Black Magic Mexican on the green
appetizer
grilled corn on the cob
grilled corn with chipolte mayo and fresh cilantro
guacamole and chips
our house made guacamole with fresh tortilla chips
chips and salsa
tortilla chips with your choice of salsa
Mexican fried rice
Mexican fried rice, cooked with pico and grilled corn. Finished with our chipotle aioli.
Heathen Tenders
5 vegan Chicken tenders tossed in our heathen sauce with our ranch dressing
Queso and chips
Our house made queso dip, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños. Contains cashews
Green chili
Taco Salad
Taco Salad
a fried flour tortilla bowl filled with our cashew queso on the bottom, lettuce, our "chupacabra dressing", rice, black beans, pico, your choice of protein, guacamole and scallions
Heathen chicken taco salad
Taco salad with our heathen chicken, ranch dressing, pico, scallions, lettuce, rice, beans , guacamole and sour cream . Plus an extra squirt of heathen sauce. 🤤
Burritos
make your own burrito
black beans, rice, pico de gallo, queso and your choice of protein.
Heathen Chix burrito
Burrito with our Chix, dipped in Heathen sauce, Ranch dressing, scallions, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Chorizo burrito with chipotle aioli
Burrito with rice, black beans, pico, queso, chorizo and chipotle aioli. Mmmmmmmm warms the soul
Green with envy
flour tortilla with our chick, rice, green chili , queso, salsa verde, lettuce, guacamole, and jala good sauce.
Black Magic Burrito
flour tortilla with our cashew queso, sweet potatoes, black beans, rice our plant based chorizo, cilantro, and chipotle mayo
tacos
taco
corn or flour tortillas with plant protein, cashew queso, lettuce, pico and toppings of your choice
3 taco plate
choice of three tacos , (contains nuts)
3 Heathen chix tacos
3 tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Our Heathen chixs. cashew queso. lettuce, pico de gallo, our house ranch and guacamole.
3 Chorizo with chipotle tacos
3 tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. House made cashew queso, chorizo, lettuce, pico de Gallo and topped with our chipotle cream. "the owners favorite "
Clifton- 2 tacos of choice and half order of Mexican fried rice
Two tacos of your choice with a half order of Mexican fried rice.
The 4 Horsemen
One of each of our proteins with toppings chosen by the chef to compliment each. Great way of tasting all the flavors
nachos
nacho
tortilla chips topped with black beans, our house made queso, pico de gallo and a plant based protein of your choice.
New Mexico Green chili Nachos
Nachos with our Green chili, rice and black beans, queso and Jalapeño good sauce and cilantro. Contains wheat gluten
Irish Nachos
French fries with all the nacho toppings, choice of protein.