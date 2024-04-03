Bistro Wasabi - Hoffman Estates 1578 W Algonquin Rd
Cold Starters
- Quail Egg Shooter$6.00
Chili oil, salmon roe, masago, seaweed, chojang
- Sashimi Carpaccio$22.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, watercress, red onions, olive oil, citrus soy vinaigrette
- Sushi Appetizer$15.00
4 pcs. of chef's choice nigiri
- Sashimi Appetizer$22.00
6 pcs. of chef's choice sashimi
- Tuna Poke$17.00
tuna, nori, scallions, Korean chili pepper sauce
- Ceviche with Tortilla Chips$16.00
marinated fish, shrimp, octopus, pico & avocado, tortilla chips
- Crackled Tuna$19.00
spicy tuna, jalapeno, black Tobiko, kabeyaki sauce on crispy rice
- Tuna Tacos$14.00
- Side Rice- Small$3.00
- Panko Shrimp Taco$12.00
Hot Starters
- Agedashi Tofu$5.75+
Tempura tofu, sweet soy sauce
- Asparagus Beef Roll$11.50+
asparagus wrapped in thinly sliced NY strip steak, teriyaki sauce
- Calamari Tempura$10.35+
calamari steaks, teriyaki sauce
- Crab Cakes$10.35+
panko breaded crab cakes, watercress, creamy garlic sauce
- Edamame$5.00
steamed soy beans, salt
- Gyoza$8.00
- Hibachi Vegetables$8.00
sauteed seasonal vegetables, olive oil, garlic
- Panko Breaded Shrimp$16.00
half pound of shrimp, cocktail sauce
- Raspberry Chipotle Shrimp$16.00
sauteed shrimp in raspberry chipotle sauce
- Sean's Seared Tuna$24.00
- Seared Tuna$22.00
Wakame, creamy garlic, teriyaki, chojang
- Shrimp Diablo Appetizer$16.00
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$14.00
shrimp, vegetables
- Spicy Calamari$15.00
Sauteed calamari, mushrooms, basil, red chili paste
- Spicy Edamame$6.00
Soybeans sauteed with chili pepper
- Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$9.00
broccoli, asparagus, onion, sweet potato
- Tempura Avocado$8.00
- Tempura Green Beans$7.00
- Tempura Mushrooms$7.00
- Tempura Pickles$7.00
- Teriyaki Sampler$13.00
Skewers of beef, chicken & shrimp, teriyaki sauce
- Yakitori$8.00
- Tempura Tuna Wrap$15.00
- Tempura Lobster$30.00
- Angry Tuna$15.00
- Filet Kabob Appetizer$17.00
Soups & Salads
- Miso Soup$3.00
soybean paste, tofu, seaweed, scallions
- Noodle Soup with Shrimp Tempura$18.00
udon noodles, seafood broth, shrimp & veg tempura
- House Salad$6.00
mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, radish, tomatoes, ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
cucumber,red onions, wasabi vinaigrette
- Avocado & King Crab Salad$32.00
pico de gallo, creamy cilantro dressing
- Maguro Salad$20.00
spicy tuna, avocado, pico, black Tobiko, tortilla
- Jeffrey's Special Salad$18.00
mixed greens, cucumber, seaweed, vinaigrette
- Alaskan King Crab Salad$35.00
king crab, cucumber, seaweed, vinaigrette
- Octopus Salad$15.00
Entrees
- Teriyaki Chicken$20.00
pan seared chicken breast & thigh, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki sace
- Pork Cutlet$21.00
panko breaded pork tenderloin, cabbage salad
- Sesame Essence Salmon$27.00
sea-salted or teriyaki salmon, mixed tempura vegetables
- Peppercorn Ahi Tuna$36.00
seared fresh tuna, mixed tempura vegetables, creamy garlic & teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp & Scallops$35.00
pan seared, mixed tempura vegetables, creamy garlic sauce
- Broiled Salmon Dinner$27.00
sea-salted or teriyaki salmon, mixed tempura vegetables
- Vegetable Tempura Entree$16.00
