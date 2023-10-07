Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd 1994 Hendersonville Rd
Basics
Biscuits
Biscuit and
Biscuit with a choice of one side (Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Classic Sandwich
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Half Breakfast
Two eggs your way and one side served with a biscuit
Full Breakfast
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Pulled Pork Biscuit
Biscuit with pulled pork, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, poached egg, and maple syrup
Fried Green Tomato Biscuit
Biscuit with fried green tomato, brie, tomato, two poached eggs, and smoked tomato hollandaise
Country Ham Biscuit
Biscuit with country ham, fried green tomato, cheesy egg, and a side of red eye gravy
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Filthy Animal
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy
Asheville Benedict
Biscuit with smoked tomato cream cheese, fresh tomato, marinated artichokes, kale salad, poached eggs, and hollandaise
Fried Bologna Benedict
Biscuit with cheddar cheese, fried bologna, poached egg, dijonnaise, pickled green tomatoes, and bacon hollandaise
Southern Scramble
Three scrambled eggs, pimento cheese, potatoes, caramelized onions, and tomato with a biscuit. Add a protein +$2
Side Plate
Your choice of any three sides
sides
1 Egg
one egg cooked your way
2 Eggs
two eggs cooked your way
Fried Green Tomatoes
Coconut Collards
creamy collards stewed with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, and island spices
Sriracha Slaw
Fruit Cup
Banana, orange slices, strawberries, and grapes
Kale Salad
baby kale and arugula tossed in homemade sundried tomato vinaigrette, topped with marinated artichoke and sun dried tomatoes
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Grits with Pimento Cheese
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
Home Fries
Loaded Fries
Home fries smothered in house gravy, bacon crumbles, and scallions
Bacon
Four slices of thick cut, smokey bacon
Country Ham
Salty, aged ham from Goodnight Brothers
Fried Chicken
Chicken thigh brined in mimosas and spices, fried up crispy
Pulled Pork
Sriracha Maple Sausage
Homemade sausage seasoned lightly with sriracha hot sauce and maple syrup
Fried Bologna
Veggie Sausage Patty
Vegan sausage patty made by Molly's Kitchen
Gravy Side
Beverages
Pennycup Coffee
2 Leaves and a Bud Hot Tea
Hot Appalachai
steamed local chai made with organic ingredients
Espresso
Cappucino
two shots espresso, steamed milk and foam
Latte
two shots espresso and steamed milk
Carmoolita Latte
two shots espresso, steamed milk, and Looking Glass Creamery Cow's milk caramel
Maple Bacon Latte
two shots epsresso, steamed milk, real maple syrup, garnished with crispy bacon
Lavender Honey Latte
two shots epsresso, steamed milk, lavender syrup, and clover honey
Nutella Mocha
two shots espresso, steamed milk, nutella and hazelnut
Smore's Latte
two shots espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow syrup and chocolate topped with marshmallows and graham crackers
Special Latte
Hot Chocolate
steamed milk and chocolate sauce
Iced Pennycup Coffee
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Iced Tea
Soda
Iced Appalachai
Iced local chai made with organic ingredients