BK Lobster - Baltimore
BK Bundles
BK Bundle Meals
BK Lobster Date Night
Your choice of 2 rolls, 8 wings, and 2 drinks. The perfect meal for two!
BK Lobster Sampler
Perfect for sampling a variety of BK Lobster favorites! This bundle includes 2 Lobster Tails, 8 Wings in the flavor of your choice, 1 Small Lobster Mac & Cheese, & 2 drinks of your choice.
Baltimore Classic Bundle
1 Baltimore Classic Roll with our Lobster Mac & Cheese and choice of drink.
BK Trio
Your choice of any 3 Signature Lobster Rolls.
Daily Menu
Signature Rolls
East New York
Lobster chunks served warm with butter.
Crown Heights
Fried Lobster chunks served with lettuce.
Classic Roll
Lobster chunks served chilled with mayo.
BK Sauce Roll
Lobster chunks served with our signature BK sauce.
Flatbush Roll
Lobster chunks served with spicy jerk sauce.
Lobster BLT
Lobster claws served with bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Baltimore Classic
Hello Baltimore! This Classic Lobster Roll features fresh chilled lobster with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, & topped with Old Bay.
Bay Ridge
Lobster chunks tossed in Italian seasoning topped with roasted peppers & Italian dressing.
Specialty Rolls
Seafood Specials
Lobster Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chunks of seasoned Maine Lobster.
Lobster Loaded Fries
Seasoned french fries drizzled with our cheesy sauce and topped with chunks of seasoned Maine Lobster.
Lobster Fried Rice
Savory fried rice with chunks of seasoned lobster.
Lobster Tacos
Two tortillas stuffed with seasoned chunks of Maine Lobster and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Chunks of Seasoned Maine Lobster in a Perfect "BK Style" Grilled Cheese.
Shrimp Po Boy
Four golden fried shrimp on a bed of lettuce drizzled with our signature BK Sauce on a roll.
Lobster Tails
Two fried lobster tails served with BK sauce on the side.
Fried Shrimp Basket
8 pieces of seasoned shrimp served with french fries. Choice of dipping sauce.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese with six cheeses with topped with lobster.
Wings
Soups, Salads, & Sides
Clam Chowder
Classic, creamy, & delicious clam chowder.
Garden Salad
Spring mix lettuce with fresh cucumber, tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and parmesan cheese. Dressing: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese.
Lobster Salad
Spring mix lettuce with fresh lobster, cucumber, tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and parmesan cheese. Dressing: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese.
Lobster Bisque
Creamy lobster bisque served with lobster chunks.
French Fries
Shrimp Salad
Spring mix lettuce topped with sautéed shrimp, cucumber, tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and parmesan cheese. Dressing: Ranch, Italian, Blue Cheese.
Miss Vickie's Chips
Miss Vickie's Chips - Sea Salt
Kids Menu
Kid Signature Lobster Roll
A smaller portion, but equally delicious! Choose any Signature Lobster Roll served with fries.
Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
Cheese quesadilla on a corn tortilla served with fries.
Lobster Taco & Fries
One lobster taco served with fries.
Popcorn Shrimp & Fries
Popcorn shrimp served with french fries.
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled cheese sandwich for kids served with french fries (no lobster).
Drinks
Pepsi - 12 oz can
The bold, refreshing, robust cola.
Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories.
Starry - 12 oz can
Caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar.
Dole Lemonade - 12 oz can
Lemonade made with real lemon juice and real sugar.
Brisk Tea - 12 oz can
Bold lemon flavored iced tea.
Dr. Pepper - 12 oz can
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
Mountain Dew - 12 oz can
Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
Ginger Ale - 12 oz can
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles.
Water Bottle
LifeWtr Purified Water - 20 oz.
Stubborn - Black Cherry - 12 oz can
Sweet & wild cherry taste with a tarragon twist that adds an herbal, licorice-like note to the flavor profile. No artificial flavors or colors, and crafted with real cane sugar.
Stubborn - Cream Soda - 12 oz can
Sweet agave cream soda blended with smooth vanilla flavor. No artificial flavors or colors, and crafted with real cane sugar.
Stubborn - Root Beer - 12 oz can
Sweet & creamy classic root beer flavor with earthy undertones. No artificial flavors or colors, and crafted with real cane sugar.