NOTE: Per NYS rules all Cocktail/Wine/Beer sales require food to be ordered. We offer snacks starting at $3.
Bin 71
FOOD
Food menu March 1, 2024
- 1 dzn oysters on the half shell 12 pc$35.00
- 1/2 dzn oysters on the half shell 6 pc$21.00
- 3 Cheese Plate$21.00
a curated mix of hard and soft cheeses. served with crostini & apple.
- 3 Salami Plate$21.00
a mix of 3 different artisanal cured meats. served with crostini & apple.
- Apple cobbler w van I c$15.00
- Arugula Crostini$17.00
- Asparagus soup Cold$15.00
- Asparagus Soup. Hot$15.00
- Bin Burger$19.00
- Bins Grilled Cheese$14.00
Raclette, tomato, spinach, tuscan toast. served with mixed green salad.
- Biscotti$9.00
- Bratwurst Plate$19.00
1 Bratwurst & 1 Knockwurst, house-made sauerkraut, toast, dijon & a pickle.
- Cheese/Meat Plate$21.00
- Chicken Sandwich$17.00
- Cod Sandwich$23.00
- Combo 3&3 Charcuterie Plate$32.00
served with crostini & apple.
- Crepes and Nutella$14.00
- Farro & egg$16.00
- Flourless chocolate cake$15.00
- Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
Home-made Gnocchi, (a Bondulich family recipe), cherry tomatoes, parmigiana. appetizer portion.
- Gr. Sausages, kale, w/ beans & tomatoes$24.00
- Grilled Squid$25.00
- Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
- Kale Caesar w/ gr chix$22.00
- Mango sorbet$12.00
- Meatballs$21.00
- Multi grain burratta toast$17.00
- Multi grain toast , burrata w/ prosciutto$21.00
- Octopus$28.00
- Olives$11.00
- Prosciutto Panini$17.00
- Roasted 1/2 dzn Oysters$23.00
- Salmon Carpaccio$23.00
- Seared Salmon$29.00
- Shrimp Salad$27.00
Gulf Shrimp, white beans, red onions & arugula sautéed in a white wine lemon vinaigrette.
- Skirt Steak Salad$32.00
- Spring pea crostini$17.00
DRINKS
White Wine by the glass
Red by the glass & bottle
- Barbera gls$16.00
- Bordeaux$18.00
- Cab Franc$17.00
- Cabernet Glass$16.00
- Chilled Red Vinho Verde$16.00
- Cote du Rhone$16.00
- Frappato$17.00
- Garnacha$17.00
- Gls Tinto Portuguese$15.00
- Malbec Glass$15.00
- Montepulciano$16.00
- Morgon VV$17.00
- Nebbiolo$19.00
- Pinot Noir$16.00
- Primitivo (Zinfandel)$16.00
- Rioja$16.00
- Shiraz Glass$14.00
- Super Tuscan$19.00
Beer
- 3 Floyds$9.00
- Abita Lager$7.00
- Allagash Stout$8.00
- Athletic NA beer$8.00
- Bitburger Pilsner lrg$9.50
- Bitburger Pilsner sml$8.50
- Catskill grass wagon sess IPA 4.9%$9.00
- Farm flor cider can$9.00
- Greenport Leaf Pile$9.00
- Lagunitas IPA$9.00
- Montauk Pumpkin Ale. Can$8.00
- Peepers ale draft$12.00
- Weihenstephaner Hefe Weizen$9.00
- Wild Sour can$8.00
Sparkling & Champagne by glass & bottle
- Cava$14.00
- Cremant$16.00
- Raventos$17.00
- Lambrusco$15.00
- Bottle - Canals & Munne Cava Brut Reserva (Spain)$52.00
- Bottle - Mittnacht Freres Cremant Biodynamic (Alsace, France)$56.00
- Bottle - Raventos I Blanc Brut Rosato 2015 (Catalonia, Spain)$60.00
- Bottle -Lambrusco$52.00
- Bottle - Courtier Cru$120.00
- Bottle- Gamet de Rose$125.00
- Bottle- Pierre Peters Grand Cruller Brut$150.00
- ½ Bottle - Coutier Cru (France)$56.00
- ½ Bottle - La Morandina MoscatoD’Asti (Piemonte, Italy)$28.00
Beverages
Before & After
Red by the bottle
- Abeja Cabernet$120.00
- Antidoto Cepas Duero$48.00
- Azelia Barbera$50.00
- Bedrock Syrah$48.00
