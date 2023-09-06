ORDENES

ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO

ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO

$19.75

Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.

ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES

ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES

$19.00

Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome

Orden Lengua de Res

Orden Lengua de Res

$25.00

Beef tongue Birria

MENUDO

Menudo estilo Guadalajara. Blanco o Rojo. Con o sin maíz
MENUDO

MENUDO

$14.00

Menudo estilo Guadalajara, Blanco o Rojo con opción de maíz o sin maíz

MENUDO ESPECIAL

MENUDO ESPECIAL

$15.50

Menudo estilo Guadalajara, blanco o rojo con maíz o sin maíz, y pata de res y panalito

TACOS

QUESO TACO DE RES

QUESO TACO DE RES

$5.00

(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

TACO BLANDITO DE RES

TACO BLANDITO DE RES

$4.60

(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

TACO DORADO RES

TACO DORADO RES

$4.00

(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

QUESO TACO DE FRIJOLES

$4.00

(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

TACO DORADO DE FRIJOLES

$3.00

(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco in a hard shell 6 inches corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

QUESO TACO CHIVO

QUESO TACO CHIVO

$5.35

(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

TACO BLANDITO DE CHIVO

TACO BLANDITO DE CHIVO

$5.10

(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

TACO DORADO CHIVO

TACO DORADO CHIVO

$4.35

(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla

TACO BLANDITO DE FRIJOLES

$3.50

(1 Taco) El Compa very special fried beans taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

TACO LENGUA

$5.50

Hand made corn tortilla with Lengua

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA

$4.50

El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

QUESADILLA DE RES

QUESADILLA DE RES

$7.50

Beef Barbacoa with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

QUESADILLA DE CHIVO

QUESADILLA DE CHIVO

$8.50

Oven roasted Goat with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla

QUESADILLA DE FRIJOL

$4.50

El Compa very special fried beans taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla (VEGETARIAN)

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.50

5 inches Hand made corn tortilla with a lot of El Compa Special Cheese

QUESADILLA LENGUA

QUESADILLA LENGUA

$8.50

EXTRAS, SIDES

EXTRA CONSOME CHIVO

$2.50

5 oz Goat broth

EXTRA CONSOME RES

$2.50

5 oz Beef broth

CONSOME DE CHIVO GRANDE

$6.00

16 oz Goat broth

CONSOME DE RES GRANDE

$6.00

16 oz Beef broth

SIDE DE TORTILLAS DE MAIZ (4)

$3.00

4 Hand made corn tortillas

DOCENA DE TORTILLAS DE MAIZ

$8.00

dozen hand mande corn tortillas

ORDEN DE FRIJOLES

ORDEN DE FRIJOLES

$5.00

5 oz El Compa spicy fried beans and chips

LIBRA DE FRIJOLES

LIBRA DE FRIJOLES

$8.00

16 oz El Compa spicy fried beans and chips

BOTELLA DE SALSA

$6.00

REFRESCOS BOTELLA

COCA COLA MEXICANA

$3.75

SQUIRT BOTELLA

$3.75

JARRITO DE MANDARINA

$3.75

Mexican Mandarin flavored soda

SANGRIA

$3.75

Mexican non alcoholic sangria

SIDRAL MUNDET

$3.75

Mexican apple flavored soda

JARRITO DE PINA

$3.75

Mexican pinneaple flavored soda

JARRITO DE TAMARINDO

$3.75

Mexican Tamarind flavored soda

JARRITO DE LIMON

$3.75

Mexican lime flavored soda

AGUA MINERAL

$3.75

Mexican sparkly mineral water

REFRESCO LATA

COCA COLA LATA

$3.00

can of coca cola

DIET COKE LATA

$3.00

can of diet coke

SPRITE

$3.00

can of sprite

SQUIRT

$3.00

can of squirt

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$1.50

Water bottle

AGUA FRESCA

HORCHATA DE FRESA

HORCHATA DE FRESA

$3.50

Guadalajara's famous strawberry drink

JAMAICA

$3.50

Hibiscus iced tea flavor drink

PINA

$3.50Out of stock

Pinneaple flavored drink

POSTRE

JERICALLA

$4.50

Home made custard like texture, with a cinammon finish. (allergies contain Milk and eggs)

Arroz con leche

$5.00