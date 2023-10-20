black forest german restaurant 2366 Immokalee Rd
Wines
White
Grown on black slate. Medium dry with fresh fruit aromas of pears and citrus, very balanced, and shows clean & zesty acidity
A classic Mosel style, medium sweet Riesling, grown on black slate on estate vineyards. Fruity & full-bodied
Grown on black slate, fresh fruit aromas of pears and citrus, very balanced, yet shows zesty acidity. Made by Markus Huber
Fermented and aged in stainless steel to preserve its fresh aromas of citrus & melons
Made from old vine Grenache, it is excitingly fresh and delicate
187 ml bottle. 93% glera and 7% chardonnay grapes, fine pearls, balanced finish
Red
A medium to full-bodied style of this fruity German red. Intense aromas of cherries and plums. It is a young red wine with low alcohol content
Grown on black slate, fresh fruit aromas of pears and citrus and shows zesty acidity
100% pinot noir, partially French oak aged for elegance and balance
Excellent fruit extract. Medium to full-bodied, soft on the palate
Planted at 4000 feet altitude, and recognized as the best-growing area in Mendoza, this richly appointed Malbec shows all the fruit and roundness one could expect from an excellent Malbec
Fruit from Napa & Sonoma, it is rich, smooth, very round, with soft tannins
Dessert
Desserts
By the slice
Serves 6-8. Apples and raisins in a flaky pastry. Served with fresh whipped cream
12 slices. Homemade layered chocolate cake; filled with vanilla cream, black cherries, and a splash of kirschwasser (cherry liquor). 24Hr Notice House Made Desserts
Takeout Menu
Takeout
Traditional breaded pork loin cutlet
Pan-seared pork loin cutlet, hunter style mushroom sauce
Pan-seared pork loin cutlet, roasted pepper sauce
Pan-seared pork loin cutlet, lemon caper sauce
Marinated braised beef, sweet wine sauce
2 sausages with sauerkraut and house potatoes
Beef stew with paprika and onions
Family Dinner for 4
Pork loin cutlets with mushroom sauce
Lightly breaded pork loin cutlet with lemon
Pork loin cutlets with a tangy paprika sauce
Paprika based tender beef stew
Two of each straight from the butcher
Tender marinated beef served with a sweet wine sauce