- Brezza Barolo$150.00
- Cantalupo Ghemme$70.00
- Cascina Baricchi Barbera$75.00
- CH. De Paranchere Bordeaux$60.00
- Chateauneuf de Pape$90.00
- Close de la Cure Saint Emilion Grand Cru 2015$78.00
- CVNE Imperial Rioja$195.00
- Cyprien Vosne-Romanee$150.00
- D Monthelie Rouge$100.00
- Darko Red Blend$60.00
- Domaine Vincent St Joseph$85.00
- Drinkward Peschon Cabernet$160.00
- Dutraive Close de La Grand Cour$86.00
- Eyrie Pinot Noir$150.00
- Felsina Chianti$500.00
- Franz Gojer$48.00
- Gentry Cabernet$150.00
- Gigondas$68.00
- Green & Red Zinfandel$60.00
- Ground Effect Cabernet$60.00
- Gundlach Merlot$75.00
- Hardin Cabernet$65.00
- Holloran Pinot Noir$90.00
- Il Palazzone Montalcino$130.00
- Januik Cabernet$60.00
- Jk Provocateur Pinot Noir$56.00
- Kosta Browne Pinot Noir$250.00
- La Rioja 904$145.00
- La Rioja Vina Ardanza$85.00
- Larkmead Cabernet$250.00
- Les Terrasses Priorat$75.00
- Mayard Chateau Neuf de Pape$90.00
- Menglers Hill Shiraz$90.00
- O'Shaughnessy Cabernet$150.00
- Onabay Merlot$75.00
- Paolo Scavino Monvigliero$150.00
- Paolo Scavino Prapo$135.00
- Pax Syrah$60.00
- Petalos Mencia$58.00
- Rapalino Barbaresco$100.00
- Raul Perez LA Poulosa$100.00
- Red Car Pinot Noir$150.00
- Rodano Chianti$56.00
- Scar of the Sea$66.00
- Scottimano Barberesco$125.00
- Toliani Chianti$56.00
- Tornesi Brunello$150.00
- Turley Zinfandel$60.00
- Ucceleira Montalcino$60.00
- Zarate Balado$75.00
White by the bottle
- A Tribute to Grace Rose$54.00
- Albamar Albarino$78.00
- Antxiola Txakolina$42.00
- Arnot Roberts Sylvaner$80.00
- Auteur Hyde Chardonnay$90.00
- Bandol Rose$50.00
- Bedrock Sav Blanch$58.00
- Chareau Respide-Medville Blanc$48.00
- Chateau St Marie$42.00
- Ciro Picariello$60.00
- Docil Vinho Verde$42.00
- Dom, du Haut Muscadet$45.00
- Dosaggio Franciacorta$70.00
- Dr Loosen Reisling$90.00
- Etna Blanco$50.00
- Eyrie Pinot Gris$58.00
- Fattoria Falanghina$56.00
- Felsina Chard$60.00
- Ferdinand Albarino$48.00
- Fleur Rose$46.00
- Fornelli Rose$44.00
- Fortstreiter Gruner$62.00
- Franz Gojer$60.00
- Gamet Rose Brut$125.00
- Granbazan Albarino$48.00
- Henri Delangrange Monttrachet$125.00
- Hogl Gruner$56.00
- Hyde & De Billaine Chardonnay$135.00
- Kofererhof Muller Thurgau$50.00
- Laherte Brut$150.00
- Leitz Sylvaner$60.00
- Loimemburg Gruner$60.00
- Medeville Graves$48.00
- Michael Bregeon Muscadet$45.00
- Muros Antigos Alvarinho$60.00
- Nikolaihof Gruner$66.00
- Osmote Petnat$48.00
- Pax Trousseau Gris$58.00
- Pelle Menetoux$60.00
- Pernard Vergelesses Primier Cru$120.00
- Pra Soave Classico$70.00
- Prager Gruner$90.00
- Raul Perez Atelier Albarino$60.00
- Raul Perez Rose$56.00
- RH Courier Blanc$120.00
- Rhyme Cellars$46.00
- River Marie Chard$90.00
- Roagna Chardonnay$50.00
- Robert Weil Reisling$50.00
- Rudi Pichler Gruner$110.00
- Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc$78.00
- St. Michael Pinot Bianco$48.00
- Stafford Hill Sav Blanc$56.00
- Tatomer Reisling$52.00
- Tatoner Reisling$56.00
- Tobias Sav Blanc$56.00
- Trail Marker Chardonnay$65.00
- Tramin Pinot Bianco$52.00
- Trenzado Listan Blanco$54.00
- Tyler Chardonnay$64.00
- Weingurt Harm Gruner$58.00
1/2 bottles
MERCHANDISE
Men's Polo short sleeve
Women's V-neck short sleeve
Bin 71 Canvas Tote