- Shrimp Tempura Entree$20.00
- Pan Fried Noodles- Chicken$18.00
- Pan Fried Noodles- Beef$20.00
- Pan Fried Noodles- Seafood$24.00
Steak and Chops
Sushi Entrees
- Maki Buddha$15.00
asparagus, avocado & cucumber, tempura veggies
- Maki Special$20.00
California, cucumber, maki of the day
- Maki Sumo$29.00
shrimp tempura, spider, California
- Maki Karai$35.00
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, Sapporo
- Sushi Entree$36.00
chef's choice of 9 pcs. of nigiri, California
- Sashimi Entree$38.00
Chef's choice of sashimi, side of steamed rice
- Spicy Chirashi$30.00
sashimi, mixed greens, caviar, rice, spicy chojang
- Sushi & Sashimi ( Boat for 2)$95.00
assortment of nigiri, sashimi and maki
Nigiri/Sashimi
- Tamago$2.50
- Arctic Clam$3.00
- Squid$3.00
- Shrimp$3.00
- Smelt Roe$4.00
- Flying FIsh Roe$4.00
- Octopus$4.00
- Salmon$4.00
- SMoked Salmon$3.50
- Tuna$4.50
- Yellowtail$4.00
- Wasabi Tobiko$4.00
- Freshwater Eel$5.00
- Salmon Roe$4.50
- Scallop$4.50
- Sweet Shrimp$4.50
- King Crab$13.50
- Sea Urchin$12.50
- Habanero Smelt Roe$4.50
- Quail Egg$1.50
- chu toro$8.50
Vegetable Maki
Maki
- M- Cabo$15.00
- M-Alaskan$9.00
salmon & avocado
- M-Baja$15.00
spicy tuna, pico de gallo, avocado
- M-Bistro Wasabi Special$10.00
avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, teriyaki
- M-Black Widow$17.00
- M-Boston$10.00
tuna & avocado
- M-Calamari Tempura$9.00
avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, teriyaki
- M-California$8.00
kani Kama, avocado, cucumber
- M-Cancun$8.00
shrimp, pico de gallo
- M-Caterpillar$15.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with avocado
- M-Chameleon$19.00
- M-Crab Rangoon$16.00
Kani Kama,cream cheese, Sriracha, teriyaki sauce
- M-Crazy$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, kani kama, avocado, cucumber, masago
- M-Dragon$19.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with eel, avocado, teriyaki sauce
- M-Ebi Q$8.00
Shrimp & cucumber
- M-Godzilla$21.00
- M-Green Dragon$20.00
- M-Imitation Crab Rangoon$16.00
- M-Kamikaze$18.00
- M-King Crab Rangoon$41.00
King Crab, crream cheese, masago, scallions, Sriracha, teriyaki sauce
- M-King Kong$23.00
- M-Negi Hamachi$8.00
Yellowtail & scallions
- M-Philly$9.00
smoked salmon, avicado, cream cheese
- M-Pineapple$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, pineapple, cilantro, avocado, Habanero Masago
- M-Rainbow$18.00
California roll topped with tuna & salmon
- M-Red Lobster$32.00
tempura lobster tail, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, Habanero masasgo
- M-Salmon Skin$8.00
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, scallions, teriyaki sauce
- M-Sapporo$9.00
spicy crab & shrimp
- M-Scorpion$20.00
- M-Shrimp Tempura$10.00
avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, teriyaki
- M-Spicy Salmon$15.00
salmon, chili oil, scallions, masago
- M-Spicy Salmon Deluxe$23.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, wrapped with salmon sashimi
- M-Spicy Tuna$15.00
tuna, chili oil, scallions, masago
- M-Spicy Tuna Deluxe$23.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, wrapped with tuna sashimi
- M-Spider$15.00
softshell crab, avocado, cucumber,masago, spicy mayo
- M-Tekka$8.00
Tuna
- M-Una Q$9.00
Eel & cucumber
- M-White Tiger$17.00
- M-California with Smelt Roe$10.00
- M-Spicy Scallop Maki$14.00
- M-Spicy Tako Maki$13.00
- M-Red Shrimp$15.00