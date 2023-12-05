Bings Burger Station
FOODS
Burgers
Sandwiches/Dogs
Sides
- Ranch$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Spicy Mustard$0.50
- Bing Sauce$0.50
- Chipotle Avocado Ranch$0.50
- Small Hand Cut Fries$4.00
- Large Hand Cut Fries$6.00
- Small Sweet Potatos$4.50
- Large Sweet Potato$6.50
- Small Beer Battered Onion Rings$4.50
- Small Fried Pickles$4.50
- Large Fried Pickles$6.50
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
- Coleslaw$3.75
- Bag of Chips$2.00
- Buffalo$0.50
- Tarter$0.50
- Small Side Winder$4.50
- Large Side Winder$6.50
- Large Beer Battered Onion Ring$6.50
Salad/Soup
Dessert
- Ice Cream Milk Shake$5.50
- Root Beer Float$5.00
- Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$5.00
- Neapolitan Banana Split$9.00
- Small Ice Cream Scoop$3.50
- Large Ice Cream Scoop$4.50
- Waffle Cone$3.50
- Orange Crush$9.00
- Boozy Shake$9.00
- Boozy Float$9.00
- Boozy Freeze$9.00
- Birthday Cake Shake$9.00
- Pastry$3.00
- Hot Coco Shake$6.50
- Creamsicle Shake$6.50
- Special Shake$7.00
Drinks
Bings Burger Station Location and Ordering Hours
(928) 852-0109
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM