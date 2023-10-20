Popular Items

Iced Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
$4.75+

sweet + spicy chai syrup, milk, cinnamon

Turkey Bacon
Turkey Bacon
$16.50

north country turkey breast & apple wood smoked bacon, cranberry mayonnaise, local greens, country

Iced Latte
Iced Latte
$4.25+

espresso + milk over ice

DRINKS

Hot Beverages

Medium Roast Coffee
Medium Roast Coffee
$2.45+

Guatemalan blend locally roasted by Acoustic Java

Dark Roast Coffee
Dark Roast Coffee
$2.45+

Sumatra Kokowagayo locally roasted by Acoustic Java. Sweet fruit, chocolate, cherry, vanilla notes.

Latte
Latte
$3.75+

espresso with steamed, microfoamed milk

Chai Latte
Chai Latte
$4.25+

authentic, rich, and delectably smooth chai syrup made in small batches by Maya Chai of Tucson, Arizona

Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte
$4.25+
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
$3.75+

espresso with foamed milk

Espresso
Espresso
$2.50+

full flavor, crema kissed

Americano
Americano
$3.00+
Macchiato
Macchiato
$3.00

traditional Italian macchiato, espresso topped with a dollop of foamed milk

Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
$3.50+

our deliciously rich house made cocoa steamed with vanilla and milk

Lavender London Fog
Lavender London Fog
$3.50+

earl grey tea and lavender steeped with vanilla and topped with steamed milk

Tea
Tea
$2.50+

we offer an assortment of Acoustic Java loose leaf tea ranging from caffeinated black and green teas to hand mixed herbals

Cold Beverages

Cold Brew
Cold Brew
$4.00+

concentrated caffeine

Iced Latte
Iced Latte
$4.25+

espresso + milk over ice

Iced Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
$4.75+

sweet + spicy chai syrup, milk, cinnamon

Iced Matcha Latte
$4.75+

espresso with hot water

Blueberry Ginger Lemonade
Blueberry Ginger Lemonade
$3.75+

thirst quenching and delicious. house made lemonade

Espresso Tonic
Espresso Tonic
$4.50

espresso, tonic + fresh lemon

Iced Lavender London Fog
Iced Lavender London Fog
$4.75+

earl grey tea + lavender steeped and chilled, vanilla syrup, and a splash of milk

Iced Tea
Iced Tea
$2.25+

refresh and caffeinate with English Breakfast, Green, or Triple Berry

Iced Americano
Iced Americano
$3.25+
The Harvey High Ball
The Harvey High Ball
$6.00

A refreshing mocktail carefully crafted with cinnamon, fresh lime juice, grenadine, and Polar seltzer

Bottled Beverages

Boxed Water
Boxed Water
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.50
Polar Can
Polar Can
$2.00
Natalie's OJ 16 Oz
Natalie's OJ 16 Oz
$5.00
Natalie's OJ 8 Oz
Natalie's OJ 8 Oz
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk
$4.00

12 oz, Mapleline Farm, Hadley, MA

Strawberry Milk
Strawberry Milk
$4.00

12 oz, Mapleline Farm, Hadley, MA

Coffee Milk
Coffee Milk
$4.00
Whole Milk
Whole Milk
$4.00
Cold Pressed Apple Juice
Cold Pressed Apple Juice
$4.50

Red Jacket Orchards (Geneva, NY)

Aqua ViTea Kombucha - Blueberry Social
Aqua ViTea Kombucha - Blueberry Social
$6.00
Local Apple Cider 16oz
Local Apple Cider 16oz
$5.00

BIRCHTREE BAR

Draft Beer

Superhero Sidekicks IPA, KCBC
$9.00

Pours burnished gold haze in the glass. Notes of ripe oranges, fresh pineapple and smooth pine. Our hand-selected Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7, Cascade & Centennial hops combine to deliver a powerful lupulin punch. Soft mouthfeel and light bitterness for maximum drinkability. Juicy, tropical and totally fierce. Every Superhero needs a Sidekick. 6.9% ABV

Branch Blade - Born Sinner Marshmallow IPA with Marshmallow
$9.00

Shire Brewing in Dalton, MA Did you bring your bucket? Strawberry Blonde Ale ABV 4.8%

