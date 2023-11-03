Bingo Burger - COS 132 North Tejon Street
combos
legendaries
- el chorizo bingo$13.00
bingo beef, chorizo, pueblo chile jack, salsa, radish salad
- gone shroomin'$13.00
bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, swiss, rosemary roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, zesty dijonnaise
- the bessemer$13.00
bingo beef, candied bacon, pueblo chile jack, beer battered bingo onion ringos, cranberry bbq sauce
- the burger of the month$16.00
check our social media or give us a call for info about our latest culinary creation
- the happy hippie$10.00
veggie patty w/ curry spices, chickpea, quinoa, flax and chia seed, pueblo chiles, vegan pueblo chile aïoli
- the pueblo pastrami$13.00
bingo beef, pastrami, pueblo chile cheese sauce, caramelized onions
- the steel city (single)$13.00
bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, zesty dijonnaise
- the steel city (double)$16.00
bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, zesty dijonnaise
build your own
- bingo$10.00
martino ranch grass-fed beef, FIRE-ROASTED PUEBLO CHILES and bingo sauce
- mini bingo$6.00
martino ranch grass-fed beef, FIRE-ROASTED PUEBLO CHILES and bingo sauce
- beef$9.50
martino ranch grass-fed beef with NO CHILES
- mini beef$5.50
martino ranch grass-fed beef with NO CHILES
- chicken$8.25
all natural ground chicken breast
- mini chicken$5.25
all natural ground chicken breast
- lamb$13.25
with lemon rosemary aïoli
- mini lamb$9.25
with lemon rosemary aïoli
sandwiches
- pastrami melt$12.00
pastrami, swiss, caramelized onions, zesty dijonnnaise on sourdough
- the humpty dumpty$10.00
two farm-fresh fried eggs, thick cut bacon, candied bacon OR chorizo, avocado, pueblo chile jack on sourdough
- the blta$11.50
thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bingo sauce on sourdough
- grilled cheese$7.00
bowls
kiddos meal
shareables
- crispy brussels sprouts$10.00
with crumbled bacon, parmesan, thai sweet chile sauce, scallions
- aunt pickles' hot tots$10.00
with pueblo chile cheese sauce, pueblo chiles, crumbled bacon, scallions
- crinkle cut fries$5.00
with your choice of dipping sauce
- sweet potato waffle fries$6.00
with your choice of dipping sauce
- 50/50 fries$5.50
with your choice of dipping sauce
- golden tots$6.00
with your choice of dipping sauce
- beer battered onion ringos$7.50
with your choice of dipping sauce
extra sauces
drinks
shakes
- shakes$7.75
hand-spun with colorado city creamery ice cream
- malts$8.25
hand-spun with colorado city creamery ice cream
- root beer float$7.75
with boylan's root beer
- shake of the month$7.75
check our social media or give us a call for info about our latest culinary creation
- malt of the month$8.25
check our social media or give us a call for info about our latest culinary creation