Bird Creek Brewing
Drinks
Small Plates
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts tossed in mustard cilantro balsamic glaze.
Hummus Duo
House made pesto hummus and traditional hummus served with mixed vegetables and grilled pita bread.
Pretzel With Beer Cheese
Two pretzels served with house made beer cheese.
Truffle Fries
Lamb Kabobs
Lamb Kabobs served with grilled pita, grape tomatoes, curry yogurt and tzatziki.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
Classic beef patty, your choice of cheese, comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.
Tumbleweed
Beef patty topped with chorizo, garlic shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese and chili lime aioli on a brioche bun.
Jammed Popper
Beef Patty, Topped with sauteed Jalapeno, cream cheese sauce, berry jam and Jalapeno Aioli on a brioche bun
The Shroomer
Beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, goat cheese and a mushroom aioli sauce on a brioche bun
Wildcat Pride
Beef Patty topped with pickled red onions, pickles, sharp cheddar cheese and citrus slaw.
Trailblazer
Beef patty topped with prosciutto, pesto, provolone, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, pesto aioli on a brioche bun.
The Bahn
Pork patty topped with sesame oil, sriracha mayo, pickled veggies, cilantro, cucumbers, fresh jalapenos on a brioche bun.
Plain Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun
Hot and Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun.
Seafood Specials
Salads
Greek Salad with Lamb Kabob
Romaine mix, red onion, grape tomatoes, green bell peppers, english cucumbers, kalamata olives and tzatziki topped with grilled lamb kabobs.
Crunchy Asian Chop Salad
Purple and green cabbage, red bell pepper, cucumber, cilantro, green onion, crunchy ramen topping tossed in sesame ginger dressing.
House Salad
Romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and red onion.
