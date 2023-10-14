Popular Items

Spring Roll - Goi Cuon

$7.00

Rice paper, lettuce, vermicelli, peanut sauce

Banh Mi

$9.00

French baguette, buttery mayo, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon Choice of protein: Chicken | Beef | Pork | Sausage | Shredded Pork Skin

Pick Your Own Pho

$14.00

PICK YOUR OWN Protein, 48 hours broth, rice noodles, cilantro, onion and scallion.


Appetizers

Banh Mi

$9.00

French baguette, buttery mayo, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon Choice of protein: Chicken | Beef | Pork | Sausage | Shredded Pork Skin

Egg Roll - Cha Gio

$7.00

shredded taro, carrots, sweet fish sauce

Spring Roll - Goi Cuon

$7.00

Rice paper, lettuce, vermicelli, peanut sauce

Grilled Pork Sausage - Nem Nuong

$7.00

Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Suon Bo

$7.00
Papaya Salad - Goi Du Du

$12.00

Cabbage Salad - Goi Gap Cai

$12.00

Mains

Special Pho - Pho Dac Biet

$15.00

48 hours broth, rice noodles, rare steak, flank, brisket, beef ball, cilantro, onion, and scallion.

Pick Your Own Pho

$14.00

PICK YOUR OWN Protein, 48 hours broth, rice noodles, cilantro, onion and scallion.

Grilled Pho - Pho Thit Nuong

$14.00
Vegetarian Pho - Pho Chay

$15.00

Vegetable broth, rice noodles, mushrooms, steamed veggies, and tofu

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup - Bun Bo Hue

$15.00

Spicy beef broth, beef shank, well-done brisket, beef ball, cilantro, onion and scallion

Obama Bun Cha

$15.00

Rice noodles, Grilled pork and Special Dipping Sauce

Vermicelli Bowl - Bun

$14.00

Vermicelli noodles, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot and Crushed Peanut

Rice Plate - Com Thit Nuong

$14.00
Fried Rice - Com Chien

$14.00
Bo Luc Lac

$15.00

Rice, Beef, Onion, Belt Pepper

Lemongrass Chilli Chicken - Ga Xao Sa Ot

$14.00
Special Rice Bowl - Com Suon Bi Nem Trung

$15.00

Rice, Pork Chop, Pork Skin, Fried Egg, Pickled Carrot

Desserts + Drinks

Flan Boba

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Three color dessert - Che Ba Mau

$6.00