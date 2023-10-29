Black Market Meats 15613 Detroit Ave
Food
Sandwiches
Hummus on Sourdough
$10.00
lemon, garbanzo bean, iceberg lettuce, broccoli sprouts, tomato, red onion, mayo, avocado, pickled banana peppers
Butter Mushroom Baguette
$12.00
half baguette, roasted maitake & shiitake, arugula, tomato butter, lemon mayo
Ham & Pesto Baguette
$12.00
half baguette, thin sliced ginger & apple ham, pistachio basil pesto, tomato, arugula, and lemon mayo
Sausage & Ham
$12.00
iceberg, red onion, tomato and mayo
Sausage & Banana Pepper
$12.00
iceberg, red onion, and mayo
Eggplant Sammy
$12.00
Deli Case
Hummus (LB)
$4.00
sundried tomato hummus
Green Bean Salad (LB)
$7.00
garbanzo beans, grape tomato, cashews, picked beech mushrooms, cider vinaigrette
Broccolini Salad (LB)
$9.00
peanuts, roasted tofu, red onion, garlic tahini vinaigrette
Pasta Salad (LB)
$7.00
kale, grape tomato, castelvetrano olives, sesame seeds, tahini, and lemon vinaigrette
Sausage/Ham Log
$15.00
Ginger & Apple Ham Skewers
$2.00
Chili Crisp Cukes
$7.00
one pint of chili crisp cucumbers
Potato Salad (LB)
$8.00
yukon gold, granny smith apples, onion, oyster mushroom, whole grain mustard
Bodega
Black Market Meats 15613 Detroit Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(216) 798-1127
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 12PM