Bird Bird Biscuit MANOR ROAD
MENU
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- Queen Beak$11.00
spiced and breaded chicken breast*, spiced black pepper honey sauce, bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products) *contains gluten
- Theodore$11.50
spiced and breaded chicken breast*, bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products) *contains gluten
- Firebird$11.50
hot spiced and breaded chicken breast*, dill mayo, thick cut spicy sweet pickles, cilantro on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products) *contains gluten
- Chicken Holiday$11.00Out of stock
spiced and breaded chicken breast, black pepper gravy, cranberry sauce on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
OTHER SANDWICHES
- Bird Bird Bacon$9.50
bacon, egg over medium, cheddar, bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit
- Lovely Day$9.50
house-made chicken sausage, egg over medium, cheddar, basil pesto* on a handmade buttermilk biscuit *nut-free
- Biscuitarian$9.00
Impossible vegetarian sausage, egg over medium, cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit
- Little Dipper$7.00
grilled cheese sandwich with mozzarella and cheddar, marinara dipping sauce on a handmade buttermilk biscuit
- Little Bird$7.50
egg over medium, cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit
BISCUIT AND GRAVY
SIDES
- Dough Doughs$3.75
biscuit doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar (order of 3)
- Fries$3.75
Crisp, medium cut fries. Side of ketchup included. Choose an optional dipping sauce for even more fun.
- Plain Biscuit$4.00
- Biscuit and Jam$5.50
handmade buttermilk biscuit with a side of home made strawberry jam
- Chicken Breast$5.50
(NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
- Side Bacon$2.50
- Side Chicken Sausage$2.50
- Side Egg$1.50
- Side Veggie Sausage$2.00
- Side Pickles$1.50
DRINKS
SIDE SAUCES
MERCHANDISE
- Small T-Shirt$20.00Out of stock
- Medium T-Shirt$20.00Out of stock
- Large T-Shirt$20.00Out of stock
- XL T-shirt$20.00Out of stock
- XXL T-shirt$20.00Out of stock
