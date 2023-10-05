Drinks

Soft Drink/Tea

$2.99

Small Plates

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts tossed in mustard cilantro balsamic glaze.

Hummus Duo

$9.99

House made pesto hummus and traditional hummus served with mixed vegetables and grilled pita bread.

Pretzel With Beer Cheese

$9.99

Two pretzels served with house made beer cheese.

Truffle Fries

$6.99

Lamb Kabobs

$11.99

Lamb Kabobs served with grilled pita, grape tomatoes, curry yogurt and tzatziki.

Burgers & Sandwiches

All items are served with fries or a side salad (Upgrade to sweet potato or truffle fries for 1.99)
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.99

Classic beef patty, your choice of cheese, comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Tumbleweed

$15.99

Beef patty topped with chorizo, garlic shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese and chili lime aioli on a brioche bun.

Jammed Popper

Jammed Popper

$14.99

Beef Patty, Topped with sauteed Jalapeno, cream cheese sauce, berry jam and Jalapeno Aioli on a brioche bun

The Shroomer

The Shroomer

$14.99

Beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, goat cheese and a mushroom aioli sauce on a brioche bun

Wildcat Pride

$14.99

Beef Patty topped with pickled red onions, pickles, sharp cheddar cheese and citrus slaw.

Trailblazer

$16.99

Beef patty topped with prosciutto, pesto, provolone, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, pesto aioli on a brioche bun.

The Bahn

The Bahn

$14.99

Pork patty topped with sesame oil, sriracha mayo, pickled veggies, cilantro, cucumbers, fresh jalapenos on a brioche bun.

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun

Hot and Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Hot and Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Spicy fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun.

Seafood Specials

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Beer battered and fried Cod loins with daikon slaw and tartar sauce. Served with a side.

Salads

Greek Salad with Lamb Kabob

Greek Salad with Lamb Kabob

$16.99

Romaine mix, red onion, grape tomatoes, green bell peppers, english cucumbers, kalamata olives and tzatziki topped with grilled lamb kabobs.

Crunchy Asian Chop Salad

$13.99

Purple and green cabbage, red bell pepper, cucumber, cilantro, green onion, crunchy ramen topping tossed in sesame ginger dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and red onion.

Half Salad

Half Salad

$4.99

Romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and red onion.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Elbow macaroni with house cheese sauce.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 fried chicken tenders.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Sourdough grilled cheese with American cheese.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid sized patty with choice of cheese on a brioche bun served with fries.