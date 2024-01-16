Bison Den at Dudley Hill Golf Course 80 Airport Road Dudley
Food
Appetizers
- Warm Bavarian Pretzels$6.00
Mini Pretzels with Beer Cheese
- Mozzarella Wedges$8.00
Half Moons with Marinara Sauce
- Bone-In Wings 5 count$10.00
Crispy Chicken Wings with Choice of Sauce
- Bone-IN Wings 10 Count$15.00
Cripsy Chicken Wings with Choice of Sauce
- Boneless Tenders$8.00
7-8 Chicken Chunks with Choice of Sauce
- Onion Rings$8.00
Crispy Onion Rings served with Horsey Mayo
- Hand-Cut Fries$9.00
House-Cut Fries
- Cheese Curds$8.00
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Bites
- Fried Broccoli Bites$10.00
Fried Broccoli filled with Cheese and Bacon & Served with Ranch
Salad
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Grilled Roamine, Grilled chicken, Shaved Parm, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
- Hot Honey Chicken Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Red Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers, Chicken Chunks, with Hot Honey
- Steak Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Avocados, Red Onions, Cucumbers,Feta Cheese, Corn, Cherry Tomato, Served with Choice of Dressing
Burgers
Handhelds
- Avocado & Goat Cheese Grilled Cheese$13.00
Swiss, Pesto, Spinach, pressed on County Style Sourdough
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow Roasted Pork, Coleslaw with a pickle
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken Tossed in Buffalo, Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, served on a Bulkie
- Tuna Melt$13.00
White Albacore tuna, Mozzarella Cheese
- Steak Melt$14.00
Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese and A Horseradish Alioi
- Cheeseburger Sliders$12.00