BirchTree Bread Company
DRINKS
Hot Beverages
Guatemalan blend locally roasted by Acoustic Java
Sumatra Kokowagayo locally roasted by Acoustic Java. Sweet fruit, chocolate, cherry, vanilla notes.
espresso with steamed, microfoamed milk
authentic, rich, and delectably smooth chai syrup made in small batches by Maya Chai of Tucson, Arizona
espresso with foamed milk
full flavor, crema kissed
traditional Italian macchiato, espresso topped with a dollop of foamed milk
our deliciously rich house made cocoa steamed with vanilla and milk
earl grey tea and lavender steeped with vanilla and topped with steamed milk
we offer an assortment of Acoustic Java loose leaf tea ranging from caffeinated black and green teas to hand mixed herbals
Cold Beverages
concentrated caffeine
espresso + milk over ice
sweet + spicy chai syrup, milk, cinnamon
espresso with hot water
thirst quenching and delicious. house made lemonade
espresso, tonic + fresh lemon
earl grey tea + lavender steeped and chilled, vanilla syrup, and a splash of milk
refresh and caffeinate with English Breakfast, Green, or Triple Berry
A refreshing mocktail carefully crafted with cinnamon, fresh lime juice, grenadine, and Polar seltzer
Bottled Beverages
12 oz, Mapleline Farm, Hadley, MA
12 oz, Mapleline Farm, Hadley, MA
Red Jacket Orchards (Geneva, NY)
BIRCHTREE BAR
Draft Beer
Pours burnished gold haze in the glass. Notes of ripe oranges, fresh pineapple and smooth pine. Our hand-selected Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7, Cascade & Centennial hops combine to deliver a powerful lupulin punch. Soft mouthfeel and light bitterness for maximum drinkability. Juicy, tropical and totally fierce. Every Superhero needs a Sidekick. 6.9% ABV
Shire Brewing in Dalton, MA Did you bring your bucket? Strawberry Blonde Ale ABV 4.8%
Kettlehead Brewing Franklin, NH Dreamstate Double IPA ABV 8%
Crafted to inspire recollections of Maine Maple Sunday’s pancake breakfast, this Brwon Ale is brewed with lactose and oats for a round body and soft sweetness that is finished with Maine maple syrup. Released annually on the 4th Sunday in March, this is how we carry on the Maine tradition. 8.5% ABV
Named for a lost vessel - the fastest one to ever ship out of Freeport - this citrusy and floral India pale ale features Idaho 7, Azacca, and Hallertau Blanc hops. Expect enticing notes of white grape, tangerine, and mango. Style: India Pale Ale Recipe Notes: Brewed with Idaho 7, Azacca, and Hallertau Blanc hops ABV: 7%
VII is a New England IPA that was tirelessly concocted (and tested) in a garage during home brewing days. Hazy, juicy, and slightly bitter; this IPA drinks smooth and citrusy. Generously hopped with Apollo, Citra, Vic Secret, and Simcoe, by Seven Saws Brewing, Holden, MA.
Cans
NEIPA, 6.7% ABV, 7 Saws Brewing Co., Holden, MA
Hazy and juicy NEIPA with a huge aroma and nice, soft finish ABV 6.8%
A single hopped double IPA featuring citra hops with tasting notes of orange, from Kettlehead Brewing Company, Franklin, NH. 16 oz, 8.4% ABV
16 oz, 8% ABV, Double IPA, brewed and packaged by Kettlehead Brewing Co, Franklin, NH
As with the classic Munich Helles, Salem Lager delivers on all the things that make helles unique. Aromas of bread, grape and honey, with a full bodied maltiness in a modest ABV beer. 4.5% ABV
Easy drinking wheat beer with subtle hop characteristics and notes of citrus fruit ABV 5.2%
12 oz, brewed with delight by Berkshire Brewing Company, Deerfield, MA, 4.5% ABv
12 oz, 4% ABV, Czech style pale lager
16 oz, 5.6% ABV, Proudly brewed in Worcester, MA by Redemption Rock Brewing Co.
