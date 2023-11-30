Biryani Pot Express 8689 Irvine Center Dr, Ste 110
APPETIZERS
APPETIZERS - VEG
- Samosa (Aloo) - 2$6.99
Hand rolled pastry stuffed with potato
- Samosa (Onion) - 4$5.99
Hand rolled pastry stuffed with Onions
- Onion Pakoda$7.99
Sliced onions and green chillies mixed with chick peas flour and fried until golden brown
- Wok Fried Chilly Potatoes$10.99
Julian cut potatoes fried and tossed with house special spicy szechuan souce
- Crispy Masala Pepper Corn$10.99
Battered golden brown kennel corn fried and tossed in wok with aromatic spices
- Vegetable Manchurian$11.99Out of stock
Vegetarian deep fried balls tossed with soya souce based gravy cooked to perfection
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Fried cauliflower firtters tossed with soya sauce based gravy cooked to perfection
- Paneer Manchurian$12.99
Battered fried cottage cheese stir fried with soya sauce based gravy
- Chilly Paneer$12.99
Fried cottage cheese stir fried with soya sauce based gravy
APPETIZERS - NON VEG
- Egg Bonda$7.99
Boiled egg added with spices, dipped in chickpea batter and golden deep fried
- Chicken 65$13.99
Stir-fried chicken salted with chillies, spring onions, ginger and garlic
- Chicken Pepper Fry$13.99
Finely cut chicken strips marinated with freshly crushed pepper corn, onions and green chillies
- Chilli Chicken$13.99
Stir fried chicken with sweet pepper, green chillies, onions and aromatic Indian herbs
- Chicken Manchurian$13.99
Deep fried spiced chicken tossed with soya sauce based gravy cooked to chef’s perfection
- Chicken Majestic$13.99
Boneless crispy dry chicken dish marinated with Indian spices
- Apollo Fish$14.49
Tilapia fish coated in spiced batter, deep fried and tossed
- Chilli Fish$14.49
Battered fried tilapia fish stir fried with sweet pepper, green chillies, onions and homemadered chili sauce
- CrispyAndhra Masala Fried Fish$14.49Out of stock
Chef’s special spiced fish cubes deep fried and served with salted green chillies
- Shrimp Manchurian$14.49
Deep fried spiced shrimp tossed with soya sauce based gravy cooked to chef’s perfection
- Andhra Shrimp Fry$14.49
Shrimp cooked in traditional Andhra style with home made spices
- Goat Pepper Fry$15.49
Tender goat meat (with bones) cooked in slow flame and tossed with pepper and Indian masala
- Goat Chops$15.49Out of stock
Chops of goat cooked in slow flame and toasted with pepper and Indian masala
ENTREES
ENTREES VEG
- Tadka Dal$12.99
Boiled yellow lentil tempered with cumin, mustard, garlic and curry leaves
- Dal Makhani$13.99
Creamed lentil delicately cooked on low heat, gamished with fresh cream
- Bagara Baingan$13.99
Eggplant cooked with sesame seeds,peanut and yogurt blended gravy, a rich hyderabadi dish
- Punjabi Chana Masala$12.99Out of stock
Traditional chickpeas dish cooked in ginger,infused onion and tomato sauce
- Aloo Gobi Masala$12.99
Potato and cauliflower stewed with cumin,ginger and tomato
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Potato dumplings made with veggies,cheese and cashew nuts cooked in delicious creamy gravy
- Paneer Chatpata$14.99
Cubes of cottage cheese deep fried and pan fried with indian masala, capsicum, onions in tangy sauce
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Vegetarian delight cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomato gravy
- Kadai Paneer$14.99
Fried cottage cheese cooked with crushed whole spices with peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Cottage cheese cooked in cream and tomato gravy with combination of onion,peppers and tomatoes
- Mixed Vegetable Kadai Masala$13.99
Assorted vegetables cooked with crushed coriander seeds,added with peppers and onion
- Navrathan Kurma$14.99Out of stock
9 different vegetables cooked in a fresh creamy sauce with a touch of mild spices
- Palak Paneer$14.99
Simmered spinach with exotic spices and with cottage cheese cubes
- Channa Masala$13.99
White chickpeas cooked onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.
