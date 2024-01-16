BKD Bagels: Fort Evans 500 Fort Evans Rd NE Unit 1A
Signature Sandwiches
- Hangover$12.00
Sausage, fried egg, american cheese, hashbrown
- People's Champ$11.00
Cold-smoked lox, plain cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, capers
- Breakfast BELT$11.00
Double bacon, fried egg, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Cado Toast (V)$12.00
Open faced, avocado, over-easy eggs, pickled red onions, deli dressing, sea salt, crushed red pepper
- Mkmuffin$7.50
English muffin, sausage or bacon, fried egg, american cheese
- Rule the Roost$10.00
Our signature chk'n salad served with lettuce and tomato
- Slim Shady$8.50
Thin-bagel, sausage, egg whites, cheddar cheese
- Lucky Penny$8.00
Hot thin sliced pastrami, fried egg, gouda, chipotle mayo
- Clubhouse$9.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle spear
- Hey Girl Hey$12.50
Chicken, bacon, gouda, arugula, hummus, basil pesto, peppadew peppers, tomato
- Hot & Bothered$10.00
Sausage, bacon, egg, american cheese, hot honey drizzle
- Kroque Madame$10.50
Open faced, over-easy eggs, ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, everything but the bagel seasoning
- Come On Over Baby$13.00
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, avocado mash, tomato, chipotle cream cheese, pickle spear
Bagels A La Carte
- Plain$2.00
- Everything$2.00
- Spicy Everything$2.00
- Salt$2.00
- Sesame$2.00
- Garlic$2.00
- Onion$2.00
- Poppy$2.00
- Jalapeno-Cheddar$2.50Out of stock
- Rye Dill$2.50Out of stock
- Blueberry$2.50
- Cinnamon Raisin$2.50
- GF Plain$5.00
- GF Everything$5.00
- Dozen Bagels$21.00
12 bkd bagels of your choice!
- Bagel Balls (Half Dozen$3.50
6 bagel balls of your choice!
Cream Cheese
- Plain 4oz$2.00
- Plain 8oz$4.00
- Scallion 4oz$2.50
- Scallion 8oz$5.00
- Lox&Scallion 4oz$4.00
- Lox&Scallion 8oz$8.00
- Veggie 4oz$2.75
- Veggie 8oz$5.50
- Spicy Veggie 4oz$2.75
- Spicy Veggie 8oz$5.50
- Green Goddess 4oz$2.75
- Green Goddess 8oz$5.50
- Chipotle CC 4oz$2.75
- Chipotle CC 8oz$5.50
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon 4oz$2.75
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon 8oz$5.50
- Non Dairy 4oz$3.00
- Non Dairy 8oz$6.00
Pastries
- Blueberry Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Strawberry CC Danish$4.00Out of stock
- Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cream Cheese Danish$3.50
- Double Chocolate Muffin$3.50
- Blueberry Scone$3.50
- Cinnamon Scone$3.50
- Lemon Ricotta Muffin$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
- Almond Croissant$4.00Out of stock
- Butter Croissant$4.00
- Lemon Poppy Muffin$3.50
- Cream Cheese Croissant$4.00
- Apple Cinnamon Muffin$3.50
- Cherry Danish$4.00
A La Carte
- Hash Brown Patty$2.00
- Chips$2.00
- Bacon (2)$3.00
2 strips of crispy bacon
- Eggs (2)$3.00
2 fried eggs
- Sausage Patty$3.00
- Chkn Salad$10.00
8oz container of our Chkn Salad: Diced chicken, scallions, dried cranberries, and mayo
- Fruit Bowl$3.00
Seasonal mixed fruit
- 1/2 lb Cold Smoked Lox$20.00
- Apple Sauce$2.00
- Z Bar$2.00
- Pickle Spear$1.00
Kosher Dill Pickle Spear