Medium-sweet and perfectly balanced, Original Press is made from a blend of modern, heirloom, and antique apple varieties from New Hampshire and Maine. ABV 5%
Pumpkin, spice, and everything nice. Brewed with real pumpkin and a carefully curated blend of seasonal spices. An ode to the Northeast's favorite season. Brewed by Lone Pine Brewing Company, Portland & Gorham, ME, 16 oz, 4.2% ABV
16 oz, 4.8% ABV, American sour ale brewed with blueberries, unfiltered, unpasteurized (because all good things are wild and free) brewed and canned by Lone Pine Brewing Company, Portland, ME
Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 65 calories. 12 oz, less than 0.5% ABV
Classic craft Golden style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, and light-bodied. Subtle earthy and spicy notes are balanced with citrusy aromas. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with a combination of English and American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*. 12 oz, less than 0.5% ABV
Cocktails
Short Path's Hibiscus Rum (MA), pineapple, orange, lime
Cazadores tequila blanco, lavender, blueberry, lime
Deacon Giles Gin (Salem, MA), sage, lime, orange, fever tree Mediterranean tonic water
Cazadores tequila, yuzu passionfruit tonic, lime
A refreshing mocktail carefully crafted with cinnamon, fresh lime juice, grenadine, and Polar seltzer
Tito's handmade vodka, Fratello, house cocoa mix, hazelnut syrup, double shot espresso, Feuilletine
Natural herb bitters to improve digestion after your delicious meal
Tito's handmade vodka + house made lemonade
Four Roses bourbon, Flag Hill sugar maple liqueur, fresh lemon juice, local maple syrup
Tito's handmade vodka + house bloody mary mix, antipasti skewer
Slane Irish whiskey, Acoustic Java medium roast coffee, house sweet cream, cinnamon
House made sangria topped with prosecco
Four Roses bourbon, local apple cider, cinnamon
Wine & Bubbles
Cava + choice of juice
House made sangria topped with prosecco
Depth and layer upon layer, black cassis, dark cherry, tobacco leaf, and morels. Then, pushes on to a full palate, that is savory, mineral-driven and earthbound. Columbia Valley, Washington USA 2018
2018 Benton City, Washington USA
Immediately vinous and concentrated on the palate, this is a lovely and generous wine with a long finish underlined with fruity and slightly camphor notes. Nièvre, France 2020
2017, Winemaker Notes: The foggy, cool vineyards in the Sonoma Coast produce gorgeous wines with beautiful high-toned red fruit flavors, while the Russian River Component adds a richness and concentration in the form of black cherry, ripe strawberry, with hints of vanilla from top quality bottle aging. The wine is concentrated, but energetic with a linear mineral and acid streak providing backbone and freshness.
Displays bright aromas of stone fruit and green apple. Fresh finish, lingering minerality and subtle, earthy edge 2020 Mattituck, New York
A pretty white with sliced white peach, apple, lemon and a hint of lychee. It's medium-to full-bodied with a compact palate and a lightly chewy finish.
Mouthwatering and juicy with red fruit aromas and flavors and an inviting texture reminiscent of strawberries and cream. A one of a kind Oregon rose based on Sangiovese grapes with bright, fresh fruit flavors and tasty lip-smacking acidity.
Light straw color with greenish tints. The carbonated content is bright and lively. Its aromas are a mixture of melon, apple and banana (Seattle, Washington)
Named for a wandering dog, who led the founders for a 6 day/100 mile hike. Created to share a love for South Africa & the families working on their wine farms. 250 ml can, 11% abv
Your bottle choice of Mistinguett Cava -OR- Veuve Du Vernay non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Served with 8oz of orange, pineapple, and cranberry juice. Let us know how many glasses you'd like in the "special instructions" box below!
From the winemaker: Vallisto is the term used to identify the people from our valleys, we chose this name to honor the local culture. Hugh Ryman and Pancho Lavaque, both viticulturists and winemakers started this project in 2010. We continuously explore the Calchaqui Valleys in search of old vines and exceptional vineyards to express through our wines the history and landscapes of this place. This unique vineyards are located at very high altitudes, between 1900 and 2600 meters above sea level.
LUNCH & DINNER
Toast
seasonal jam, lemon berry cream cheese, fresh berries, salted almond brittle, country bread
whipped feta, EVOO, fresh herbs, olive & herb bread
dill caper cream cheese, pickled red onion, local greens, tomato, country toast
Avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro, country bread
Soups & Sides
One half pound meatball, made with local beef & pork, marinara, pecorino, and mom's recipe
Pecorino, chili flake, slice of the day's bread, fresh herbs
Warm fall spices and hints of dark chilis, topped with toasted pumpkin seeds and served with a slice of fresh bread
Fritattas
Sandwiches
cranberry, walnut, local greens, red onion, herb aioli, ciabatta, house pickle
north country turkey breast & apple wood smoked bacon, cranberry mayonnaise, local greens, country
North Country ham, Cabot cheddar cheese, maple mustard, country bread
caramelized onions, dijon, gruyure, Cabot sharp cheddar, country
Cabot cheddar cheese, Smith’s smoked Gouda, country bread
salami, ham, capicola, aged provolone, arugula & pesto, pickled vegetables
mom's meatballs (made with local beef and pork), marinara, aged provolone, focaccia
fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil pesto, local greens, balsamic glaze, ciabatta
Salads
baby kale, focaccia croutons, toasted seeds, roasted delicata squash, pecorino romano, creamy caesar dressing
pickled vegetables, lemon tarragon vinaigrette
Local greens, spinach, oven roasted red delicious apples, Grafton 2 year aged cheddar, red onion, maple vinaigrette, roasted pecans
Local greens, cranberry-champagne vinaigrette, roasted beets, feta, pepitas, craisins
Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino romano
basil pesto, thinly sliced zucchini, house-made ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano, crushed red pepper, lemon breadcrumbs
Light pizza sauce, house made barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano, scallions
White sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fontina, pecorino romano, truffled sea salt
grilled chicken, bechamel, North Country bacon, tomato, fontina, house ranch, chives
BAKERY
BREAD
a country style natural leavened bread with the addition of savory herbs and olives
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs