All online orders are served as listed on the menu. Sorry , no modifications . More
Bird and Cow 115 S Ridge St
FOOD
snacks
cow sandwiches
Homemade chili
Flatbreads
extras
NA BEVERAGES
- Soda water$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Hot chocolate-with whip$4.00
- Hot chocolate - no whip$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Virgin Slushy$7.00
- Virgin Bloody$7.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet pepsi$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Iced tea$4.00
- Dr. Pep$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Tonic water$4.00
- Arnold palmer$4.00
- Shirley temple$4.00
- Kids drink
Bird and Cow 115 S Ridge St Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 453-8585
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11:30AM