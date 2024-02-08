Black Acres Roastery - Lexington Market
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Americano$3.00
espresso and water
- Brown Sugar Hot Latte$5.50
housemade brown sugar syrup, espresso, milk
- Cappuccino$3.50
(8oz) espresso with milk steamed to a thick foam
- Chai Latte$4.75
Cuples Tea Bmore Chai, agave, milk
- Cherry Cordial Hot Chocolate$5.00
housemade cherry chocolate sauce, milk
- Cortado$3.25
(4oz) espresso and steamed milk
- Drip Coffee$2.50
LEXINGTON BLEND | notes of cherry cordials, praline, chocolate *not available iced*
- Espresso$3.00
(2oz) GOLDEN ACRES BLEND | notes of dark chocolate, caramel, apricot Decaf Offering: DESVELADO DECAF | notes of cherry, milk chocolate, tropical fruit
- Gingerbread Latte$5.50
housemade gingerbread syrup, espresso, milk
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
premium chocolate sauce, milk
- Latte$4.00
espresso and steamed milk
- London Fog$4.50
earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
- Matcha Oat Latte$5.00
Spirit Then & Now matcha, agave, oat milk
- Pour Over
Current Offerings: - KIGOMA HORIZON 151 (Rwanda) light | washed | notes of raspberry, red grape, vanilla - GUJI HAMBALA (Ethiopia) light-medium | natural | notes of cocoa, strawberry, blackberry, lime - WINTER ACRES BLEND (Colombia) medium | honey; wine yeast fermentation | notes of apple, cinnamon, berry compote
- Salt Bae$5.50
Mouth Party chocolate sea salt caramel sauce, espresso, milk
- Sweetie Pie$5.50
CAnE Collective sweet potato syrup, espresso, milk, topped with housemade maple whipped cream *whipped cream not available as vegan*
- Tea$3.50
varies seasonally - see current selection
Cold Drinks
- Brown Sugar Cold Brew Latte$5.50
housemade brown sugar syrup, cold brew, oat milk
- Cold Brew - Winter Acres$4.50
WINTER ACRES BLEND | notes of apple, cinnamon, berry compote
- Cup of Milk$2.00
- Nitro Cold Brew - Timor FTO$5.00
TIMOR FAIR TRADE ORGANIC | notes of bakers chocolate, molasses, brown sugar Served without ice by default
Bottled Beverages
Food
Baked Goods
- Apple Danish$4.50Out of stock
ingredients: apple, high gluten flour, water, butter, organic brown sugar, whole eggs, snow sugar, sugar, pastry cream powder, dry milk, malt syrup, sea salt, dry yeast allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50Out of stock
ingredients: high gluten flour, water, butter, whole eggs, sugar, milk powder, malt syrup, dry yeast, sea salt, organic brown sugar, spices ground cinnamon, confectioner sugar allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy
- Crogel (Croissant Bagel)$5.50
ingredients: gluten flour, water, butter, whole eggs, sugar, dry milk, malt syrup, dry yeast, sea salt: high, everything bagel mix allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy, sesame
- Croissant
varies daily - see today's selection
- Flourless Brownie$4.50Out of stock
ingredients: sugar, eggs, canola oil, oat flour, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, confectioners’ sugar, water, vanilla extract, coffee extract, sea salt allergens – milk, egg, soy
- Muffin$4.25
varies daily - see today's selection
- Sweet Bread$3.75
varies daily - see today's selection
Prepared Foods
Coffee Bags
Single Serve Coffee
- 5-Pack Box - Midnight Train Steeped Bags$12.50
Each box contains (5) single-serve steeped coffee packs Roast: Dark Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Graham Cracker, Stone Fruit Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Honduras COMSA - Royal Reserva Natural Fair Trade (GP) Sustainable packaging - fully compostable packs & recyclable box
Coffee Bags
- Black History Month Blend - Inzu No Sabane - 8oz bag$16.00Out of stock
Sales of this year's BHM Blend support BLK ASS UNIVERSITY, an initiative of BLK ASS FLEA MKT prioritizing creativity, community & lasting economic empowerment for local Black artists, makers & businesses. --- Roast: Light/Medium Process: Natural/Washed Tasting Notes: Berries, Black Tea, Cocoa, Vanilla Brew Method: Pour Over, Filter Blend Components: 55% Rwanda Kigoma Horizon 151, 45% Ethiopia Guji Hambala Deri Kidame Grade 1
- SEYA Blend - 12oz bag$15.50Out of stock
Roast: Medium Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Chocolate Bar, Sweet Berries Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Ethiopia Dur Feres Guji
- Lexington Market Blend - 12oz bag$13.00
Roast: Dark Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Cherry Cordials, Praline, Rich Chocolate Origin: Mexico Mico de Noche, Organic Colombia Sierra Nevada
- Midnight Train Blend - 12oz bag$17.00
Roast: Dark Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Graham Cracker, Stone Fruit Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Honduras COMSA - Royal Reserva Natural Fair Trade (GP)
- Golden Acres Espresso Blend - 12oz bag$15.50Out of stock
Roast: Dark Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Caramel, Apricot Brew Method: Espresso, AeroPress, Immersion, Cold Brew Espresso Dose: Recommended espresso recipe is 1:1.7 in 30 seconds. In our cafe, we use 20g of ground espresso to an output of 34g of brewed espresso. Origin: Colombia Lomo De Buey + Organic Timor FTO
- Winter Acres Blend - 12oz bag$20.00
Roast: Medium Process: Honey; Wine Yeast Fermentation Tasting Notes: Apples, Cinnamon Bun Brew Method: Espresso, Pourover, Filter Origin: Colombia - Aponte Honey + Jairo Arcila
- Desvelado Decaf - 12oz bag$17.50
Roast: Medium Process: Washed, EA Process Decaf Tasting Notes: Cherry, Milk Chocolate, Tropical Fruit Brew Method: Filter, Espresso, Cold Brew Origin: Colombia Region: Huila Altitude: 1450 - 1750 MASL Varieties: Colombia, Castillo, Caturra, Tabi
- Guji Hambala - 12oz bag$23.00
Roast: Light/Medium Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Strawberry, Blackberry, Lime Brew Method: Espresso, Pour Over, Filter Origin: Ethiopia Varietal: Kurume, Dega, Wolisho Harvest: November–March Altitude: 2050 meters Region: Oromia Zone: Guji
- Kigoma Horizon 151 - 12oz bag$20.00
Roast: Light Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Red Grape, Vanilla Brew Method: Pour Over, Filter Origin: Rwanda
Gifts & Drinkware
Drinkware
- BAR Can Glass$9.00
- BAR Ceramic Mug$20.00
16oz ceramic mug
- Fellow Carter Move Mug$40.00
Cup holder-friendly and equipped with a snap-in splash guard to save your brew from bumps and sudden stops, you’re officially in the clear to caffeinate on your commute. DETAILS Capacity: 16 oz Dimensions: 77 mm diameter body, 62 mm mouth 190 mm tall with lid, 167 mm tall without lid Materials: 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free plastic lid, inner ceramic coating RECOMMENDED CARE & USE Brewer Compatibility: Fits most standard drippers, not compatible with the AeroPress® Coffee Maker or Prismo AeroPress® Attachment Cup Holder Compatibility: Fits in most car cup holders Cleaning: Hand wash only