The Biscuit Lady

Popular Items

The Pattie

The Pattie

$9.25

sausage, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Uptown Girl

The Uptown Girl

$10.50

bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between peanut butter and jam on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Susie

$8.50

egg and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

WEEKDAYS

Breakfast Sammies

The Pattie

The Pattie

$9.25

sausage, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Jannie

$9.75

bacon, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Susie

$8.50

egg and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Jammie Sammie

The Jammie Sammie

$8.50

peanut butter and jam sammie on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Uptown Girl

The Uptown Girl

$10.50

bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between peanut butter and jam on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Neighborhood Jawn

The Neighborhood Jawn

$9.75

sausage, egg, and homemade pimento cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

Pork Roll Egg And Cheese

$9.25

Biscuits

Six Pack of Biscuits

$22.50Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Four Pack of Biscuits

$15.00Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Single Biscuit

$3.75

varieties vary daily

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

two freshly baked homestyle buttermilk biscuits topped generously with our homemade country sausage gravy

Side of Homemade Sausage Gravy

$5.00

traditional country style sausage gravy perfect for pouring over your biscuits or breakfast sammies

Specialty Biscuit

$3.75

Four Pack Specialty

$15.00

Six Pack Specialty

$22.50

Sweet Treats

10oz Jar of Jam

$10.00Out of stock

our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies

16oz Jar of Jam

$14.00Out of stock

our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies

Mini Biscuit

$2.50Out of stock

Six Pack of Biscuits

$22.50Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Four Pack of Biscuits

$15.00Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Four Pack Specialty

$15.00

Six Pack Specialty

$22.50

Honey Butter

$14.00

DRINKS

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

from Pilgrim Roasters

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Strawberry Matcha

$6.25Out of stock

Rainbow Latte

$5.75Out of stock

WEEKENDS

Sammies

The Pattie

The Pattie

$9.25

sausage, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Jannie

$9.75

bacon, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Susie

$8.50

egg and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Jammie Sammie

The Jammie Sammie

$8.50

peanut butter and jam sammie on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Uptown Girl

The Uptown Girl

$10.50

bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between peanut butter and jam on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

The Neighborhood Jawn

The Neighborhood Jawn

$9.75

sausage, egg, and homemade pimento cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit

pork roll egg and cheese

$9.25

Biscuits

Six Pack of Biscuits

$22.50Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Four Pack of Biscuits

$15.00Out of stock

varieties vary daily, mix and match

Single Biscuit

$3.75

varieties vary daily

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

two freshly baked homestyle buttermilk biscuits topped generously with our homemade country sausage gravy

Side of Homemade Sausage Gravy

$5.00

traditional country style sausage gravy perfect for pouring over your biscuits or breakfast sammies

Sweet Treats

Single Holy Biscuit

Single Holy Biscuit

$3.75

our take on a donut! fried biscuit dough with various fun toppings! *weekends only

6 Pack Of Holy Biscuits

6 Pack Of Holy Biscuits

$22.50

mix and match

4 Pack Of Holy Biscuits

$15.00

mix and match

10oz Jar of Jam

$10.00Out of stock

our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies

16oz Jar of Jam

$14.00Out of stock

our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies

Single Specialty Biscuit

$3.75

4 Pack Of Specialty Biscuits

$15.00Out of stock

6 Pack Of Specialty Biscuits

$22.50Out of stock

Honey Butter Jar

$14.00Out of stock

Sample Honey Butter

$0.50Out of stock