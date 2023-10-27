Birdsong Social 3901 Kedron Rd
Appetizers
Chicken breast tenderloin hand-breaded and cooked to golden brown perfection. Served with house made honey mustard for dipping
Eight jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served on a bed of chips and a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Asian Kick, Cajun, Lemon Pepper
Three brioche slider buns piled high with grilled and chopped ribeye steak, provolone cheese, caramelized peppers and onions.
served with warm naan bread and crumbled goat cheese
Pretzel knots stuffed with pimento cheese, served with spicy mustad for dipping
House-made tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, chopped ribeye steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, drizzled with smoky BBQ sauce
House-made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa
Salads
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, goat cheese crumbles, tossed in a white french dressing. [add fried or grilled chicken $5]
Fried brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, crispy bacon, pecans, croutons, tossed in Caesaar dressing. [Add fried or grilled chicken $5]
Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, your choice of dressing
Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps
A Birdsong Social favorite. An 8oz coffee-rubbed patty, cheddar cheese, fried onions, bacon jam [make it a double $4]. Served with fries or chips
An 8oz steak burger patty with your choice of cheee, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle [Make it a double $4]. Served with fries or chips
Chefs Choice
Grilled and chopped ribeye steak, provolone cheese, fried onions on a hoagie roll served with au jus for dipping.
Corned beef brisket slow cooked and hand carved in house, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, house made thousand island dressing on marble rye.
Breaded and fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, spicy slaw, pickle, brioche bun.
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, your choice of cheese, brioche bun
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, house made honey mustard, triple-decker Texas toast
Grilled or fried chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-made ranch dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla
Grilled or friend chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, black pepper, Caesar dressing, wrapped in a warm tortilla
Breaded Catfish filet, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, toasted hoagie roll
Flatbreads
mozzarella cheee, marinara, baked to bubbly crispy perfection
mozzarella cheese, marinara, tomatoes, mushrooms, carmelized onions and peppers
mozzarella cheese, marinara, spicy pepperoni
Marinated grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, shredded Gouda, red onions
Marinated grilled chicken, basil pesto, crumbled feta cheese, red onion, sun dried tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Entrees Avail. after 5pm
Braised beef tips, sauteed mushrooms, carrots, mashed potatoes smothered in rich beef demi-glace
Beer-Baqttered cod filets cooked to perfect golden brown, served with crispy seasoned fries and house-made tartar sauce
Breaded Caqtfish filets deep fried to order, with with seasoned crispy fries and house-made tartar sauce
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, shredded sheese, spicy slaw, and pico de gallo, served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa
Tender, juicy, seasoned and grilled or order, served with mashed potatoes smothered in beef demi-glace, seasonal vegetables and a side of horsey sauce
Desserts
Homemade with fresh bananas and a butter cookie crust
Made from scratch chocolate sheet cake with double chocolate icing, served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Triple-layer carrot cake with decadent cream cheese frosting
a twist on a classic. Made with buttermilk biscuits and drizzled with maple syrup
one scoop vanilla ice cream