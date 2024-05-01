Biryani Nation Concord 8524 Pit Stop Court Northwest
Biryanis
Veg
Paneer
Chicken
Goat
Sea Food
Veg Appetizers
- Samosas (2pcs)$5.99
Tempered potatoes and cashews in a crispy pastry. Vegan. Served with mint / tamarind sauce
- Corn Chatpat$10.99
- Veg Spring Rolls (3pcs)$5.99
- Cut Mirchi$6.99Out of stock
- 65
Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer marinated with spicy batter and tossed in sauce
- Chilli
Deep fried Baby Corn/Gobi/Paneer coated with b atter and cooked in Indo Chinese style
- Kali Mirch
Deep fried veggies sauteed with freshly crushed Karampodi onions and green chilies
- Karivepaku (Curry Leaf)
- Konaseema
Veggies tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves
- Manchurian Dry
Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys
- Manchurian Wet
Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys
- Majestic
Deep fried tossed in soya sauce based gravys
NonVeg Appetizers
- Chicken Lollipops (5 pcs)
Chicken lollipops marinated in spices coated zesty batter and deep fried served with sweet chili sauce
- Chilli
Deep fried choice of meat sauteed with onion and green chilies in szechaun sauce
- Chicken Manchurian Dry$14.99
Deep fried chicken tossed in soya sauce based gravy
- Curry Leaf
Deep fried choice of meat sauteed with onion and green chilies in szechaun sauce
- Kali Mirchi
Chicken sauteed with freshly crushed Karmpodi onions and green chilies
- Konaseema
Chicken tossed with chef special spices powder cooked in green chilies and curry leaves
- Madras Chicken Pakoda (Bone-in)$14.99
- Golconda Chicken$14.99
- Apollo Fish$14.99
Fish boneless fillets marinated and tossed in flavorful saucy thick gravy
- Madurai Fish Fry$15.99
- Chicken 65$14.99
- Cashew Chicken$14.99
- Majestic Chiclen$14.99
Veg Entrees
- Aloo Gobi$11.99
Traditional Curry made of potatoes and cauliflower florets with a combination of home made spices
- Chettinad Veg$12.99
Vegetables sateed and cooked in mild sauce and spices in chettinad style
- Dal Tadka$11.99
Flavored lentil cooked with a touch of herbs & mild spices
- Gutti Vankaya Curry$12.99
Stuffed Eggplant/Brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Small crispy balls of cottage cheese deep fried lightly simmered in rich and creamy mildly sweet onion tomato gravy
- Mix Veg Korma$14.99
Mixed vegetables and paneer cooked with creamy sauce
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Paneer cooked in butter cream and tomato gravy
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Paneer chunks marinated with our own special spices
- Saag Paneer$14.99
Paneer in a thick curry sauce based on pureed spinach
- Vindaloo Paneer$14.99
- Vindaloo Veg Curry$18.59
- Kadai Veg$12.99
- Kadai Paneer$14.99
Paneer (cottage cheese) bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala
- Palak Dal Fry$12.99
- Navratan Korma$12.99
- Aloo Mutter Methi$12.99
- Bhindi Masala$12.99
- Chana Masala$11.99
- Shahi Paneer$14.99
- Egg Masala$12.99
Boiled eggs cooked with tomato sauce and fresh ground spices
- Chettinad paneer$14.99
NonVeg Entrees
- Andhra Chicken Curry Bone in$15.99
Cooked in a tangy gravy with special home made spices garnished with fried curry leaves and green chilies
- Chicken Butter Masala$14.99
Meat cooked with creamy tomato sauce and spices
- Chicken Tikka Masalaa$14.99
Meat cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce
- Vindaloo (CS)
Cooked with various spices in a yogurt based sauce
- Mughalai (CS)
The Peppers Special Cashew creamy with choice of meat with Indian Spices
- Chettinad Chicken$15.99
Choice of meat sauteed, cooked with mild sauce and spices in chettinad style
- Egg Masala$12.99
Boiled eggs cooked with tomato sauce and fresh ground spices
- Nellore Fish Pulusu$16.99
Fish smothered with freshly ground spices, shallow fried and tossed in tomato onion gravy with homemade masala mix
- Shrimp Curry$16.99
Prawns cooked and roasted in spicy onion tomato gravy
- Kadai Chicken$14.99
- Gongura Chicken$15.99
- Chicken Korma$14.99
- Chicken Saag$14.99
- Murg Methi Malai$14.99
- Chicken Keema Biryani$16.99
- Haleem (16 oz)$15.99
Breads
- Plain Naan$2.99
- Butter Naan$3.49
- Bullet Naan$4.49
- Garlic Naan$4.49
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
- Malabar Parotta (3pcs)$6.99
- Onion Kulcha$4.49
- Cheese Chilli Kulcha$5.99
- Cheese Garlic Kulcha$5.99
- Bread Basket$13.99
Basket served with 1 plain naan, 1 butter naan, 1 tandoori roti, 1 garlic naan
- Kashmiri Naan$5.99
Naan stuffed with nuts & raisins cooked in Tandoor oven
Indo Chinese
- Fried Rice
Rice stir fried with choice of veg egg meat and indo chinese spices
- Szechuan Fried Rice
Rice stir fried with choice of veg/egg/meat and szechuan spices
- Veg Hakka Noodles$11.99
- Egg Hakka Noodles$12.99
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$13.99
- Shrimp Hakka Noodles$14.99
- Szechuan Veg Hakka Noodles$11.99
- Szechuan Egg Hakka Noodles$12.99
- Szechuan Chicken Hakka Noodles$13.99
- Szechuan Shrimp Hakka Noodles$14.99
Tandoori
- Paneer Tikka Kabab$14.99
Paneer (Cottage Cheese) chunks marinated with our own special spices and slow grilled in clay oven
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$14.99
Chicken boneless cubes marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in tandoori oven
- Tandoori Chicken$14.99
Marinated chicken Drumsticks with special spices slow grilled in clay oven
- Chicken Hariyali Kabab$15.99
- Reshmi Chicken Kabab$15.99
Marinated chicken chunks mixed with Cashews, Almonds and Malai cooked slowly in Clay oven
- Tandoori Shrimp$17.99
Fish is marinated with spices, coated with flour & is shallow fried on tava
- Tandoori Whole Pomfret$19.99
- Lamb Chops (4pcs)$20.99
Snacks
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$6.99Out of stock
- Bhel Puri$6.99Out of stock
- Cut Mirchi$6.99Out of stock
- Dahi Puri$6.99Out of stock
- Pani Puri$6.99
- Pakoda$6.99Out of stock
- Punugulu$6.99
- Samosa Chaat$6.99Out of stock
- Sev Puri$6.99Out of stock
- Tea$1.99
- Onion Samosa 4 pc$2.99
- Small vada 2pc$2.99
- Pakoda$2.99
- Egg Puff$3.99
- Veg Puff$2.99
- Mirchi Bajji$1.99
- Big Samosa$1.99
- Chicken Puff$3.99