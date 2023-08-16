BK Lobster McDonough 99 Highway 81 Suite 105
Lobster Rolls
Specialty Rolls
Bed Stuy Biggie
$25.00
4oz Lobster chunks served with warm butter
Jumbo Dumbo
$38.95
8oz of lobster and claw meat on two toasted buns or roll served with butter sauce and seasoned fries.
The Coney Island
$23.00
Fresh lobster meat and seasoned sauteed shrimp on a bun.
Bay Ridge
$19.95
Lobster chunks tossed in Italian seasoning with roasted peppers and Italian dressing.
Crown Heights Roll
$20.95
Signature Lobster Rolls
BK Sauce Roll
$19.99
Lobster chunks served with our signature BK sauce.
Classic Roll
$19.99
Lobster chunks served chilled with mayo.
East New York
$19.99
Lobster chunks served warm with butter.
Flatbush
$19.99
Lobster chunks served with spicy jerk sauce.
Lobster BLT
$19.99
Lobster claws served with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.
BK Sampler
$53.95
The McDonough Classic
$19.99
Soups and Salads
Soups and Salads
BK Lobster McDonough 99 Highway 81 Suite 105 Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 272-2191
Open now • Closes at 8PM