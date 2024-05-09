Bites at Night
Appetizers
- Meatballs$28.00
MEATBALLS With House Made Red Sauce. 12 ct.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$45.00
House made and Served with Tortilla Chips. Serves 12.
- Wings$14.00
Classic bone in wings, 10 count with your choice of Buffalo, Honey Sriracha, or Garlic Parmesan.
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$43.00
25 count, Served with Aioli for dipping
- JCB Sliders$45.00
Jalapeno Cream Cheese and Bacon Sliders - 12 count.
Family Style
- Mom's Spaghetti$50.00
Family style spaghetti and meatballs in our house made red sauce. Serves 6.
- Cajun Pasta$55.00
One of our most requested items is our house-made cajun pasta. Features bowtie pasta, cajun cream sauce, bell peppers, mushrooms, shaved parm, sausage and chicken. This feeds a family of 6 and is always a crowd pleaser.
- Party Sub$25.00
Party Sub - Your choice of Turkey, Club, or Italian. Serves 4 people.
- Pesto Caprese Chicken$48.00
Grilled chicken with pesto, cheese, balsamic drizzle and topped with tomato. Feeds 6.
- Chicken Marsala$48.00
House made chicken marsala family style serves 6.
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast$40.00
Family style marinated grilled chicken breast, serves 6.
Pizza
- Dave's$20.00
Ranch Sauce, Cheese Blend, Blue Cheese, Steak, Marinated Onions- so good! Served with garlic dipping sauce.
- Meatball$20.00
This pizza features our signature red sauce, special cheese blend, and meatballs.
- Plain Old Cheese$15.00
This is our classic cheese pizza with our signature red sauce and special cheese blend. Simple and delicious.
- Buffalo Chicken$20.00
This pizza features a ranch sauce and buffalo style grilled chicken and a hot honey drizzle.
- Cherry Bomb$20.00
This pizza is our take on a classic margarita. It has our signature red sauce, fresh heirloom tomatoes, balsamic glaze and our special cheese blend.
- Pig Man$21.00
Bacon Jam Sauce topped with bacon and our special cheese blend. This is a crowd favorite.
- Shrooms$21.00
This is a red sauce pizza featuring mushrooms and truffle seasoning along with our special cheese blend.
- Cindy Lou$20.00
Sweet Italian Sausage Link, Pepperoni, red sauce, and our cheese blend. My Mom's favorite.
- Mack Truck$21.00
This is our cheeseburger pizza with ground beef, pickles, tomatoes, special sauce, and cheese.
- Chadillac$20.00
This pizza features bold pepperoni, sausage and sliced banana peppers with our special cheese blend.
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$20.00
Family Style Side of Mashed Potatoes, Serves 6.
- Bowtie Alfredo$30.00
Family size side of bowtie alfredo. Serves 6.
- Grilled Veggies$25.00
Family style side of seasonal grilled veggies, serves 6.
- House Salad$25.00
Family Style house salad, serves 6.
- Caesar Salad$25.00
Family Style caesar salad with our house made dressing. Serves 6.
- Jug of Tea$10.00
Jug of Tea