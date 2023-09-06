appetizer

corn or flour tortilla with choice of protein and queso, rolled and deep fried to perfection.

grilled corn on the cob

$5.99Out of stock

grilled corn with chipolte mayo and fresh cilantro

guacamole and chips

$11.95Out of stock

our house made guacamole with fresh tortilla chips

chips and salsa

$5.95

tortilla chips with your choice of salsa

Mexican fried rice

$7.69Out of stock

Mexican fried rice, cooked with pico and grilled corn. Finished with our chipotle aioli.

Heathen Tenders

$9.95Out of stock

5 vegan Chicken tenders tossed in our heathen sauce with our ranch dressing

Queso and chips

$11.65Out of stock

Our house made queso dip, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños. Contains cashews

Green chili

$9.45

Taco Salad

A fried flour tortilla bowl filled with our queso on the bottom. lettuce, pico, black beans, rice, choice of protein, our "chupacabra dressing" , guacamole and scallions
$16.55

a fried flour tortilla bowl filled with our cashew queso on the bottom, lettuce, our "chupacabra dressing", rice, black beans, pico, your choice of protein, guacamole and scallions

Heathen chicken taco salad

$17.00

Taco salad with our heathen chicken, ranch dressing, pico, scallions, lettuce, rice, beans , guacamole and sour cream . Plus an extra squirt of heathen sauce. 🤤

Burritos

make your own burrito

$13.95

black beans, rice, pico de gallo, queso and your choice of protein.

Heathen Chix burrito

$14.95

Burrito with our Chix, dipped in Heathen sauce, Ranch dressing, scallions, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Chorizo burrito with chipotle aioli

$14.95

Burrito with rice, black beans, pico, queso, chorizo and chipotle aioli. Mmmmmmmm warms the soul

Green with envy

$14.95

flour tortilla with our chick, rice, green chili , queso, salsa verde, lettuce, guacamole, and jala good sauce.

Black Magic Burrito

$14.95

flour tortilla with our cashew queso, sweet potatoes, black beans, rice our plant based chorizo, cilantro, and chipotle mayo

tacos

taco

$5.30

corn or flour tortillas with plant protein, cashew queso, lettuce, pico and toppings of your choice

3 taco plate

$15.00

choice of three tacos , (contains nuts)

3 Heathen chix tacos

$16.25

3 tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Our Heathen chixs. cashew queso. lettuce, pico de gallo, our house ranch and guacamole.

3 Chorizo with chipotle tacos

$16.25

3 tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. House made cashew queso, chorizo, lettuce, pico de Gallo and topped with our chipotle cream. "the owners favorite "

Clifton- 2 tacos of choice and half order of Mexican fried rice

$13.63Out of stock

Two tacos of your choice with a half order of Mexican fried rice.

The 4 Horsemen

$17.26

One of each of our proteins with toppings chosen by the chef to compliment each. Great way of tasting all the flavors

nachos

nacho

$15.99

tortilla chips topped with black beans, our house made queso, pico de gallo and a plant based protein of your choice.

New Mexico Green chili Nachos

$17.25

Nachos with our Green chili, rice and black beans, queso and Jalapeño good sauce and cilantro. Contains wheat gluten

Irish Nachos

$17.50

French fries with all the nacho toppings, choice of protein.

drinks

Mexican coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Jarritos soda

$3.50

Aquafina water

$3.00Out of stock

kids ( 12 and under please)

kids quesadilla

$6.00

flour tortilla with a mild queso cheese

kids bean and cheese burrito

$6.00

black beans and mild queso cheese

kids bowl a rama

$9.50

a bowl filled with rice, black beans, and choice of protein smaller portions

Half quesadillas

Heathen chix 1/2

$9.45

A 12 inch flour tortilla folded with our cashew queso, Heathen chix, pico de Gallo, and ranch dressing.

Chorizo and chipotle 1/2

$9.45

A 12 inch flour tortilla folded with our cashew queso, chorizo and chipotle mayo. served with lettuce, pico, and sour cream

sauces

Jala good sauce 8 ounce .

$4.95Out of stock

Heathen sauce 8 ounce

$4.95

T-shirt

$20.00

Ranch dressing

$4.99Out of stock

Catering

Devil's kiss 4 ounce

$6.95

Burgers

Beyond Black Magic burger

$17.00Out of stock

Beyond burger with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guac with chipotle mayo

Heathen chick sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Vegan chickn patty covered in heathen sauce. Topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pico and guacamole