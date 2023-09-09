BEVERAGES

Beverages (Copy)

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Diet Mt Dew

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.25

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Carry-Out Cup

$0.25

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Water

NO BEV

FOOD

STARTERS

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Fresh hand-breaded mushrooms

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Toasted garlic bread with mozarella cheese. Served with hot pizza sauce on the side

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

Baked with Cheddar-jack cheese and bacon

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Blend of cheeses, sliced chicken breast, sauteed onions, green peppers and jalapenos

Wings

Wings

$11.50

8 Chicken wings, choice of sauce, served with celery & bleu cheese dressing

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Corn tortilla chips and mild salsa

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$11.50

Tortilla chips covered with our house-made chili, refried beans, diced onion, tomato, lettuce, melted cheese and jalapenos. Comes with salsa.

Philly Nachos

Philly Nachos

$12.00

Philly steak, sauteed onion, mushroom & green pepper covered with our house-made queso.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fresh, hand-breaded onion rings

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$9.50

Our in-house crafted blend of spinach, artichoke hearts and melted cheeses. Served with tortilla chips

Queso 'n Chips

Queso 'n Chips

$8.50

Made fresh in-house a blend of white cheese, onions and jalapenos topped with fresh diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.

BASKETS

Black Dog Rib Basket

$14.00

4 bones of slow-cooked St. Louis Ribs, fries and coleslaw.

Fish 'n Chips

Fish 'n Chips

$12.00

Hand-breaded Icelandic Cod, fries and cole slaw

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Hand-breaded Chicken tenders, fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Nugget Basket

$12.00

Fresh, hand-breaded chicken nuggets served with fries and coleslaw.

SOUPS & SALADS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, diced chicken, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and our fresh house-made croutons

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cheese, egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and our fresh house-made croutons

Chef Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, egg, onion and our fresh house-made croutons

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrot, cheese, tomato, onion, egg, and our fresh house-made croutons

Hot Hoochie Mama Chili -BOWL

$8.00

Our famous recipe, NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, it has heat

Hot Hoochie Mama Chili -CUP

$6.00

Our famous recipe, NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, it has heat

Soup of the Day - BOWL

$8.00

Soup of the Day - CUP

$6.00

Soup and Salad

$11.00

Cup of soup of the day or Hot Hoochie Mama chili and House Salad

BURGERS

Make it your way Burger

$11.00

1/2 lb fresh 80/20 ground chuck on a toasted brioche bun

Black Dog Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb fresh 80/20 ground chuck with bacon, sauteed onions, mushroom, Swiss and American cheeses on a toasted onion roll

Pat E. Melt

$11.00

1/2 lb fresh 80/20 ground chuck with sauteed onions and Swiss Cheese on grilled marble rye bread

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Grilled Beyond meatless burger

BIG ASS SANDWICHES

Big Ass Tenderloin

$14.00

ORIGINAL 1/2 lb pork tenderloin on our house-baked "Big Ass" bun. Have it grilled or breaded.

Big Ass Burger

$15.00

ONE POUND fresh 80/20 ground chuck on our house-baked "Big Ass" bun

Big Ass Fish

$14.00

Hand-breaded Alaskan pollock deep fried and served on our house-baked "Big Ass" bun

SUBS & SANDWICHES

Cubano

$11.50

Slow-smoke pork, Indiana ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard & dill pickles on a grilled sub bun

Black Dog Sub

$11.50

Hot ham, bacon, pepperoni, salami & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with ranch dressing

BLT Sub

$11.00

Loads of bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Mayo on the side

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$11.00

Hot turkey and thick cut bacon topped with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled sub bun

Grinder

$12.00

Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers and our house-made pizza sauce topped with melted provolone cheese

Philly Steak 'n Cheese

$12.00

Thin-sliced beef sirloin, sauteed onion, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted Swiss cheese

French Dip

$12.00

Thin-sliced beef sirloin topped with sauteed onion and melted provolone cheese. Served with au jus

Hot Ham and Cheese Sub

$12.00

Indiana ham covered with melted Swiss cheese

Mile High Club

$11.50

Triple decker of Indiana ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted wheat bread

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with hot ham and melted Swiss cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Hand-brfeaded chicken breast, deep fired & tossed with our hot sauce then covered with melted American cheese

Icelandic Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Hand-breaded Icelandic Cod served o a d toasted bun with tartar sauce on the side

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Thin sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread. 1000 Island Dressing on the side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Our in-housemade chicken salad on your choice of toasted bread

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Your choice of cheese on your choice of bread with a light edge of toasted parmesan cheese.

