Blackbird Burrito Co. 668 Grandview Ave
Apps
Entrees
- Burrito$12.00
14' Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Meat, Rice or Fries, Beans, Salsas and Toppings.
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
Burrito Bowl with Rice Base with Choice of Meat, Beans, Salsas and Toppings.
- Crunchwrap$12.00
A grilled Flour Tortilla filled with Rice, Choice of Meat, Crispy Tostada, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Lettuce, and Fantasma Sauce.
- Taco Combo$12.00
Two Tacos with Corn or Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Salsa, Toppings. Comes with Choice of Two Sides.
- SoCal Fries$12.00
Bed of French Fries Loaded with Choice of Meat, Salsas and Toppings.
- Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce Base with Choice of Meat, Salsas and Toppings.
Kids Meals
Blackbird Burrito Co. 668 Grandview Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 266-8092
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM