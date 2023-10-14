Binh Duong IV 255 Pascack Rd
Popular Items
Spring Roll - Goi Cuon
Rice paper, lettuce, vermicelli, peanut sauce
Banh Mi
French baguette, buttery mayo, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon Choice of protein: Chicken | Beef | Pork | Sausage | Shredded Pork Skin
Pick Your Own Pho
PICK YOUR OWN Protein, 48 hours broth, rice noodles, cilantro, onion and scallion.
Appetizers
Egg Roll - Cha Gio
shredded taro, carrots, sweet fish sauce
Grilled Pork Sausage - Nem Nuong
Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Suon Bo
Papaya Salad - Goi Du Du
Cabbage Salad - Goi Gap Cai
Mains
Special Pho - Pho Dac Biet
48 hours broth, rice noodles, rare steak, flank, brisket, beef ball, cilantro, onion, and scallion.
Grilled Pho - Pho Thit Nuong
Vegetarian Pho - Pho Chay
Vegetable broth, rice noodles, mushrooms, steamed veggies, and tofu
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup - Bun Bo Hue
Spicy beef broth, beef shank, well-done brisket, beef ball, cilantro, onion and scallion
Obama Bun Cha
Rice noodles, Grilled pork and Special Dipping Sauce
Vermicelli Bowl - Bun
Vermicelli noodles, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot and Crushed Peanut
Rice Plate - Com Thit Nuong
Fried Rice - Com Chien
Bo Luc Lac
Rice, Beef, Onion, Belt Pepper
Lemongrass Chilli Chicken - Ga Xao Sa Ot
Special Rice Bowl - Com Suon Bi Nem Trung
Rice, Pork Chop, Pork Skin, Fried Egg, Pickled Carrot