Wicked Flex IPA - Kettlehead
$10.00

Kettlehead Brewing Franklin, NH Dreamstate Double IPA ABV 8%

Imperial Maple Sunday - Lone Pine
$9.00

Crafted to inspire recollections of Maine Maple Sunday’s pancake breakfast, this Brwon Ale is brewed with lactose and oats for a round body and soft sweetness that is finished with Maine maple syrup. Released annually on the 4th Sunday in March, this is how we carry on the Maine tradition. 8.5% ABV

Kismet Brewing Co. - Cider Doughnut Kettle Sour
Kismet Brewing Co. - Cider Doughnut Kettle Sour
$10.00

Named for a lost vessel - the fastest one to ever ship out of Freeport - this citrusy and floral India pale ale features Idaho 7, Azacca, and Hallertau Blanc hops. Expect enticing notes of white grape, tangerine, and mango. Style: India Pale Ale Recipe Notes: Brewed with Idaho 7, Azacca, and Hallertau Blanc hops ABV: 7%

VII IPA - 7 Saws Brewing
VII IPA - 7 Saws Brewing
$9.00

VII is a New England IPA that was tirelessly concocted (and tested) in a garage during home brewing days. Hazy, juicy, and slightly bitter; this IPA drinks smooth and citrusy. Generously hopped with Apollo, Citra, Vic Secret, and Simcoe, by Seven Saws Brewing, Holden, MA.

Cans

Women of the Woods - 7 Saws
Women of the Woods - 7 Saws
$9.00

NEIPA, 6.7% ABV, 7 Saws Brewing Co., Holden, MA

War Castle - Redemption Rock
War Castle - Redemption Rock
$9.00

Hazy and juicy NEIPA with a huge aroma and nice, soft finish ABV 6.8%

The Most Pulpiest Thing In This World DIPA - Kettlehead
The Most Pulpiest Thing In This World DIPA - Kettlehead
$11.00

A single hopped double IPA featuring citra hops with tasting notes of orange, from Kettlehead Brewing Company, Franklin, NH. 16 oz, 8.4% ABV

Dreamstate DIPA - Kettlehead
Dreamstate DIPA - Kettlehead
$11.00

16 oz, 8% ABV, Double IPA, brewed and packaged by Kettlehead Brewing Co, Franklin, NH

Salem Lager - Notch
Salem Lager - Notch
$8.50

As with the classic Munich Helles, Salem Lager delivers on all the things that make helles unique. Aromas of bread, grape and honey, with a full bodied maltiness in a modest ABV beer. 4.5% ABV

Whipsaw - Seven Saws Brewing Co.
Whipsaw - Seven Saws Brewing Co.
$8.00

Easy drinking wheat beer with subtle hop characteristics and notes of citrus fruit ABV 5.2%

Berkshire Lager - Berkshire Brewing
Berkshire Lager - Berkshire Brewing
$5.00

12 oz, brewed with delight by Berkshire Brewing Company, Deerfield, MA, 4.5% ABv

Utility Jorts - Redemption Rock
Utility Jorts - Redemption Rock
$8.50

12 oz, 4% ABV, Czech style pale lager

Thackerey Oktoberfest Lager - Redemption Rock
Thackerey Oktoberfest Lager - Redemption Rock
$8.00

16 oz, 5.6% ABV, Proudly brewed in Worcester, MA by Redemption Rock Brewing Co.

Coffee House Porter - Berkshire Brewing
Coffee House Porter - Berkshire Brewing
$9.00
Fizzle Fiends Strawberry Lemonade - Redemption Rock
Fizzle Fiends Strawberry Lemonade - Redemption Rock
$8.00
Original Press Hard Cider - North Country Hard Cider
Original Press Hard Cider - North Country Hard Cider
$7.00

Medium-sweet and perfectly balanced, Original Press is made from a blend of modern, heirloom, and antique apple varieties from New Hampshire and Maine. ABV 5%

Pumpkin Party Ale - Lone Pine
Pumpkin Party Ale - Lone Pine
$9.00

Pumpkin, spice, and everything nice. Brewed with real pumpkin and a carefully curated blend of seasonal spices. An ode to the Northeast's favorite season. Brewed by Lone Pine Brewing Company, Portland & Gorham, ME, 16 oz, 4.2% ABV

