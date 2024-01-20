Delights of Beirut City of South Miami
Food
Starters
- Aryis App$15.00
- Baba Ganouj App$9.00+
- Cheese Rolls App$13.00
- Chicken Liver App$14.00
- Falafel App$13.00
- Fried Kibbe App$13.00
- Hummus App$9.00+
- Hummus with Steak Bites App$18.00
- Kibbe Halabeyh$20.00
- Kibbe Nayeh App$18.00
- Labne App$12.00
- Makanek App$13.00
- Meat Grape Leaves App$14.00
- Meat Rolls App$13.00
- Mediterranean Wings App$13.00
- Phoenician Fries App$12.00
- Samki Harra App$16.00
- Sujuk App$13.00
- Vegetarian Grape Leaves App$13.00
- Mediterranean Trio Dip$24.00
Salads
Entrees
Off the Grill
Lunch
- Lunch Chicken Shawarma$15.00
- Lunch Beef Shawarma$15.00
- Lunch Falafel$15.00
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
- Lunch Lamb Chops$20.00
- Lunch Shish Tawook$15.00
- Lunch Mediterranean Kafta$15.00
- Lunch Baked Kibbe$15.00
- Lunch Steak Kabob$20.00
- Lunch Braised Lamb$15.00
- Lunch Meat Grape Leaves$15.00
- Lunch Vegetarian Grape Leaves$15.00
- Chicken Gyro Lunch$15.00
- Lamb Gyro Lunch$15.00
Sandwiches
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Liver Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$13.00
- Falafel Sandwiches$13.00
- Hummus and Tabouli Sandwich$12.00
- Kabob Sandwich$16.00
- Kafta Sandwich$13.00
- Makanek Sandwich$13.00
- Tawook Sandwiches$13.00
- Sujuk Sandwich$13.00
- Vegetarian Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Gyro$13.00
- Lamb Gyro$13.00