Black Diamond Grill 266 Route 100
Korean BBQ
Bibimbob
- Pork Bulgogi$25.00
Pork shoulder, fish cake, kimchi, zucchini, carrots, corn, onion and egg.
- Spicy Pork Bulgogi$26.00
Pork shoulder marinaded in a Korean spicy sauce, fish cake, kimchi, zucchini. carrots, corn, onion and egg.
- Pork Galbi$26.00
Korean style pork rib, served over fish cake, kimchi, zucchini. carrots, corn, onion and egg.
- Original Pork Belly$27.00
Pork Belly served over fish cake, kimchi, zucchini. carrots, corn, onion and egg.
- Spicy Pork Belly$27.00
Pork Belly marinaded in a Korean spicy sauce, served over fish cake, kimchi, zucchini. carrots, corn, onion and egg.
- Chicken Teriyaki$26.00
Chicken teriyaki served over fish cake, kimchi, zucchini. carrots, corn, onion and egg.
- Beef Bulgogi$28.00
Beef served over fish cake, kimchi, zucchini. carrots, corn, onion and egg.
Ramen
- Ramen$9.00
Korean Style Ramen with beef broth and noodles
- Seafood Ramen$12.00
Korean style Ramen with beef broth, noodles, egg and shrimp, mussels, scallops, tentacles and octopus.
- Rice Cake Ramen$12.00
Korean style Ramen with beef broth, rice cake, noodles and egg.
- Cheese Ramen$12.00
Korean style Ramen with beef broth, noodles, cheese and egg.
- Kimchi Ramen$12.00
Korean style Ramen with beef broth, kimchi, noodles and egg.
- Soon Tofu Ramen$12.00
Korean style Ramen, with Soft Tofu.
Wings
Sides
Sushi
Rolls
- Rainbow Roll$20.00
California Roll topped with tuna, salmon and avocado.
- California Roll$14.00
Seasoned crab meat, cucumber and avocado
- Spicy Tuna Maki$14.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$20.00
shrimp, kanikama, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce.
- Spider Roll$22.00
soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce.
- Dragon Roll$24.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with freshwater eel, avocado and eel sauce.
- House Maki$27.00
crispy spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado topped with mixed sashimi, tobiko, tempura flakes, microgreens, eel sauce, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo.
- Mango Salmon Roll$24.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, mango, mango sauce and wasabi sauce.
- Seaweed Salad$10.00
- Edamame$10.00
Appetizers
Vegetarian
Sushi Boats
- Small Boat$78.00
This item serves two and includes the following: California Roll Shrimp Tempura Roll 6-piece Sashimi and 6-piece Nigiri ** Sashimi and Nigiri is Chef's choice
- Large Boat$135.00
This item serves 4 and includes the following: House Maki Roll California Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Shrimp Tempura Roll 12-piece Sashimi and 12-piece Nigiri **Sashimi and Nigiri are Chef's Choice**
Nigiri
- Tuna Nigiri$8.00
8
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces of Salmon served over rice.
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces of Yellowtail served over rice.
- Eel Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces of Eel served over rice.
- White Tuna Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces of White Tuna served over rice.
- Flying Fish Roe Nigiri$8.00
2 pieces of Flying Fish Roe served over rice.
Sashimi
Kid's Menu/Desserts
Kid's Menu
- Chicken Snack Wrap$10.00
A crispy chicken tender wrapped ia flour tortilla with BBQ sauce and Ranch dressing.
- Chicken tenders$10.00
Crispy chicken served with Tater Tots
- Hot Dog$10.00
Nathan's Famous Dogs served with Tater Tots.
- Kid's Flatbread Pizza$10.00
A simple flatbread with tomato sauce and a choice of cheese or pepperoni.
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
Spiral pasta and a creamy cheddar sauce.
- Nacho's$10.00
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, tomato, olive and green onion.
- Peanut Butter and Jelly$10.00
Crustless with chocolate & Raspberry drizzle.
- Tater Tots$10.00
Served plain or your choice of cheese and bacon.