Blueberry Sparkler - Lone Pine
Blueberry Sparkler - Lone Pine
$9.00

16 oz, 4.8% ABV, American sour ale brewed with blueberries, unfiltered, unpasteurized (because all good things are wild and free) brewed and canned by Lone Pine Brewing Company, Portland, ME

RUN WILD IPA - Athletic Brewing Co. (non-alcoholic)
RUN WILD IPA - Athletic Brewing Co. (non-alcoholic)
$7.00

Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 65 calories. 12 oz, less than 0.5% ABV

UPSIDE DAWN GOLDEN - Athletic Brewing Co (non-alcoholic)
UPSIDE DAWN GOLDEN - Athletic Brewing Co (non-alcoholic)
$7.00

Classic craft Golden style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, and light-bodied. Subtle earthy and spicy notes are balanced with citrusy aromas. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with a combination of English and American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*. 12 oz, less than 0.5% ABV

Cocktails

Hibiscus Rum Punch
Hibiscus Rum Punch
$12.00

Short Path's Hibiscus Rum (MA), pineapple, orange, lime

Blueberry Lavender Margarita
Blueberry Lavender Margarita
$13.00

Cazadores tequila blanco, lavender, blueberry, lime

Gin & Tonic
Gin & Tonic
$11.00

Deacon Giles Gin (Salem, MA), sage, lime, orange, fever tree Mediterranean tonic water

Branchwater
Branchwater
$11.00

Cazadores tequila, yuzu passionfruit tonic, lime

The Harvey High Ball
The Harvey High Ball
$6.00

A refreshing mocktail carefully crafted with cinnamon, fresh lime juice, grenadine, and Polar seltzer

Nutella Espresso Martini
Nutella Espresso Martini
$12.00

Tito's handmade vodka, Fratello, house cocoa mix, hazelnut syrup, double shot espresso, Feuilletine

Underberg
Underberg
$4.50

Natural herb bitters to improve digestion after your delicious meal

Vodka Blueberry Ginger Lemonade
Vodka Blueberry Ginger Lemonade
$11.00

Tito's handmade vodka + house made lemonade

Maple Whiskey Sour
Maple Whiskey Sour
$12.00

Four Roses bourbon, Flag Hill sugar maple liqueur, fresh lemon juice, local maple syrup

Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary
$11.00

Tito's handmade vodka + house bloody mary mix, antipasti skewer

Irish Coffee
Irish Coffee
$8.00

Slane Irish whiskey, Acoustic Java medium roast coffee, house sweet cream, cinnamon

Red Sangria
Red Sangria
$11.00

House made sangria topped with prosecco

Hot Bourbon Cider
Hot Bourbon Cider
$11.00Out of stock

Four Roses bourbon, local apple cider, cinnamon

Wine & Bubbles

Mimosa
Mimosa
$10.00

Cava + choice of juice

Red Sangria
Red Sangria
$11.00

House made sangria topped with prosecco

Sail to Trail - Cabernet Sauvignon
Sail to Trail - Cabernet Sauvignon
$11.00+

Depth and layer upon layer, black cassis, dark cherry, tobacco leaf, and morels. Then, pushes on to a full palate, that is savory, mineral-driven and earthbound. Columbia Valley, Washington USA 2018

Cabernet Sauvignon - Elemental Substance
Cabernet Sauvignon - Elemental Substance
$9.00+

2018 Benton City, Washington USA

Pino Noir - La Petite Perriere
Pino Noir - La Petite Perriere
$10.00+

Immediately vinous and concentrated on the palate, this is a lovely and generous wine with a long finish underlined with fruity and slightly camphor notes. Nièvre, France 2020

Valravn - Pino Noir
Valravn - Pino Noir
$9.00+

2017, Winemaker Notes: The foggy, cool vineyards in the Sonoma Coast produce gorgeous wines with beautiful high-toned red fruit flavors, while the Russian River Component adds a richness and concentration in the form of black cherry, ripe strawberry, with hints of vanilla from top quality bottle aging. The wine is concentrated, but energetic with a linear mineral and acid streak providing backbone and freshness.

Bridge Lane - Chardonnay
Bridge Lane - Chardonnay
$9.00+

Displays bright aromas of stone fruit and green apple. Fresh finish, lingering minerality and subtle, earthy edge 2020 Mattituck, New York

Sauvignon Blanc - Elemental Substance
Sauvignon Blanc - Elemental Substance
$9.00+

A pretty white with sliced white peach, apple, lemon and a hint of lychee. It's medium-to full-bodied with a compact palate and a lightly chewy finish.

