Popular Items

Jumbo Dumbo

Jumbo Dumbo

$38.95

8oz of lobster and claw meat on two toasted buns or roll served with butter sauce and seasoned fries.

Lobster Bisque

$8.99
East New York

East New York

$19.99

Lobster chunks served warm with butter.

Lobster Rolls

Specialty Rolls

Bed Stuy Biggie

Bed Stuy Biggie

$25.00

4oz Lobster chunks served with warm butter

Jumbo Dumbo

Jumbo Dumbo

$38.95

8oz of lobster and claw meat on two toasted buns or roll served with butter sauce and seasoned fries.

The Coney Island

The Coney Island

$23.00

Fresh lobster meat and seasoned sauteed shrimp on a bun.

Bay Ridge

Bay Ridge

$19.95

Lobster chunks tossed in Italian seasoning with roasted peppers and Italian dressing.

Crown Heights Roll

Crown Heights Roll

$20.95

Signature Lobster Rolls

BK Sauce Roll

BK Sauce Roll

$19.99

Lobster chunks served with our signature BK sauce.

Classic Roll

Classic Roll

$19.99

Lobster chunks served chilled with mayo.

East New York

East New York

$19.99

Lobster chunks served warm with butter.

Flatbush

Flatbush

$19.99

Lobster chunks served with spicy jerk sauce.

Lobster BLT

Lobster BLT

$19.99

Lobster claws served with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.

BK Sampler

BK Sampler

$53.95
The McDonough Classic

The McDonough Classic

$19.99

Seafood Special

Lobster Loaded Fries

Lobster Loaded Fries

$12.99

Lobster Tacos

$12.99
Lobster Quesadilla

Lobster Quesadilla

$9.99

Lobster Fried Rice

$9.99
Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$8.99+
Fried Shrimp Basket With Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket With Fries

$12.95

Shrimp Po Boy With Fries

$8.95
Popcorn Shrimp With Fries

Popcorn Shrimp With Fries

$8.95

Soups and Salads

Soups and Salads

Lobster Bisque

$8.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99

Garden Salad

$8.00

Lobster Salad

$12.99

Sautéed Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Wings

8 pieces

$12.00

16 pieces

$24.00

24 pieces

$36.00

Kids Combos

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Lobster Taco

$5.99

Kids Mini Me Lobster Roll

$14.00

Snacks and Drinks

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Crush

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Snacks

Potato Chips

$1.50

Fries

$3.00