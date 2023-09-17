Birria El Gordo
Birria Combos
Combo #1
2 Quesabirrias & Consomé
Combo #2
1 Quesabirria, 1 Vampiro & Consomé
Combo #3
1 Quesadilla & Consomé
Combo #4
2 Mulitas & Consomé
Combo #5
1 Tostada, 1 Taco & Consomé
Combo #6
3 Tacos & Consomé
Combo #7
3 Loaded Quesabirrias (topped with lettuce, avocado, tomato, and cotija cheese) & Consomé
Birria Tray
10 Quesabirrias with a side of chips. No consomé included. Select up to two protein options.
Secret Menu (Pizzadilla) 12"
Two large flour tortillas stuffed with the Birria of your choice, cheese, onions, and cilantro.
Tacos
Quesabirria
Crunchy with cheese
Loaded Quesabirria
Quesabirria topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, crema, and cotija cheese.
Quesataco
Soft tortilla with cheese
Street Taco
Soft tortilla, no cheese
Vampiros
Tostada with cheese & guac
Tostada
Fried hard tortilla, no cheese
Mulitas
Tortilla sandwich with cheese & guac
Tacos Gobernador
Crunchy shrimp taco with cheese
Taco Dorado
Taco Dorado w/ Cheese
Other
Quesadilla
Tortilla stuffed with cheese, protein of your choice, onions, and cilantro
Burrito
Carne, rice & beans
Gobernador Plate
3 crunchy shrimp tacos with rice & beans
Gordo Plate
Protein of choice served with rice and beans (Not Tacos)
Loaded Fries
Waffle fries topped with cheese, protein of your choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro.
Loaded Nachos
House chips topped with beans, cheese, protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, onions, and cilantro.
Birria Egg Rolls (2)
Egg rolls stuffed with Birria of your choice, cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with mango habanero salsa.
Sides
Medium Consomé
Broth soup with carne
Large Consomé
Broth soup with carne
Medium Rice & Beans
Large Rice & Beans
Medium Rice
Large Rice
Medium Beans
Large Beans
Medium Esquite
Corn off-the-cob with chipotle mayo, cheese, and chili powder
Large Esquite
Corn off-the-cob with chipotle mayo, cheese, and chili powder
Chips & Salsa
Fried tortilla chips with salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Fried tortilla chips with guac & salsa
Cheese Dip
Melted cheese with jalapeño
3 Amigos
Fried tortilla chips with guac, salsa & cheese dip
Guacamole
Avocado, cilantro & onions
Fries
Seasoned waffle fries
Tortilla Chips
Seasoned fried tortillas
Sour Cream
Salsa for Chips
Tortillas (3)
Regular Drinks
Small Agua Fresca
Fresh fruit juice
Medium Agua Fresca
Fresh fruit juice
Large Agua Fresca
Fresh fruit juice
Small Agua Loca
Fresh fruit juice topped with fruit & chile spices (spicy)
Medium Agua Loca
Fresh fruit juice topped with fruit & chile spices (spicy)
Large Agua Loca
Fresh fruit juice topped with fruit & chile spices (spicy)
Jarritos
Soda Mexicana
Coca-cola, Sprite, Jarritos, squirt, sidral, Topo chico, señorial