A to Z - Rosé
A to Z - Rosé
$8.00+

Mouthwatering and juicy with red fruit aromas and flavors and an inviting texture reminiscent of strawberries and cream. A one of a kind Oregon rose based on Sangiovese grapes with bright, fresh fruit flavors and tasty lip-smacking acidity.

Mistinguett - Cava Brut
Mistinguett - Cava Brut
$8.00+

Light straw color with greenish tints. The carbonated content is bright and lively. Its aromas are a mixture of melon, apple and banana (Seattle, Washington)

Rose Bubbles - Lubanzi
Rose Bubbles - Lubanzi
$9.00

Named for a wandering dog, who led the founders for a 6 day/100 mile hike. Created to share a love for South Africa & the families working on their wine farms. 250 ml can, 11% abv

BirchTree Bucket O' Bubbles
BirchTree Bucket O' Bubbles
$30.00

Your bottle choice of Mistinguett Cava -OR- Veuve Du Vernay non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Served with 8oz of orange, pineapple, and cranberry juice. Let us know how many glasses you'd like in the "special instructions" box below!

Vallisto - Malbec
Vallisto - Malbec
$8.00

From the winemaker: Vallisto is the term used to identify the people from our valleys, we chose this name to honor the local culture. Hugh Ryman and Pancho Lavaque, both viticulturists and winemakers started this project in 2010. We continuously explore the Calchaqui Valleys in search of old vines and exceptional vineyards to express through our wines the history and landscapes of this place. This unique vineyards are located at very high altitudes, between 1900 and 2600 meters above sea level.

LUNCH & DINNER

Toast

Tripleberry Toast
Tripleberry Toast
$10.00

seasonal jam, lemon berry cream cheese, fresh berries, salted almond brittle, country bread

Olive & Feta
Olive & Feta
$9.00

whipped feta, EVOO, fresh herbs, olive & herb bread

Salmon Toast
Salmon Toast
$12.50

dill caper cream cheese, pickled red onion, local greens, tomato, country toast

Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
$10.00

Avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro, country bread

Soups & Sides

Mom's Meatball
Mom's Meatball
$7.00

One half pound meatball, made with local beef & pork, marinara, pecorino, and mom's recipe

Spicy Tomato Bisque
Spicy Tomato Bisque
$6.25+

Pecorino, chili flake, slice of the day's bread, fresh herbs

Butternut Bisque
Butternut Bisque
$6.25+

Warm fall spices and hints of dark chilis, topped with toasted pumpkin seeds and served with a slice of fresh bread

Homefries
$7.00
Hand Cut Fries
$7.00

Fritattas

served with a local green side salad, and a slice of naturally leavened bread
Lorraine Frittata
Lorraine Frittata
$18.00

North Country Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, fresh thyme, and gruyere. Served with a local green salad and a sliced of naturally leavened bread.

Spinach & Feta Frittata
Spinach & Feta Frittata
$17.00

spinach and garlic, roasted red peppers, feta cheese - served with a side salad and toasted bread

Sandwiches

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
$15.00

cranberry, walnut, local greens, red onion, herb aioli, ciabatta, house pickle

Turkey Bacon
Turkey Bacon
$16.50

north country turkey breast & apple wood smoked bacon, cranberry mayonnaise, local greens, country

Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$15.50

North Country ham, Cabot cheddar cheese, maple mustard, country bread

French Onion Grilled Cheese
French Onion Grilled Cheese
$16.50

caramelized onions, dijon, gruyure, Cabot sharp cheddar, country

Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
$14.00

Cabot cheddar cheese, Smith’s smoked Gouda, country bread

Marcello Italiano
Marcello Italiano
$16.50

salami, ham, capicola, aged provolone, arugula & pesto, pickled vegetables

Meatball Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
$16.50

mom's meatballs (made with local beef and pork), marinara, aged provolone, focaccia

Caprese Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
$16.00

fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil pesto, local greens, balsamic glaze, ciabatta

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad
Kale Caesar Salad
$14.00

baby kale, focaccia croutons, toasted seeds, roasted delicata squash, pecorino romano, creamy caesar dressing

