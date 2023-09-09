Black Dog Pub 6230 West Jefferson Blvd
FOOD
STARTERS
Breaded Mushrooms
Fresh hand-breaded mushrooms
Garlic Cheese Bread
Toasted garlic bread with mozarella cheese. Served with hot pizza sauce on the side
Potato Skins
Baked with Cheddar-jack cheese and bacon
Chicken Quesadilla
Blend of cheeses, sliced chicken breast, sauteed onions, green peppers and jalapenos
Wings
8 Chicken wings, choice of sauce, served with celery & bleu cheese dressing
Chips & Salsa
Corn tortilla chips and mild salsa
Nachos Grande
Tortilla chips covered with our house-made chili, refried beans, diced onion, tomato, lettuce, melted cheese and jalapenos. Comes with salsa.
Philly Nachos
Philly steak, sauteed onion, mushroom & green pepper covered with our house-made queso.
Onion Rings
Fresh, hand-breaded onion rings
Spin Dip
Our in-house crafted blend of spinach, artichoke hearts and melted cheeses. Served with tortilla chips
Queso 'n Chips
Made fresh in-house a blend of white cheese, onions and jalapenos topped with fresh diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.
BASKETS
Black Dog Rib Basket
4 bones of slow-cooked St. Louis Ribs, fries and coleslaw.
Fish 'n Chips
Hand-breaded Icelandic Cod, fries and cole slaw
Chicken Finger Basket
Hand-breaded Chicken tenders, fries and coleslaw.
Chicken Nugget Basket
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken nuggets served with fries and coleslaw.
SOUPS & SALADS
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, diced chicken, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and our fresh house-made croutons
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and our fresh house-made croutons
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, egg, onion and our fresh house-made croutons
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrot, cheese, tomato, onion, egg, and our fresh house-made croutons
Hot Hoochie Mama Chili -BOWL
Our famous recipe, NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, it has heat
Hot Hoochie Mama Chili -CUP
Our famous recipe, NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, it has heat
Soup of the Day - BOWL
Soup of the Day - CUP
Soup and Salad
Cup of soup of the day or Hot Hoochie Mama chili and House Salad
BURGERS
Make it your way Burger
1/2 lb fresh 80/20 ground chuck on a toasted brioche bun
Black Dog Burger
1/2 lb fresh 80/20 ground chuck with bacon, sauteed onions, mushroom, Swiss and American cheeses on a toasted onion roll
Pat E. Melt
1/2 lb fresh 80/20 ground chuck with sauteed onions and Swiss Cheese on grilled marble rye bread
Beyond Burger
Grilled Beyond meatless burger
BIG ASS SANDWICHES
Big Ass Tenderloin
ORIGINAL 1/2 lb pork tenderloin on our house-baked "Big Ass" bun. Have it grilled or breaded.
Big Ass Burger
ONE POUND fresh 80/20 ground chuck on our house-baked "Big Ass" bun
Big Ass Fish
Hand-breaded Alaskan pollock deep fried and served on our house-baked "Big Ass" bun
SUBS & SANDWICHES
Cubano
Slow-smoke pork, Indiana ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard & dill pickles on a grilled sub bun
Black Dog Sub
Hot ham, bacon, pepperoni, salami & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with ranch dressing
BLT Sub
Loads of bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Mayo on the side
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Hot turkey and thick cut bacon topped with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled sub bun
Grinder
Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers and our house-made pizza sauce topped with melted provolone cheese
Philly Steak 'n Cheese
Thin-sliced beef sirloin, sauteed onion, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted Swiss cheese
French Dip
Thin-sliced beef sirloin topped with sauteed onion and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus
Hot Ham and Cheese Sub
Indiana ham covered with melted Swiss cheese
Mile High Club
Triple decker of Indiana ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted wheat bread
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with hot ham and melted Swiss cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand-brfeaded chicken breast, deep fired & tossed with our hot sauce then covered with melted American cheese
Icelandic Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded Icelandic Cod served o a d toasted bun with tartar sauce on the side
Reuben Sandwich
Thin sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread. 1000 Island Dressing on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our in-housemade chicken salad on your choice of toasted bread
Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese on your choice of bread with a light edge of toasted parmesan cheese.
Grill Chicken Sandwich
WRAPS
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and deep-fried tortilla chips wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
Chicken Club Wrap
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing rolled in a tomato basil tortilla
Sweet Chili Wrap
Sliced charbroiled chicken breast tossed in our sweet chili sauce topped with lettuce & tomato rolled in a spinach herb tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed onion, mushroom & green pepper with black olive and brocolli covered with melted ricotta cheese wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
ENTREES
Black Dog Ribs - Half
1/2 rack of our slow cooked St. Louis Ribs. Beer steamed, charbroiled and then baked in our signature BBQ sauce created by Taste Bud Creations
Black Dog Ribs - Full
Full rack of our slow cooked St. Louis Ribs. Beer steamed, charbroiled and then baked in our signature BBQ sauce created by Taste Bud Creations
Chicken Queso
2 charbroiled chicken breasts doused with our house-made queso cheese sauce and sprinkled with diced tomato and chive
Filet
8 oz steak cut from the tenderloin. Dry aged to insure tenderness and char-broiled to your desired temperature
SIDE DISHES
DESSERT
PIZZA MENU
REGULAR PIZZA
10" PIZZA
Fresh house-made and hand-rolled dough, our original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese . Add you choice of toppings
14" PIZZA
Fresh house-made and hand-rolled dough, our original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese . Add you choice of toppings
16" PIZZA
Fresh house-made and hand-rolled dough, our original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese . Add you choice of toppings
BIG DOG PIZZA
10" BIG DOG PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, white onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives. mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
14" BIG DOG PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, white onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives. mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
16" BIG DOG PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, white onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives. mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA
10" LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta cheese, Italian herbs & spices, fresh chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic,spinace and mozzarella cheese
14" LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta cheese, Italian herbs & spices, fresh chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic,spinace and mozzarella cheese
16" LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA
Olive oil, ricotta cheese, Italian herbs & spices, fresh chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic,spinace and mozzarella cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA
10" VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA
Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
14" VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA
Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
16" VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA
Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses
14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses
16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses