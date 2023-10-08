Billy Sous Shenandoah University-Tailgate
Main Items
Chicken Salad - But Awesomer
House pickled grapes, B.S. dressing, celery, onion, tarragon, Umami powder punch (contains dairy, eggs) Served on your choice of bed of lettuce or good old fashioned white bread with lettuce and salted tomato.
We Cared - Egg Salad
Eggs, mayo, brown mustard, jalapeño and pimento cheese spread, sweet & sour B&B pickles (contains eggs, contains dairy) UNEXPECTED CUSTOMER FAVORITE
Veg'd Out
Eggplant, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spicy Arrabbiata tomato sauce, creamy feta cheese sauce, melted provolone (contains dairy) UNEXPECTED CUSTOMER FAVORITE
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Options: Pickled Pepper Chicken- Yellow mustard pickled jalapeño and banana pepper relish, piled with pickled peppers, melted provolone, pickled carrot circles (contains dairy, spicy) Simple Chicken Insanely Delicious - Salt, pepper, mayo, melted provolone, lettuce, salted tomato, sweet and sour B&B pickles (contains dairy, eggs) Yard bird buffalo style Buffalo Rub, B.S. blue buffalo sauce, melted provolone, lettuce, salted tomato (contains dairy, spicy)
Pork Sandwiches
Pork Options: Mr. O.G. Porkwich - Braised collard greens, beer cheese BOSS sauce, featuring Escutcheon® Brewing Agonic Line Lager, spicy horseradish mustard, house pickled onion, melted provolone (contains dairy) BBQ-Ish - Billy Sous mustard bbq sauce - featuring Malice® hard cider by Winchester Cider Works, house pickled apple slaw, melted provolone (contains dairy) Pork-um Pepper & Onion - Seasoned peppers and onions, beer cheese BOSS sauce, featuring Escutcheon® Brewing Agonic Line Lager house pickled onion, melted provolone (contains dairy)
Beef Sandwich
(BilL)rigional beef - Pickled cherry peppers, Amanda's horseradish chimichurri mayo, beer cheese BOSS sauce, featuring Escutcheon® Brewing Agonic Line Lager, house pickled onions, arugula, salted tomato, melted provolone (contains dairy, eggs)