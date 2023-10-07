Basics

Regular Biscuit

$3.00
GF and Vegan Biscuit

$4.00
Biscuit and Gravy

$8.00

Biscuit with your choice of gravy

Biscuits

Biscuit and

$6.00

Biscuit with a choice of one side (Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)

Classic Sandwich

$7.00

Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)

Half Breakfast

$8.00

Two eggs your way and one side served with a biscuit

Full Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit

Pulled Pork Biscuit

$12.00

Biscuit with pulled pork, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, poached egg, and maple syrup

Fried Green Tomato Biscuit

$12.00

Biscuit with fried green tomato, brie, tomato, two poached eggs, and smoked tomato hollandaise

Country Ham Biscuit

$11.00

Biscuit with country ham, fried green tomato, cheesy egg, and a side of red eye gravy

Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit

$11.00

Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg

Filthy Animal

$14.00

Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy

Asheville Benedict

$11.00

Biscuit with smoked tomato cream cheese, fresh tomato, marinated artichokes, kale salad, poached eggs, and hollandaise

Fried Bologna Benedict

$12.00

Biscuit with cheddar cheese, fried bologna, poached egg, dijonnaise, pickled green tomatoes, and bacon hollandaise

Southern Scramble

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs, pimento cheese, potatoes, caramelized onions, and tomato with a biscuit. Add a protein +$2

Side Plate

$11.00

Your choice of any three sides

sides

1 Egg

$1.50

one egg cooked your way

2 Eggs

$3.00

two eggs cooked your way

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.50

Coconut Collards

$3.50

creamy collards stewed with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, and island spices

Sriracha Slaw

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Banana, orange slices, strawberries, and grapes

Kale Salad

$3.50

baby kale and arugula tossed in homemade sundried tomato vinaigrette, topped with marinated artichoke and sun dried tomatoes

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Grits with Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese

Home Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$4.50

Home fries smothered in house gravy, bacon crumbles, and scallions

Bacon

$4.50

Four slices of thick cut, smokey bacon

Country Ham

$4.50

Salty, aged ham from Goodnight Brothers

Fried Chicken

$4.50

Chicken thigh brined in mimosas and spices, fried up crispy

Pulled Pork

$4.50

Sriracha Maple Sausage

$4.50

Homemade sausage seasoned lightly with sriracha hot sauce and maple syrup

Fried Bologna

$4.50

Veggie Sausage Patty

$4.50

Vegan sausage patty made by Molly's Kitchen

Gravy Side

$4.00

Sweet Stuff

Nutella Elvis

$8.00

biscuit smothered in warm nutella, bananas, and bacon

Beverages

Pennycup Coffee

$2.75

2 Leaves and a Bud Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Appalachai

$5.00

steamed local chai made with organic ingredients

Espresso

Cappucino

$3.75

two shots espresso, steamed milk and foam

Latte

$4.50

two shots espresso and steamed milk

Carmoolita Latte

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, and Looking Glass Creamery Cow's milk caramel

Maple Bacon Latte

$5.50

two shots epsresso, steamed milk, real maple syrup, garnished with crispy bacon

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00

two shots epsresso, steamed milk, lavender syrup, and clover honey

Nutella Mocha

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, nutella and hazelnut

Smore's Latte

$5.00

two shots espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow syrup and chocolate topped with marshmallows and graham crackers

Special Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

steamed milk and chocolate sauce

Iced Pennycup Coffee

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00+

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00+

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Iced Appalachai

$5.00

Iced local chai made with organic ingredients

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Alcohol Kits

Truly Hard Seltzer

$20.00

12 pack of truly hard seltzers

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Bottle of champagne with your choice of large fresh squeezed orange juice or grapefruit juice

Meal Kits

Fried Chicken Brunch Box

$45.00

six buttermilk biscuits, eight pieces of fried chicken, large side of house gravy, large side of sriracha slaw, bottle of hot sauce