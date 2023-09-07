Appetizers

Billy's T Ravs

$11.00

Custom blend crafted by Midwest Pasta Company with Italian sausage, provel, parmesan, served with a side of sausage marinara.

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Sous vide, fried crispy, served naked or in house sauce.

Grilled Skewers

$10.00+

Garlic herb marinated.

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$12.00

Saltine cracker crust.

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Crinkle cut fries, chili, shredded cheese, onions, green onion sour cream.

Gus' Salsiccia Stuffed Pretzel

$9.50+

Pretzel sandwich stuffed with salsiccia. Garlic butter, pretzel salt, and parmesan parsley topping. Served with house mustard sauce and beer cheese.

Salads and Soup

Billy's Special House Salad

$7.50+

Iceberg, house dressing, summer sausage, artichokes, tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, provel.

Mayfair Hotel Caesar

$10.00+

Romaine, anchovy dressing, grilled lemon, parmesan crisps, grated parmesan, Vitale's croutons.

The Turkey & The Wolf Wedge

$14.50

Iceberg, house bleu cheese dressing, pork belly, cherry tomatoes, dill, everything seasoning

Billy's 2 Alarm Chili

$5.00+

Not too spicy, shredded cheese, onions, green onion sour cream, oyster fire crackers.

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Chef's choice. Call store for more details!

Flatbreads

Deluxe Flatbread

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarella and provel blend, pork belly, italian sausage, olives, peppers, mushrooms, garlic parmesan crust.

Black & Bleu Flatbread

$19.00

Marinara, mozzarella and provel blend, steak, Zwickel onions, mushrooms, bleu cheese, arugula.

Grilled Salmon Flatbread

$19.00

Alfredo, mozzarella and provel blend, salmon, fried capers, artichokes, arugula, green onion sour cream.

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Marinara, mozzarella and provel blend, artichokes, olives, mushrooms, zucchini, goat cheese.

Sandwiches

Hand-Breaded Deep-Fried Pork Tenderloin

$14.50

Saltine cracker crust, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house mustard sauce

PBLT

$14.50

Maple glazed pork belly, lettuce, tomato, spinach aioli.

Springfield, IL Original Horseshoe

$13.00

Open faced sandwich. Slice of sandwich bread, protein of choice, topped with crinkle cut fries and smothered in house beer cheese.

The Pope's Fried Bologna

$14.50

Piekutowski's old world bologna, lettuce, pickle, provel, Red Hot Riplets, house mustard sauce.

Italian Roast Beef

$14.50

House roast beef, peppers, Zwickel onions, house giardiniera, fried pepperoncinis, au jus, provel.

Veggie "Phish" Po' Boy

$12.00

Fried hearts of palm and artichokes, apple slaw, cowboy candy relish, white-bean remoulade.

Smash Patties + Fried Footlongs

Burgers are a 4 oz blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck. Dogs are footlong Nathan's 100% beef franks.

Double Cheese Burger

$14.00

American, provel, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

Mushroom French Onion Burger

$14.00

Double patty, gruyere, Zwickel onions, mushrooms, arugula, house mustard sauce.

The Monster Meunster Burger

$14.00

Single patty, pork belly, meunster, cowboy candy relish, onion straws, house bbq sauce.

King of the Hill Burger

$14.00

Single patty, Italian sausage, provel, house giardiniera.

Billy's 2 Alarm Chili Dog

$15.00

Chili, cheese, onions, green onion sour cream.

Chicago Dog

$15.00

Onions, tomatoes, kosher dill pickles, fried pepperoncini, celery everything seasoning, cowboy candy relish, yellow mustard.

Kids

Little Dog

$8.00

Half foot hot dog served plain.

Little Burger

$8.00

Single patty, american cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Personal size cheese flatbread.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Saltine cracker crust.

Desserts

Miss Irene's Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Marshmallow fudge brownie, Clementine's vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherry.

Annie's Gooey Butter Cake Sundae

$8.00

St Louis style gooey butter cake, Clementine's vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherry.

Clementine's Creamery Ice Cream

$4.00

By the scoop.

Gooey Butter Cake Slice

$5.00

Single piece of gooey butter cake.

Brownie Slice

$5.00

Single piece of brownie.

Beverages

Fitz's Root Beer

$3.50

Fitz's Orange

$3.50

Fitz's Grape

$3.50

Fitz's Cardinal Cream

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Coke Zero

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Dasani Water

$3.00

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Red Hot Riplets

$4.00

GOAT Chips

$5.00