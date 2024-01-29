Birdies Wings and Bar 7514 South Padre Island Drive #206
Lunch / Dinner
STARTERS
- Onion Rings$8.95
Freshly cut onion rings hand breaded in our famous Birdies Batter & well seasoned. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Pickle Chips$8.45
Hand breaded the Birdies way in our signature batter for that crispy golden brown deliciousness. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Fried Mushrooms$8.95
Fresh by the order, hand breaded in our famous birdies batter the birdies way. served with your choice of dressing.
- Cream Cheese Poppers$9.99
Diced Jalapenos, cream cheese, bacon, cheddar, tossed in our homemade batter, fried to perfection.
- Chicken Bite
- Angry Bird$12.99
Half sliced Jalapenos perfectly battered and fried covered in cheddar cheese.
- Chicken Bite FRIES$12.99Out of stock
Fries topped with Buffalo Chicken Bites, Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Jalapenos.
- The Loco Fries$9.99Out of stock
Loaded Fries with Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, jalapenos, grilled onions, sour cream, topped with our homemade Burger Sauce.
- The Birdie Sampler$13.99
Combination of Fried Pickles, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Onion Rings, and Chicken Bites.
- Chips & Salsa$4.95
- Chips & Queso
- Chicken Bite Nachos$13.99Out of stock
- Cheese Sticks$8.95
SALADS
- Chicken Bite Salad$11.95
A Garden Salad, bacon bits, cheese, with Chicken Bites tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
- House Salad$7.59
A Garden Salad with bacon bits, cheese, and croutons.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Grilled Chicken on our Garden Salad with cheese and bacon.
- Buffalo Shrimp Salad$13.99
- Caesar Chicken Salad$11.95
WINGS / TENDERS BULK
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Birdies Burger$13.99
Topped with bacon, cheese, carmelized onions, grilled jalapenos & cream cheese.
- The Popper Cheese Burger$14.99
Melted Pepper Jack cheese, (2) crispy breaded jalapeno poppers & carmelized onions. With our homemade burger sauce.
- Classic Burger$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, & American cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Chicken fried chicken smothered in your favorite sauce. Served with fries.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickles & pepper jack cheese.
- Rise & Shine Burger$14.99Out of stock
(1) Fried Egg, bacon, american cheese, finished with homemade burger sauce.
- The Texan Burger$14.99Out of stock
Fried onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce, American cheese.
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.50Out of stock
Fried Chicken dipped in Nashville hot sauce, homemade burger sauce, topped with cabbage.
ENTREES
- Chicken Tender & Wing Combo$13.99
5 Wings & 4 Tenders
- Chicken and Waffles$12.99
4 Waffles topped with powdered sugar and syrup & 4 Tenders, served with Honey Hot sauce on the side.
- 8 Wing Basket$12.95
8 Wings and Fries
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap Basket$12.95
Our Chicken Tenders hand breaded with Birdies famous batter, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, drizzled with ranch wrapped in 1 large flour tortilla. Served with Fries.
- Chicken Tender Basket$10.50+
Fresh cut chicken, hand battered in our famous Birdies batter. Served with Fries. Can be dipped in your favorite wing sauce.
- Steak Fingers$10.50+
Fresh beef cutlet well tenderized, cut into strips & hand breaded in our famous Birdies batter with fries & your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Bite Basket$10.99
Fresh cut chicken cut into bite sized pieces then hand breaded in our famous Birdies batter. Served with fries & your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
Served with fried & white gravy.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$12.99
Served with fries & white gravy.
- Fried Shrimp & Fries$9.50+