, Red Hot Riplets, house mustard sauce.
Italian Roast Beef
House roast beef, peppers, Zwickel onions, house giardiniera, fried pepperoncinis, au jus, provel.
Veggie "Phish" Po' Boy
Fried hearts of palm and artichokes, apple slaw, cowboy candy relish, white-bean remoulade.
Smash Patties + Fried Footlongs
Double Cheese Burger
American, provel, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
Mushroom French Onion Burger
Double patty, gruyere, Zwickel onions, mushrooms, arugula, house mustard sauce.
The Monster Meunster Burger
Single patty, pork belly, meunster, cowboy candy relish, onion straws, house bbq sauce.
King of the Hill Burger
Single patty, Italian sausage, provel, house giardiniera.
Billy's 2 Alarm Chili Dog
Chili, cheese, onions, green onion sour cream.
Chicago Dog
Onions, tomatoes, kosher dill pickles, fried pepperoncini, celery everything seasoning, cowboy candy relish, yellow mustard.
Kids
Desserts
Miss Irene's Brownie Sundae
Marshmallow fudge brownie, Clementine's vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherry.
Annie's Gooey Butter Cake Sundae
St Louis style gooey butter cake, Clementine's vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherry.
Clementine's Creamery Ice Cream
By the scoop.
Gooey Butter Cake Slice
Single piece of gooey butter cake.
Brownie Slice
Single piece of brownie.