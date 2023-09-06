Birria El Compa Charleston
ORDENES
MENUDO
TACOS
QUESO TACO DE RES
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE RES
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
TACO DORADO RES
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
QUESO TACO DE FRIJOLES
(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)
TACO DORADO DE FRIJOLES
(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco in a hard shell 6 inches corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)
QUESO TACO CHIVO
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE CHIVO
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
TACO DORADO CHIVO
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE FRIJOLES
(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)
TACO LENGUA
Hand made corn tortilla with Lengua
QUESADILLAS
QUESADILLA
El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
QUESADILLA DE RES
Beef Barbacoa with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
QUESADILLA DE CHIVO
Oven roasted Goat with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
QUESADILLA DE FRIJOL
El Compa very special fried beans taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
5 inches Hand made corn tortilla with a lot of El Compa Special Cheese
QUESADILLA LENGUA
EXTRAS, SIDES
EXTRA CONSOME CHIVO
5 oz Goat broth
EXTRA CONSOME RES
5 oz Beef broth
CONSOME DE CHIVO GRANDE
16 oz Goat broth
CONSOME DE RES GRANDE
16 oz Beef broth
SIDE DE TORTILLAS DE MAIZ (4)
4 Hand made corn tortillas
DOCENA DE TORTILLAS DE MAIZ
dozen hand mande corn tortillas
ORDEN DE FRIJOLES
5 oz El Compa spicy fried beans and chips
LIBRA DE FRIJOLES
16 oz El Compa spicy fried beans and chips
BOTELLA DE SALSA
REFRESCOS BOTELLA
COCA COLA MEXICANA
SQUIRT BOTELLA
JARRITO DE MANDARINA
Mexican Mandarin flavored soda
SANGRIA
Mexican non alcoholic sangria
SIDRAL MUNDET
Mexican apple flavored soda
JARRITO DE PINA
Mexican pinneaple flavored soda
JARRITO DE TAMARINDO
Mexican Tamarind flavored soda
JARRITO DE LIMON
Mexican lime flavored soda
AGUA MINERAL
Mexican sparkly mineral water