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Sliced charbroiled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and deep-fried tortilla chips wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.00

Sliced charbroiled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing rolled in a tomato basil tortilla

Sweet Chili Wrap

$10.00

Sliced charbroiled chicken breast tossed in our sweet chili sauce topped with lettuce & tomato rolled in a spinach herb tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Sauteed onion, mushroom & green pepper with black olive and brocolli covered with melted ricotta cheese wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

ENTREES

Black Dog Ribs - Half

$21.00

1/2 rack of our slow cooked St. Louis Ribs. Beer steamed, charbroiled and then baked in our signature BBQ sauce created by Taste Bud Creations

Black Dog Ribs - Full

$31.00

Full rack of our slow cooked St. Louis Ribs. Beer steamed, charbroiled and then baked in our signature BBQ sauce created by Taste Bud Creations

Chicken Queso

$17.00

2 charbroiled chicken breasts doused with our house-made queso cheese sauce and sprinkled with diced tomato and chive

Filet

$20.00

8 oz steak cut from the tenderloin. Dry aged to insure tenderness and char-broiled to your desired temperature

SIDE DISHES

Side Salad

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

BBQ 3 Bean

$3.50

House-made Cole Slaw

$3.50

Skillet Spuds

$3.50

Cooked Fresh Veggie

$3.50

Potato Chips

$3.50

DESSERT

Hot Brandy Apple Pie

$9.00

Slice of hot apple pie, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with our original hot brandy butter sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

2 scoops of vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of chocolate of brandy butter sauce

PIZZA MENU

REGULAR PIZZA

Made with our house-made and hand rolled dough, original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

10" PIZZA

$10.00

Fresh house-made and hand-rolled dough, our original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese . Add you choice of toppings

14" PIZZA

$15.00

Fresh house-made and hand-rolled dough, our original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese . Add you choice of toppings

16" PIZZA

$18.00

Fresh house-made and hand-rolled dough, our original pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese . Add you choice of toppings

BIG DOG PIZZA

Our original pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, white onion, green pepper, black olive, green olive mushroom and mozzarella cheese

10" BIG DOG PIZZA

$17.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, white onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives. mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

14" BIG DOG PIZZA

$21.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, white onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives. mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

16" BIG DOG PIZZA

$25.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, white onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives. mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA

Olive oil, ricotta cheese, Italian herbs & spices, fresh chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic, spinach and mozzarella cheese.

10" LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA

$14.00

Olive oil, ricotta cheese, Italian herbs & spices, fresh chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic,spinace and mozzarella cheese

14" LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA

$17.00

Olive oil, ricotta cheese, Italian herbs & spices, fresh chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic,spinace and mozzarella cheese

16" LUCE E FRESCO PIZZA

$21.00

Olive oil, ricotta cheese, Italian herbs & spices, fresh chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic,spinace and mozzarella cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA

Grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and mozzaralla cheese

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA

$14.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA

$17.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA

$21.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA

Our original pizza sauce, green peppers, red onion, mushroom, black olive, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

10" VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA

$12.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

14" VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA

$16.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

16" VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA

$20.00

Green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

Our origianl BBQ sauce, special blend of spices and herbs, grilled chicken, red onion cheddar jack cheese and mozzarella cheese.

10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses

14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses

16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.00

Our signature BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses

ROLLS & CALZONES

SAUSAGE ROLL

$16.00

American sausage, our original pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of two (2) additional toppings

CALZONE

$16.00

Folded not rolled, original pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of three (3) additional toppings

MERCHANDISE

CLOTHING

BDP T- Shirt

$18.00

DEA T-Shirt

$20.00

Ladies Tank

$25.00

BDP Long Sleeve

$30.00

Ladies Razorback

$25.00

BDP Hoodie

$35.00

Zipper Hoodie

$35.00

BDP Hat

$15.00

BDP Stocking Cap

$10.00

BDP Mask

$5.00

Doggie Shirt

$20.00

ITEMS

BDP Pint Glass

$5.00

BDP BBQ Sauce

$6.00

BDP COFFEE MUG

$6.00

EMPLOYEE MERCH

BDP T- Shirt EMPLOYEE

$12.00

DEA T-Shirt EMPLOYEE

$14.00

BDP Apron EMPLOYEE

$13.00

Ladies Tank EMPLOYEE

$12.00

BDP Long Sleeve EMPLOYEE

$22.00

Ladies Razorback EMPLOYEE

$15.00

BDP Hoodie EMPLOYEE

$25.00

Zipper Hoodie EMPLOYEE

$27.00

BDP Hat EMPLOYEE

$10.00

BDP Stocking Cap EMPLOYEE

$10.00

BDP Mask EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Doggie Shirt EMPLOYEE

$13.00

BDP COFFEE MUG EMPLOYEE

$4.50

BDP Pint Glass EMPLOYEE

$4.00

BDP BBQ Sauce EMPLOYEE

$5.00