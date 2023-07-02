The Biscuit Lady
WEEKDAYS
Breakfast Sammies
The Pattie
sausage, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit
The Jannie
bacon, egg, and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit
The Susie
egg and cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit
The Jammie Sammie
peanut butter and jam sammie on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit
The Uptown Girl
bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between peanut butter and jam on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit
The Neighborhood Jawn
sausage, egg, and homemade pimento cheese on an oversized homestyle buttermilk biscuit
Pork Roll Egg And Cheese
Biscuits
Six Pack of Biscuits
varieties vary daily, mix and match
Four Pack of Biscuits
varieties vary daily, mix and match
Single Biscuit
varieties vary daily
Biscuits and Gravy
two freshly baked homestyle buttermilk biscuits topped generously with our homemade country sausage gravy
Side of Homemade Sausage Gravy
traditional country style sausage gravy perfect for pouring over your biscuits or breakfast sammies
Specialty Biscuit
Four Pack Specialty
Six Pack Specialty
Sweet Treats
10oz Jar of Jam
our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies
16oz Jar of Jam
our homemade strawberry jam pairs perfectly with any of our biscuits or sammies
Mini Biscuit
Honey Butter
WEEKENDS
Sammies
pork roll egg and cheese
Biscuits
Sweet Treats
Single Holy Biscuit
our take on a donut! fried biscuit dough with various fun toppings! *weekends only
6 Pack Of Holy Biscuits
mix and match
4 Pack Of Holy Biscuits
mix and match