Local Greens Salad
Local Greens Salad
$12.00

pickled vegetables, lemon tarragon vinaigrette

Roasted Apple & Pecan Salad
Roasted Apple & Pecan Salad
$14.50

Local greens, spinach, oven roasted red delicious apples, Grafton 2 year aged cheddar, red onion, maple vinaigrette, roasted pecans

Cranberry Beet Salad
Cranberry Beet Salad
$14.50

Local greens, cranberry-champagne vinaigrette, roasted beets, feta, pepitas, craisins

Pizza

Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza
$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano

Margherita Pizza
Margherita Pizza
$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino romano

Zucchini & Ricotta Pizza
Zucchini & Ricotta Pizza
$17.00

basil pesto, thinly sliced zucchini, house-made ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano, crushed red pepper, lemon breadcrumbs

BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
$18.00

Light pizza sauce, house made barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano, scallions

Funghi e Tartufo Pizza
Funghi e Tartufo Pizza
$18.00

White sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fontina, pecorino romano, truffled sea salt

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$18.00

grilled chicken, bechamel, North Country bacon, tomato, fontina, house ranch, chives

BAKERY

BREAD

Naturally leavened bread uses a simple mixture of flour and water that ferments over a short period of time. This mixture contains wild yeasts (yeast spores that are found on plants, vegetables, soil, the air..) and naturally occurring good bacteria (Lactobacillus) that converts simple sugars into lactic and other acids which help leaven and flavor the dough. The enzymes in the bread begin to break down the gluten, so your body doesn't have to. Due to this process, naturally leavened bread has many health benefits. It aids in healthy digestion, it helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, it introduces good bacteria to our digestive system, and most importantly it tastes better because it was created by a natural process without preservatives.
Sourdough
Sourdough
$8.00Out of stock
Country
Country
$8.00
Olive & Herb
Olive & Herb
$9.00

a country style natural leavened bread with the addition of savory herbs and olives

Focaccia
Focaccia
$5.00

a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs

Baguette
Baguette
$6.00Out of stock
Seeded Levain
Seeded Levain
$8.00Out of stock
Ciabatta
Ciabatta
$8.00Out of stock
Braided Challah
Braided Challah
$8.00Out of stock
Coriander Raisin
Coriander Raisin
$8.00Out of stock
Honey Oat
Honey Oat
$8.00Out of stock
Danish Rye Half Loaf
$5.00Out of stock
Local Whole Wheat
Local Whole Wheat
$8.00Out of stock

PASTRY

Croissant
Croissant
$4.25
Pain au Chocolat
Pain au Chocolat
$5.00
Almond Croissant
Almond Croissant
$5.25
Cream Cheese Danish
Cream Cheese Danish
$5.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Bun
Cinnamon Bun
$5.00
Apple Cider Donut
Apple Cider Donut
$3.50Out of stock
Coffee Cake
Coffee Cake
$4.20
Pumpkin Ginger Muffin
Pumpkin Ginger Muffin
$3.50
Pumpkin Spice Scone
Pumpkin Spice Scone
$4.20
Oreo Cookie Brownie
Oreo Cookie Brownie
$5.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin Bread
$4.00Out of stock
Apple Pie Slice
Apple Pie Slice
$4.00
Walnut Pecan Pie
Walnut Pecan Pie
$5.00

COOKIES

Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie
$3.50Out of stock

HOUSEMADE GOODS

Spreads

simple + delicious
Whipped Feta
Whipped Feta
$6.00+

the perfect partner for our olive + herb bread

Spicy Chive Feta
$7.00

PANTRY

Acoustic Java Coffee

Mexican Whole Bean Dark Roast (1 lb)
$16.00
Whole Bean Espresso Blend (1 lb)
Whole Bean Espresso Blend (1 lb)
$17.00

MERCH

Apparel

BirchTree Repeat T-Shirt
BirchTree Repeat T-Shirt
$25.00+
BirchTree Graphic T-Shirt
BirchTree Graphic T-Shirt
$25.00+
BirchTree Hat
BirchTree Hat
$32.00+
Birch Sticker
$2.00Out of stock

Goods

Travel Mug
Travel Mug
$15.00
Stainless Straw Kit
$9.00
BirchTree Sticker
BirchTree Sticker
$2.00

CHIPS

Deep River Chips

Original
$2.00
Barbecue
$2.00
Salt & Vinegar
$2.00
Sour Cream & Onion
$2.00