- Bhendi Masala$14.99Out of stock
Okra cooked with whole & ground spices, herbs, onions & tomatoes
- Bhendi Fry$14.99Out of stock
Okra fried and cooked with ground spices
ENTREES NON VEG (Chicken)
- House Special Chicken Curry$15.99
Chicken cooked in traditional Andhra style with homemade spices
- Butter Chicken$15.99
Clay oven baked chicken cooked in rich tomato butter cream cheese
- Ginger Chicken$15.99
Chicken cooked with exotic ginger sauce and chilies
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chicken kabab in bay leaf flavored creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onion
- Chicken Korma$15.99
Hyderabadi regional special chicken, cooked with yogurt,cream and cashews
- Chicken Vindaloo$15.99
Goan dish-seasoned chicken cooked in rich spicy tangy gravy with potatoes,coconut and curry leaves
- Methi Chicken$15.99
Delicious chicken dish cooked with fresh chopped methi leaves and spices
- Chicken Chettinadu$15.99
Chicken dish made with roasted ground exotic spices peppercorn,star anise and coconut
- Kadai Chicken$15.99
Chunks of chicken saut√©ed with garlic and tomatoes
- Hariyali Chicken Masala$15.99
Boneless chicken cooked with combination of simmered spinach and cilantro with house spices
- Hyderabadi Murg Masala$15.99
Nizam special dish, extraordinary flavored curry made with sesame and ground onion paste
- Chicken Mandakini$15.99
Semi gravy chicken cooked with onions,chilies and chopped boiled eg
- Chicken Saagwala$15.99
Juicy boneless pieces of chicken cooked in pure fresh garden spinach flavored with fresh herbs
- Gongura Chicken$15.99
One of the best traditional chicken dishes cooked with fresh gongura leaves
ENTREES NON VEG (Goat)
- House Special Goat Curry$17.99
Baby goat cooked in traditional Andhra Style with homemade spices
- Goat Rogan Josh$17.99
Juicy goat pieces cooked with spice
- Goat Chettinadu$17.99
Goat dish made with roasted ground exotic spices peppercorn,star anise and coconut
- Goat Korma$17.99
Hyderabadi speciality,cooked with yogurt, cream and cashews
- Kadai Goat$17.99
Goat cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with atouch of cream and onion gravy
- Goat Vindaloo$17.99
Goat dish- seasoned goat cubes cooked in rich spicy tangy gravy with potatoes,coconut and curry leaves
- House Special Goat Fry$17.99
Slow cooked baby goat fried with chilies and fresh mint
- Goat Mandakini$17.99
Semi gravy goat cooked with onions,chilies and chopped boiled egg
- Gongura Mutton Curry$17.99
One of the best traditional goat dishes cooked with fresh gongura sauce,tadka with mustard and red chilies
- Goat Sukha$17.99
Tender goat meat (with bones) cooked on a slow flame and tossed with spices
BIRYANI
SIGNATURE BIRYANI'S
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$16.99
House special rice dish made with aromatic basmati rice and chef's secret ingredients, chicken marinated with our secret masala and slow cooked over a low flame to perfection
- Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani$18.99
House special rice dish made with aromatic basmati rice and chef's secret ingredients, goat marinated with our secret masala and slow cooked over a low flame to perfection
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
- Egg Biryani$15.99
- Paneer Biryani$16.99
- Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani$14.99
- Kheema Dum Biryani$17.99Out of stock
- Special Boneless Chicken Biryani$16.99
BIRYANI FAMILY PACKS
- Family Pack Chicken Dum Biryani$59.99
- Family Pack Vegetable Dum Biryani$44.99
- Family Pack Goat Dum Biryani$69.99
- Family Pack Kheema Dum Biryani$69.99Out of stock
- Family Pack Shrimp Biryani$69.99
- Family Pack Boneless Chicken Biryani$69.99
- Vegetarian Lunch Combo$12.99Out of stock
Veg appetizer, Veg Curry (choice of the day), Dal curry, Naan/Roti, Veg Dum Biryani/Jeera Rice/Plain Rice, Mirchi ka salan, Raita, Papad, Salad and Desert
- Non-Veg Lunch Combo (Chicken)$14.99Out of stock
Non Veg appetizer, Non Veg Curry (choice of the day), Dal curry, Naan/Roti, Chicken Dum Biryani/Jeera Rice/Plain Rice, Mirchi ka salan, Raita, Papad, Salad and Desert
- Non-Veg Lunch Combo (Goat)$15.99Out of stock
Non Veg appetizer, Non Veg Curry (choice of the day), Dal curry, Naan/Roti, Goat Dum Biryani/Jeera Rice/Plain Rice, Mirchi ka salan, Raita, Papad, Salad and Desert
TANDOOR/KABAB
- Sheek Kabab (Chicken)$14.99Out of stock
Minced chicken added with spices and herbs perfectly cooked on the grill
- Chicken Tikka$14.99
Succulent white meat chunks marinated with our own special spices
- Hariyali Chicken Kabab$14.99
Chicken marinated with fresh green herbs, served with grilled onion and salad
- Murg Malai Kabab$14.99
Creamy rich boneless white meat marinated delicately and cooked to juicy perfection
- Tangdi Kabab$14.99Out of stock
Chicken marinated wit yogurt, lemon juice and aromatic indian spcies and grilled to perfection
- Tandoori Chicken (Half)$14.99
Tender bone-in chicken marinated with exotic tandoori spices
- Tandoori Chicken (Whole)$17.99
Tender bone-in chicken marinated with exotic tandoori spices
- Chicken Garlic Kabab$14.99
Chicken marinated with tangy middle eastern style cooked to perfection
- Fish Tikka Garlic Kabab$15.99Out of stock
Fish marinated with tangy middle eastern style cooked to perfection
BREADS
- Plain Naan$2.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven
- Butter Naan$2.99
Traditional Indian bread baked in clay oven and butter applied on top
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Bread topped with garlic and basil-chef’s recommendation
- Onion Kulcha$3.99
Stuffed Indian bread with fine chopped onions and cilantro
- Cheese Kulcha$3.99Out of stock
Traditional stuffed Indian bread with herbs and cheese
- Paneer Kulcha$3.99
White bread stuffed with shredded paneer and Indian masala
- Masala Kulcha$3.99Out of stock
White bread blended with a range of Indian spices
- Aloo Paratha$3.99
Whole wheat bread prepared with aloo and coriander
- Mint Paratha$3.99
Whole wheat layered bread prepared with fresh mint leaves
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Whole wheat flat bread baked in clay oven