Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave 417 Biltmore Ave #4f
Basics
Biscuits
- Biscuit and$7.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side (Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
- Classic Sandwich$8.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
- Half Breakfast$9.00
Two eggs your way and one side served with a biscuit
- Full Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
- Pulled Pork Biscuit$13.00
Biscuit with pulled pork, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, poached egg, and maple syrup
- Fried Green Tomato Biscuit$13.00
Biscuit with fried green tomato, brie, tomato, two poached eggs, and smoked tomato hollandaise
- Country Ham Biscuit$12.00
Biscuit with country ham, fried green tomato, cheesy egg, and a side of red eye gravy
- Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$13.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
- Filthy Animal$15.00
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy
- Asheville Benedict$12.00
Biscuit with smoked tomato cream cheese, fresh tomato, marinated artichokes, kale salad, poached eggs, and hollandaise
- Fried Bologna Benedict$13.00
Biscuit with cheddar cheese, fried bologna, poached egg, dijonnaise, pickled green tomatoes, and bacon hollandaise
- Southern Scramble$13.00
Three scrambled eggs, pimento cheese, potatoes, caramelized onions, and tomato with a biscuit. Add a protein +$2
- Side Plate$12.50
Your choice of any three sides
Sides
- 1 Egg$1.50
one egg cooked your way
- 2 Eggs$3.00
two eggs cooked your way
- Fried Green Tomatoes$3.50
- Sriracha Slaw$3.50
- Jalapeño Pimento Cheese$4.50
- Grits with Pimento Cheese$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
- Coconut Collards$3.50
creamy collards stewed with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, and island spices
- Home Fries$3.50
- Loaded Fries$4.50
Home fries smothered in house gravy, bacon crumbles, and scallions
- Kale Salad$3.50
baby kale and arugula tossed in homemade sundried tomato vinaigrette, topped with marinated artichoke and sun dried tomatoes
- Fruit Cup$5.00
Banana, orange slices, strawberries, and grapes
- Bacon$5.00
Four slices of thick cut, smokey bacon
- Country Ham$4.50
Salty, aged ham from Goodnight Brothers
- Fried Chicken$5.00
Chicken thigh brined in mimosas and spices, fried up crispy
- Pulled Pork$5.00
- Sriracha Maple Sausage$4.50
Homemade sausage seasoned lightly with sriracha hot sauce and maple syrup
- Fried Bologna$4.50
- Veggie Sausage Patty$4.50
Vegan sausage patty made by Molly's Kitchen
- Gravy Side$4.00
- 1/2 side Gravy$2.50
Sweet Stuff
Beverages
- Pennycup Coffee$3.00
- Espresso
- Cappucino$4.50
two shots espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Latte$5.00
two shots espresso and steamed milk
- Carmoolita Latte$6.00
two shots espresso, steamed milk, and Looking Glass Creamery Cow's milk caramel
- Maple Bacon Latte$6.00
two shots epsresso, steamed milk, real maple syrup, garnished with crispy bacon
- Lavender Honey Latte$5.50
two shots epsresso, steamed milk, lavender syrup, and clover honey
- Nutella Mocha$5.50
two shots espresso, steamed milk, nutella and hazelnut
- Hot Chocolate$2.00+
steamed milk and chocolate sauce
- 2 Leaves and a Bud Hot Tea$3.25
- Hot Appalachai$5.50
steamed local chai made with organic ingredients
- Smore's Latte$5.50
two shots espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow syrup and chocolate topped with marshmallows and graham crackers
- Iced Pennycup Coffee$3.00
- Iced Appalachai$5.50
Iced local chai made with organic ingredients
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$3.50+
- Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice$3.50+
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$2.00+
- Chocolate Milk$2.00+
- Milk$1.50+
- Soda$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- cold brew$6.50