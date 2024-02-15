Black Acres Roastery - Open Works
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- AeroPress$4.50
Current Offerings: - KIGOMA HORIZON 151 (Rwanda) light | washed | notes of raspberry, red grape, vanilla - GUJI HAMBALA (Ethiopia) light-medium | natural | notes of cocoa, strawberry, blackberry, lime - WINTER ACRES BLEND (Colombia) medium | honey; wine yeast fermentation | notes of apple, cinnamon, berry compote
- Americano$3.00
espresso and water
- Brown Sugar Hot Latte$5.50
housemade brown sugar syrup, espresso, milk
- Cappuccino$3.50
(8oz) espresso with milk steamed to a thick foam
- Chai Latte$4.75
Cuples Tea Bmore Chai, agave, milk
- Cherry Cordial Hot Chocolate$5.00
housemade cherry chocolate sauce, milk
- Cortado$3.25
(4oz) espresso and steamed milk
- Drip Coffee$2.50
SEYA BLEND | notes of chocolate bar, sweet berries *not available iced*
- Espresso$3.00
(2oz) GOLDEN ACRES BLEND | notes of dark chocolate, caramel, apricot Decaf Offering: DESVELADO DECAF | notes of cherry, milk chocolate, tropical fruit
- Gingerbread Latte$5.50
housemade gingerbread syrup, espresso, milk
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
premium chocolate sauce, milk
- Latte$4.00
espresso and steamed milk
- London Fog$4.50
earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
- Matcha Oat Latte$5.00
Spirit Then & Now matcha, agave, oat milk
- Salt Bae$5.50
Mouth Party chocolate sea salt caramel sauce, espresso, milk
- Sweetie Pie$5.50
CAnE Collective sweet potato syrup, espresso, milk, topped with housemade maple whipped cream *whipped cream not available as vegan*
- Tea$3.50
varies seasonally - see current selection
Cold Drinks
- Brown Sugar Cold Brew Latte$5.50
housemade brown sugar syrup, cold brew, oat milk
- Cold Brew - Winter Acres$4.50
Winter Acres Blend | notes of apple, cinnamon, berry compote
- Cup of Milk$2.00
- Nitro Cold Brew - Timor FTO$5.00
TIMOR FAIR TRADE ORGANIC | notes of bakers chocolate, molasses, brown sugar Served without ice by default
Bottled Beverages
Food
Baked Goods
- Apple Danish$4.50Out of stock
ingredients: apple, high gluten flour, water, butter, organic brown sugar, whole eggs, snow sugar, sugar, pastry cream powder, dry milk, malt syrup, sea salt, dry yeast allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy
- Crogel (Croissant Bagel)$5.50
ingredients: gluten flour, water, butter, whole eggs, sugar, dry milk, malt syrup, dry yeast, sea salt: high, everything bagel mix allergens – milk, egg, wheat, soy, sesame
- Croissant
varies daily - see today's selection
- Muffin$4.25
varies daily - see today's selection
- Scone$4.00Out of stock
varies daily - see today's selection
Prepared Foods
Retail Coffee
Single Serve Coffee
- 5-Pack Box - Midnight Train Steeped Bags$12.50
Each box contains (5) single-serve steeped coffee packs Roast: Dark Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Graham Cracker, Stone Fruit Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Honduras COMSA - Royal Reserva Natural Fair Trade (GP) Sustainable packaging - fully compostable packs & recyclable box
Bagged Coffee
- Black History Month Blend - Inzu No Sabane$16.00Out of stock
Sales of this year's BHM Blend support BLK ASS UNIVERSITY, an initiative of BLK ASS FLEA MKT prioritizing creativity, community & lasting economic empowerment for local Black artists, makers & businesses. --- Roast: Light/Medium Process: Natural/Washed Tasting Notes: Berries, Black Tea, Cocoa, Vanilla Brew Method: Pour Over, Filter Blend Components: 55% Rwanda Kigoma Horizon 151, 45% Ethiopia Guji Hambala Deri Kidame Grade 1
- Golden Acres Espresso Blend
Roast: Dark Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Caramel, Apricot Brew Method: Espresso, AeroPress, Immersion, Cold Brew Espresso Dose: Recommended espresso recipe is 1:1.7 in 30 seconds. In our cafe, we use 20g of ground espresso to an output of 34g of brewed espresso. Origin: Colombia Lomo De Buey + Organic Timor FTO
- Lexington Market Blend
Roast: Dark Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Cherry Cordials, Praline, Rich Chocolate Origin: Mexico Mico de Noche, Organic Colombia Sierra Nevada
- Midnight Train Blend
Roast: Dark Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa Nibs, Graham Cracker, Stone Fruit Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Honduras COMSA - Royal Reserva Natural Fair Trade (GP)
- SEYA Blend
Roast: Medium Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Chocolate Bar, Sweet Berries Origin: Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Designation of Origin accredited farms + Organic Ethiopia Dur Feres Guji
- Winter Acres Blend$20.00
Roast: Medium Process: Honey; Wine Yeast Fermentation Tasting Notes: Apples, Cinnamon Bun Brew Method: Espresso, Pourover, Filter Origin: Colombia - Aponte Honey + Jairo Arcila
- Desvelado Decaf
Roast: Medium Process: Washed, EA Process Decaf Tasting Notes: Cherry, Milk Chocolate, Tropical Fruit Brew Method: Filter, Espresso, Cold Brew Origin: Colombia Region: Huila Altitude: 1450 - 1750 MASL Varieties: Colombia, Castillo, Caturra, Tabi
- Guchienda Estate
Roast: Light Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Black Tea, Plums, Blackberry, Oranges Brew Method: Espresso, Pour Over, Filter Origin: Kenya VARIETAL: SL28 and SL34 REGION: Kibugu, Embu County ALTITUDE: 1,900 masl HARVEST: December Process: Wet Mill Managers: Edwin and Benson Mati
- Guji Hambala
Roast: Light/Medium Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Strawberry, Blackberry, Lime Brew Method: Espresso, Pour Over, Filter Origin: Ethiopia Varietal: Kurume, Dega, Wolisho Harvest: November–March Altitude: 2050 meters Region: Oromia Zone: Guji
- Kibingo Yeast Inoculated
Roast: Light Process: Natural Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Tart Cherry, Wildflower Honey Brew Method: Pour Over, Filter Origin: Burundi WASHING STATION NAME: KIBINGO REGION: KAYANZA ALTITUDE (MASL): 1700-1900 AVERAGE HARVEST SEASON: MAY-JUN PROCESS: NATURAL VARIETIES: RED BOURBON
- Kigoma Horizon 151
Roast: Light Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Red Grape, Vanilla Brew Method: Pour Over, Filter Origin: Rwanda
- Nebilyer Valley - Kuta
Roast: Medium Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Mango, Black Tea, Chocolate, Pineapple Brew Method: Espresso, Pour Over, Filter Origin: Papua New Guinea
- Pink Bourbon
Roast: Light Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Cranberry, Pomegranate, Red Wine Brew Method: Filter, Cold Brew Origin: Colombia Region: Nariño Farmer: Kello Gomez Varietal: Yellow Bourbon
Canned Coffee
- Snapchill Coffee Can$4.50+
Roast: Medium/Dark Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Balanced & Sweet Origin: Mexico Snapchill™ coffee is made with very hot water releasing the full flavor spectrum from the beans and chilled instantly to lock in the flavor. Because of this process, the finished coffee has an intricate base that reveals rich aromas balanced beautifully flavorful. Quite simply the most delicious cold coffee you've ever had.