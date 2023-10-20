Beer

Bottle Beer

War Dunkel
$8.00
Flens Dunkel
$8.00
Bitburger
$8.00
Stella
$7.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Yuengling
$5.50
Kristal Weizen
$9.00
Non-Alcoholic
$6.00

Non-alcoholic

Wines

White

Prosecco
$10.00
Riesling, Clean Slate, Mosel, Germany BTL
$32.00

Grown on black slate. Medium dry with fresh fruit aromas of pears and citrus, very balanced, and shows clean & zesty acidity

Riesling, Dr. Pauly
$36.00

A classic Mosel style, medium sweet Riesling, grown on black slate on estate vineyards. Fruity & full-bodied

Grüner Veltliner, Broadbent
$49.00

Grown on black slate, fresh fruit aromas of pears and citrus, very balanced, yet shows zesty acidity. Made by Markus Huber

Chardonnay, Dante, California BTL
$36.00

Fermented and aged in stainless steel to preserve its fresh aromas of citrus & melons

Rosé, Borsao, Campo De Borja, Spain BTL
$32.00

Made from old vine Grenache, it is excitingly fresh and delicate

Prosecco - Tiamo, Veneto, Italy Split
$10.00

187 ml bottle. 93% glera and 7% chardonnay grapes, fine pearls, balanced finish

Red

Dornfelder, Dr. Pauly - Bergweiler, Rheinhessen, Germany BTL
$36.00

A medium to full-bodied style of this fruity German red. Intense aromas of cherries and plums. It is a young red wine with low alcohol content

Pinot Noir, Villa Wolf Germany BTL
$42.00

Grown on black slate, fresh fruit aromas of pears and citrus and shows zesty acidity

Pinot Noir, Tortoise Creek, California BTL
$38.00

100% pinot noir, partially French oak aged for elegance and balance

Merlot, Dante, California BTL
$36.00

Excellent fruit extract. Medium to full-bodied, soft on the palate

Malbec, High Note, Mendoza, Argentina BTL
$34.00

Planted at 4000 feet altitude, and recognized as the best-growing area in Mendoza, this richly appointed Malbec shows all the fruit and roundness one could expect from an excellent Malbec

Cabernet Sauvignon, Dante, California BTL
$36.00

Fruit from Napa & Sonoma, it is rich, smooth, very round, with soft tannins

Dessert

Desserts

Black Forest Cake
$9.00

By the slice

Apple Strudel
$9.00

By the slice

Whole Apple Strudel
$20.00

Serves 6-8. Apples and raisins in a flaky pastry. Served with fresh whipped cream

Whole Black Forest Cake
$42.00

12 slices. Homemade layered chocolate cake; filled with vanilla cream, black cherries, and a splash of kirschwasser (cherry liquor). 24Hr Notice House Made Desserts

Flan
$9.00
Beverages

Soda
$3.50
Perrier
$4.50
Aqua Panna
$4.50
Apple Juice
$3.50
Pellegrino
$4.50
Apple Spritz
$3.50
Coffee
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50

Oktoberfest

Entrees

Oktoberfest Platter for 1
$26.00
Oktoberfest Platter for 2
$48.00
Nuerenberger Platter
$24.00
Leberkaese
$24.00
Roast Pork
$24.00
Kassler
$24.00

Takeout Menu

Takeout

ED Weiner
$20.00

Traditional breaded pork loin cutlet

ED Jager
$20.00

Pan-seared pork loin cutlet, hunter style mushroom sauce

ED Zigeuner
$20.00

Pan-seared pork loin cutlet, roasted pepper sauce

ED Picatta
$20.00

Pan-seared pork loin cutlet, lemon caper sauce

ED Sauerbraten
$20.00

Marinated braised beef, sweet wine sauce

ED Sausage Platter
$20.00

2 sausages with sauerkraut and house potatoes

ED Gulasch
$20.00

Beef stew with paprika and onions

Family Dinner for 4

Jäger Schnitzel
$70.00

Pork loin cutlets with mushroom sauce

FAM Schnitzel Wiener
$70.00

Lightly breaded pork loin cutlet with lemon

FAM Zigeuner Schnitzel
$70.00

Pork loin cutlets with a tangy paprika sauce

FAM Hungarian Gulasch
$70.00

Paprika based tender beef stew

8 Assorted German Gourmet Sausages
$70.00

Two of each straight from the butcher

FAM Sauerbraten
$70.00

Tender marinated beef served with a sweet wine sauce